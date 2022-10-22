Montesano, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

TACOMA - Gabarri Johnson was once again a difference maker - and the fifth-ranked Lincoln Abes cleared a major hurdle in their repeat quest for the 3A PCL championship. Johnson passed for 221 yards and a touchdown, rushed for another 87 yards and two scores and the Abes defeated Lakes, 42-28, on ...
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Rather than spell out a worst-case scenario, the Graham-Kapowsin football coaches took a different motivational approach for this week's game against No. 2 Emerald Ridge. Coach Jeff Logan asked his team to focus on what could be for November with a big win Saturday - instead ...
A threat of violence directed at Timberline High School and a partial lock down at River Ridge High School were brought to the attention of Lacey City Council on Thursday. And the two high school students who delivered the message also happen to serve on the city's youth council. Both spoke during public comment.
The Seattle SuperHawks, a new minor league basketball team participating in The Basketball League, has announced that it is holding open tryouts for its inaugural 2023 season on Sunday, Oct. 23. The Basketball League comprises more than 50 teams in North America and is entering its sixth season. More than...
HOQUIAM, Wash. — Hoquiam’s Olympic Stadium, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, almost became history Thursday. Several small fires burned sections of the lower grandstand Thursday morning. “We’re labeling it suspicious in nature,” said Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong. Strong said no suspects have...
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Multiple roads in Spanaway will be closed beginning Monday due to a sewer line installation. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as a part of a multi-phased project to serve the growing population of south Pierce County. Starting...
Dozens of wooded miles away from Mount St. Helens, does a mountain goat become a forest goat?. Apparently not, as one was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to Facebook. While it might seem strange, Eric Holman, district wildlife biologist for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said sightings of goats, or even families of them, aren’t all that uncommon outside of the mountains.
An Everett woman who lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 5 near Winlock and Toledo on Wednesday, causing both her vehicle and another vehicle to roll, has been charged with vehicular assault for allegedly being under the influence at the time of the crash. A Washington State Patrol (WSP)...
If you live in Washington and you love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police have arrested several teens believed to be responsible for a series of carjackings and robberies in Lakewood and nearby areas. According to the Lakewood Police Department, the suspects were returning to Walmart, presumably to commit another robbery. “I feel a...
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened o State Route 510 in Thurston County. The officials reported that the crash happened at around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Peter Kalama Drive Southeast. The Washington...
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
Troopers are investing a deadly crash Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash is also blocking both directions.
