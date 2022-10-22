ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenino, WA

Montesano, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Tenino High School football team will have a game with Montesano Junior/Senior High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Tenino High School
Montesano Junior/Senior High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Bainbridge Island, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bremerton High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on October 24, 2022, 17:00:00.
BREMERTON, WA
Stevenson, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wahkiakum High School football team will have a game with Stevenson High School on October 24, 2022, 18:00:00.
CATHLAMET, WA
Steilacoom, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Washington High School football team will have a game with Steilacoom High School on October 24, 2022, 18:00:00.
STEILACOOM, WA
KING 5

Historic stadium in Hoquiam damaged by ‘suspicious’ fires

HOQUIAM, Wash. — Hoquiam’s Olympic Stadium, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, almost became history Thursday. Several small fires burned sections of the lower grandstand Thursday morning. “We’re labeling it suspicious in nature,” said Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong. Strong said no suspects have...
HOQUIAM, WA
The Suburban Times

Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center

Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Unusual, But Not Crazy, Says WDFW Official After Mountain Goat Spotted Near Castle Rock

Dozens of wooded miles away from Mount St. Helens, does a mountain goat become a forest goat?. Apparently not, as one was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to Facebook. While it might seem strange, Eric Holman, district wildlife biologist for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said sightings of goats, or even families of them, aren’t all that uncommon outside of the mountains.
CASTLE ROCK, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington and you love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MOSES LAKE, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
SEATTLE, WA
