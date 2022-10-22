Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan For Criticizing The Figure Four
During the latest episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan and guest Rick Rubin discussed the figure four, with Rogan explaining why it wouldn’t work in MMA. He said (via Wrestling Inc): “[The move] doesn’t work. So as someone’s setting up a Figure-Four, you’re literally giving up an inside heel hook,” Rogan said. “It’s kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for Friday’s SmackDown, Notes on Jason Jordan and WWE Creative
Most of the creative for last Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was done by Thursday afternoon, according to Fightful Select. Regarding the WWE Producers from Friday’s show, Jason Jordan pulled triple duty and did all three dark matches for the night. * WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes...
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW
Taya Valkyrie is taking the wrestling world by storm right now, with appearances in many notable companies. Over the course of the last six months, Valkyrie has been competing in the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Major League Wrestling (MLW), IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA — capturing championship gold in the latter three promotions. Most recently, she defeated Kamille to retain the AAA Reina De Reinas title. One major company has eluded her though: AEW.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Why is Jack Perry Called Jungle Boy?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez Defeats Former Friend Cora Jade at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Two former friends collided at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc in a Weapons Wild match, with Roxanne Perez getting the win over Cora Jade. As expected from its title, a variety of weapons were used, but eventually Perez hit Pop Rocks on a pile of chairs to win the match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
411mania.com
Konnan Compares And Contrasts Leadership At WWE And AEW
Speaking recently on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan responded to a listener question about the variances in leadership at both AEW and WWE (per Wrestling Inc). He offered a blunt analysis of his opinions between the two promotions in the aftermath of various backstage tensions at each. You can find a couple highlights and listen to the complete episode below.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Explains Why Booker T Rejected A Shot At Joining The NWO
While discussing the early years of the New World Order faction on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash offered his recollection of why Booker T refused the chance to join the stable during its WCW days (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I remember when we asked Booker T to join the NWO,” Nash stated. “He said ‘Fuck no, man. You guys work too much.'”
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Is Surprised WWE Released Top AEW Act
This past year, all over the realm of pro wrestling, certain tag teams were standing out among the pack doing some of the best work of their careers. The Usos, representing The Bloodline, come to mind in WWE, while elsewhere, one tag team has been dominating every promotion they step into: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Takes Picture With Tokyo Joshi Pro’s Miyu Yamashita
Sasha Banks has been hanging out with a fair amount of independent talent lately, and the latest is Tokyo Joshi Pro star Miyu Yamashita. Yamashita shared a photo to her Twitter account of herself and the WWE star, which you can see below. The photo comes less than a day...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Talks Working With Renee Paquette In AEW
Renee Paquette signed with AEW earlier this month and made her promotional debut on Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan told Sports Illustrated, “Working with her is such a great pleasure.”. “Renee is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face,” Khan says. “She’s a consummate professional and brings...
411mania.com
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.21.22
Hello everyone, it’s Friday and earlier this week I turned 37 so now that I’m officially old and washed up the quality here is going to decline while I yell at kids to get off of my lawn. Tonight Logan Paul is back, so there’s that as they continue the build to Sweet Saudi Blood Money. Solo Sikoa takes a step up in class when he battles Sheamus in the wake of the fight last week between the Bloodline and Brawling Brutes, I’m curious to see what Sheamus can do with Solo. Liv Morgan will battle Sonya Deville as we hope to get some direction for Liv’s character now that she’s showing off “extreme” aggression. We’ve got a women’s tag team title match when Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. Last week Rey Mysterio moved to Smackdown and earned a shot at Gunther and the Intercontinental title, so they’ll need to start that build sooner rather than later. Also last week Drew McIntyre pulled a Jimmy Uso and crashed his car into the car of Karrion Kross and Scarlett, so that feud must continue and we could get the next chapter tonight. The Viking Raiders continue to hint at returning, LA Knight debuted that character last week, and there’s been some hinting that Bray Wyatt will be here with his Uncle Howdy devil mask character so we’ll keep an eye out for that. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
411mania.com
PCW ULTRA Set In Stone Results 10.21.2022: Heavyweight Championship Ultra Vault Match, Women’s Championship, & More
The Set In Stone event hosted by PCW ULTRA was held on October 21 in Wilmington, CA. You can find the complete results (via PCW ULTRA) and a few highlights below. *PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership: Matt Vandagriff def. Danny Limelight & Lince Dorado & Lucas Riley. *Shane...
itrwrestling.com
New Report Sheds Light On CM Punk’s Impact On AEW
When CM Punk arrived on AEW television on a special episode of Rampage titled ‘The First Dance’ in August 2020 it completed a return that many thought impossible. After leaving WWE in highly acrimonious circumstances in 2014, the star was adamant that he would never wrestle again. This stance continued for a number of years and through-out an ill-fated stint with UFC. However, the creation of All Elite Wrestling offered fans a glimmer of hope that Punk may step into the squared circle one more time.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On New WWE Leadership
When asked about the difference between the current AEW and WWE locker rooms in light of recent drama swirling around Tony Khan's roster, Konnan, who has worked for both promotions (though at wildly different periods in history) didn't mince words. On the latest episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast,...
411mania.com
Schism Reveal, New Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
Schism will reveal their fourth member on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The three-man stable has had a fourth member hanging out with them over the past few weeks, wearing a mask and in a red hoodie. At NXT Halloween Havoc, Joe Gacy revealed that the person would unmask on Tuesday’s episode.
