Tamarac residents looking to explore local artists and buy handmade crafts for the holidays will soon have the opportunity to do so. The Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and the City of North Lauderdale will host their second annual Biz Art in the Park at Hampton Pines Park in North Lauderdale, located at 7800 Hampton Boulevard.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO