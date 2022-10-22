Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Related
tamaractalk.com
SLED Club of Kings Point Hosts 5th Annual Luncheon for Women in Distress Oct. 26
In recognition of October National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the SLED Club of Kings Point Tamarac is raising money for Women in Distress of Broward County. SLED, which stands for Socialize Learn, Educate, and Discuss, is now in its fifth year of hosting the annual luncheon on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Jacaranda Country Club in Plantation.
WSVN-TV
Crews put out fire at Coral Springs quadplex; 6 displaced
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in Coral Springs has forced several families out of their homes. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a quadplex in the area of Northwest 40th Street and 88th Avenue, Saturday morning. Crews were able to put...
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton council to vote whether to allow assisted living facilities in neighborhoods
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for a look at your WPBF 25 News to Go Headlines. A vote is set for this Tuesday in Boca Raton which would change the city's zoning ordinance, allowing assisted living facilities to potentially be built in residential neighborhoods. Several...
Click10.com
Sunrise woman celebrates 108th birthday at Bingo Hall in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, Fla. – Friends and family of Josephine “Josie” Amorosi are set to gather at the Four Corners Bingo Hall in Pompano Beach to celebrate her birthday. But it isn’t just any ordinary birthday celebration because Amorosi turned 108-years-old on Saturday. Amorosi’s friend of 9...
tamaractalk.com
‘Biz Art In the Park’ Returns to North Lauderdale Nov. 12
Tamarac residents looking to explore local artists and buy handmade crafts for the holidays will soon have the opportunity to do so. The Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and the City of North Lauderdale will host their second annual Biz Art in the Park at Hampton Pines Park in North Lauderdale, located at 7800 Hampton Boulevard.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to pelican in distress
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities responded to an unusual request on Sunday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, units responded to assist the Jupiter Police Department's Marine unit in rescuing a pelican who was in distress in shallow water. Firefighters found the pelican with a fish hook...
NBC Miami
Community Comes Together to Honor Fallen Hollywood Police Officer
Hollywood Police officer Yandy Chirino was honored at an event Sunday, one year after he was killed in the line of duty. A monument and park dedicated to Chirino was erected in the Emerald Hills neighborhood in Hollywood, where he was killed in October of 2021. The emotional event focused...
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach teen who ran into a burning apartment to save neighbor is recognized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — It appears 18-year-old Jah'ere Robinson has what it takes to become a firefighter. The Riviera Beach teenager didn't hesitate to help when his neighbor cried out for help on the night of Aug. 1. Local heroes: Good Samaritans who saved unconscious driver reunited with her,...
WPBF News 25
House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
tamaractalk.com
Local Entrepreneurs: Showcase Your Business at the Chamber’s Holiday Jamboree on Dec. 8
Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce is holding its fifth annual Holiday Expo at Kings Point. On Thursday, December 8, from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., the Holiday Expo offers local entrepreneurs an opportunity to network and promote their businesses to over 12,000 residents. HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital is the...
This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
secretmiami.com
Savor The Best Street Food At Tropical Park’s Food Truck Fridays
Did you know that a food truck gathering transforms Tropical Park into a foodie’s paradise every Friday? From 5 to 10 p.m. weekly, dozens of trucks, featuring the best of the best in South Florida, line up at the Westchester park for Food Truck Fridays Fiesta. Organized by Miami...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber Gets Teed Up For 2022 PuroClean Classic Golf Tournament
No ifs, ands, or putts. It’s time to register for the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce 7th Annual PuroClean Classic Golf Tournament. Held at t Woodmont Country Club on Friday, December 9 at 11:00 a.m., the tournament raises funds for the Chamber’s charitable foundation for educational programming and initiatives this coming year.
travelawaits.com
6 Fabulous Reasons You Need To Visit Fort Lauderdale’s Newest Food Hall
Sistrunk Marketplace is a way to sample almost every ethnic food you can imagine while listening to music and dining either inside or on the patio. Opened in 2020, it combines a food hall, brewery, and distillery with shopping, music, and art. The 40,000-square-foot, multi-use complex is Fort Lauderdale’s first food hall.
cw34.com
Missing woman from Boca Raton found safe
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Saveria Ann Veltri has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a woman who drove away from her home and has yet to return. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Saveria Ann Veltri was last seen on October 22 when she drove away from her residence in unincorporated Boca Raton around 6 p.m.
Click10.com
Hollywood police hosts remembrance ceremony for Officer Yandy Chirino
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A community gathered on Sunday to mark one year since a Hollywood police officer died in the line of duty. It was last October when 28-year-old Yandy Chirino was shot and killed while trying to arrest a suspected car burglar in an Emerald Hills neighborhood. The...
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park features art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking among other amenities.
tamaractalk.com
Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie
Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
Click10.com
Grow house found after fire breaks out in Broward home
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Firefighters found what appeared to be a marijuana grow house while responding to a fire in Broward County. It happened inside a duplex located along Northeast 33rd Street and 19th Avenue in Oakland Park. Authorities said the fire was quickly extinguished. Responding crews then found...
Click10.com
Police find 3 people with gunshot wounds wandering Biscayne Boulevard in front of Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after several shooting victims were found in Miami-Dade County. Police in Aventura took over a portion of the busy Biscayne Boulevard after three people found with gunshot wounds were wandering in traffic Saturday evening. “We immediately descended on the scene, we took...
Comments / 1