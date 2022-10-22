ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tamaractalk.com

SLED Club of Kings Point Hosts 5th Annual Luncheon for Women in Distress Oct. 26

In recognition of October National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the SLED Club of Kings Point Tamarac is raising money for Women in Distress of Broward County. SLED, which stands for Socialize Learn, Educate, and Discuss, is now in its fifth year of hosting the annual luncheon on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Jacaranda Country Club in Plantation.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews put out fire at Coral Springs quadplex; 6 displaced

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in Coral Springs has forced several families out of their homes. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a quadplex in the area of Northwest 40th Street and 88th Avenue, Saturday morning. Crews were able to put...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
tamaractalk.com

‘Biz Art In the Park’ Returns to North Lauderdale Nov. 12

Tamarac residents looking to explore local artists and buy handmade crafts for the holidays will soon have the opportunity to do so. The Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and the City of North Lauderdale will host their second annual Biz Art in the Park at Hampton Pines Park in North Lauderdale, located at 7800 Hampton Boulevard.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to pelican in distress

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities responded to an unusual request on Sunday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, units responded to assist the Jupiter Police Department's Marine unit in rescuing a pelican who was in distress in shallow water. Firefighters found the pelican with a fish hook...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Community Comes Together to Honor Fallen Hollywood Police Officer

Hollywood Police officer Yandy Chirino was honored at an event Sunday, one year after he was killed in the line of duty. A monument and park dedicated to Chirino was erected in the Emerald Hills neighborhood in Hollywood, where he was killed in October of 2021. The emotional event focused...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WPBF News 25

House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

Savor The Best Street Food At Tropical Park’s Food Truck Fridays

Did you know that a food truck gathering transforms Tropical Park into a foodie’s paradise every Friday? From 5 to 10 p.m. weekly, dozens of trucks, featuring the best of the best in South Florida, line up at the Westchester park for Food Truck Fridays Fiesta. Organized by Miami...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Missing woman from Boca Raton found safe

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Saveria Ann Veltri has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a woman who drove away from her home and has yet to return. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Saveria Ann Veltri was last seen on October 22 when she drove away from her residence in unincorporated Boca Raton around 6 p.m.
BOCA RATON, FL
tamaractalk.com

Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie

Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Grow house found after fire breaks out in Broward home

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Firefighters found what appeared to be a marijuana grow house while responding to a fire in Broward County. It happened inside a duplex located along Northeast 33rd Street and 19th Avenue in Oakland Park. Authorities said the fire was quickly extinguished. Responding crews then found...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy