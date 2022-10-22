Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Related
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Relieved Pelicans host Mavericks
After the New Orleans Pelicans lost their top two players as well as their home opener on Sunday night, they
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavs overpower Bulls
Donovan Mitchell collected 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to fuel the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-96 victory
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
Donovan Mitchell breaks franchise record, leads Cavs past Wizards in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lift the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
WITN
Hornets fall to Pelicans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Kinston native Brandon Ingram added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had...
Report: Lakers highly interested in Hornets G Terry Rozier
After exploring a trade this summer for Terry Rozier, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain highly interested in acquiring the
Kyle Kuzma, Donovan Mitchell look to lead Wizards, Cavs to more success
Kyle Kuzma and Donovan Mitchell are off to sizzling starts for their respective teams. Kuzma will look to keep the
ESPN
Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance
Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
SFGate
Sacramento St. 31, Montana 24 OT
MONT_Knight 2 run (Ramos kick), 03:25. SAC_Martin 38 pass from Dunniway (Sentkowski kick), 04:02. MONT_Fontes 16 pass from Brown (Ramos kick), 01:27. SAC_Williams 45 pass from Dunniway (Sentkowski kick), 14:54. MONT_Ostmo 2 run (Ramos kick), 08:42. SAC_FG Sentkowski 27, 05:54. SAC_O'Hara 4 run (Sentkowski kick), 03:39. Overtime. SAC_O'Hara 7 run...
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (ankle) out again Monday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry continues to deal with the recovery of his left ankle injury, and as a result, he will remain sidelined through Monday night. He's expected to play again at some point, though it's not known exactly when he'll be ready.
ESPN
Memphis and Brooklyn square off for non-conference matchup
Brooklyn Nets (1-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Brooklyn face off in non-conference action. Memphis went 6-6 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point...
Comments / 0