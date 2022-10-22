ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WITN

Hornets fall to Pelicans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Kinston native Brandon Ingram added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance

Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Sacramento St. 31, Montana 24 OT

MONT_Knight 2 run (Ramos kick), 03:25. SAC_Martin 38 pass from Dunniway (Sentkowski kick), 04:02. MONT_Fontes 16 pass from Brown (Ramos kick), 01:27. SAC_Williams 45 pass from Dunniway (Sentkowski kick), 14:54. MONT_Ostmo 2 run (Ramos kick), 08:42. SAC_FG Sentkowski 27, 05:54. SAC_O'Hara 4 run (Sentkowski kick), 03:39. Overtime. SAC_O'Hara 7 run...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (ankle) out again Monday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry continues to deal with the recovery of his left ankle injury, and as a result, he will remain sidelined through Monday night. He's expected to play again at some point, though it's not known exactly when he'll be ready.
MEMPHIS, NY
ESPN

Memphis and Brooklyn square off for non-conference matchup

Brooklyn Nets (1-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Brooklyn face off in non-conference action. Memphis went 6-6 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point...
BROOKLYN, NY

