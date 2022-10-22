ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore Welcomes Second Baby With Taylor Goldsmith

By Carly Silva
 2 days ago
Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed the newest addition to their family: a bouncing baby boy named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith.

The This Is Us alum, 38, announced the arrival of the pair's second son via social media on Friday, Oct. 21, while introducing "Ozzie" to her 5.4 million Instagram followers with a series of precious photos of the new babe.

"Ozzie is here!" Moore beamed in an Instagram post, which Goldsmith, 37, also shared to his own account. "Oscar Bennet Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)."

The photos featured the doting parents—who already share 20-month-old son August—cuddling their new bundle of joy in their hospital room, with Moore smiling down at the infant in one of the sweet pics and another snap showing Goldsmith holding Ozzie to his bare chest.

"Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding," the caption on Friday's post continued. "He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓"

Plenty of the pair's celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the couple on their new little addition, including Hilary Duff, who commented, "Mandy looking like a goddess with that new bundle 🥹🥹🥹✨ party of four."

"Congratulations babe!!! 👏👏😍" Sophia Pernas also added under the post, while Amanda Kloots chimed in, "Congratulations!!!! Beautiful photo!"

"Congrats you guys ❤️❤️," Ashley Tisdale wrote, along with a myriad of other celebrities who offered their congratulations.

So let us be the next to say congratulations to the sweet family!

