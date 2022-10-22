ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Comments / 2

ASK3
2d ago

It would appear she needs help on multiple levels; she might want to start with her drinking. She sounds like an ugly, arrogant and petty person.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Howell Deputy Mayor Asked to Resign After Rowdy “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant at Bar

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Howell Township Deputy Mayor Pamela Richardson, a Republican is under fire after she and her boyfriend reportedly caused a scene at the Ivy League bar and restaurant last week. Democrat Mayor Theresa Berger called for Richardson’s resignation. Richardson and her boyfriend allegedly caused a scene at the bar while watching a football game, chanting “Let’s Go Brandon”. The allegation was raised at this week’s township council meeting. A woman who identified herself as the manager of the bar claims Richardson and her boyfriend came into the bar and had already been drinking elsewhere. The manager said The post Howell Deputy Mayor Asked to Resign After Rowdy “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant at Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either

Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Police Warn Residents Of Two Men Scoping Theft Targets

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars and homes after receiving several reports of two men driving through neighborhoods looking for potential theft targets. These reports stem from Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. after residents described a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?

Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
WESTFIELD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy