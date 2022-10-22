Read full article on original website
It would appear she needs help on multiple levels; she might want to start with her drinking. She sounds like an ugly, arrogant and petty person.
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New YorkBLOCK WORK MEDIAStaten Island, NY
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
NJ mayor’s race devolves into personal hatred (Opinion)
The mayor of Jackson is experiencing the low level of NJ politics first-hand. From social media posts with a noose to someone spitting at his daughter as she put up signs, it's gettin' ugly. It does seem today that people have no boundaries. They seem, to feel that if you...
Walters chosen to build 67 oceanside homes to replace South Mantoloking community destroyed by Sandy
A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for Osborn Dunes will be held Saturday at the intersection of Shell Road and Route 35 North in the barrier island section of Brick Township, according to an announcement from Walters, a developer based in Barnegat. Walters plans to redevelop the...
Atlantic City, NJ Democratic Council President Endorses Republican
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Commissioner in the first district. Tibbitt’s announcement came live, on-the-air on Monday, October 24, 2022 during...
Howell Deputy Mayor Asked to Resign After Rowdy “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant at Bar
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Howell Township Deputy Mayor Pamela Richardson, a Republican is under fire after she and her boyfriend reportedly caused a scene at the Ivy League bar and restaurant last week. Democrat Mayor Theresa Berger called for Richardson’s resignation. Richardson and her boyfriend allegedly caused a scene at the bar while watching a football game, chanting “Let’s Go Brandon”. The allegation was raised at this week’s township council meeting. A woman who identified herself as the manager of the bar claims Richardson and her boyfriend came into the bar and had already been drinking elsewhere. The manager said The post Howell Deputy Mayor Asked to Resign After Rowdy “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant at Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
NJ Lifeguards In Atlantic City & Elsewhere Owed Big Money
The state of New Jersey has determined that lifeguards from Atlantic City in Atlantic County, along with Avalon and Stone Harbor in Cape May County are owed more than $ 400,000 in overtime back pay. This finding came as the result of a New Jersey Department of Labor Workforce (NJDOL)...
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor & Team Are Keeping Dizzying Pace
New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina knew exactly what he was doing when he fought hard for Will Reynolds to become Atlantic County Prosecutor. To his credit, Governor Murphy demonstrated how fair he can be by changing his prior plans to nominate Kimberly Holmes, and, instead going along with Polistina’s recommendation.
Monmouth prosecutors probe Keyport police shooting of family dog
Keyport police officers shot a dog at a house Saturday while responding to a call of an aggressive animal, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Driver in fatal Toms River, NJ hit-and-run stopped to look at victim, sped off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
N.J. city founding father’s grave is in a traffic circle. But is his body really there?
The small circle of land looks odd and out of place from any angle. It’s just inside the entrance of a residential neighborhood in Northfield. It’s the hub of a traffic circle, Oxford Circle to be exact. It rises head high and has makeshift stairs fashioned by cinder blocks driven into the dirt.
Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either
Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
Police Warn Residents Of Two Men Scoping Theft Targets
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars and homes after receiving several reports of two men driving through neighborhoods looking for potential theft targets. These reports stem from Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. after residents described a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee...
We Have a Winner! Where’s the Best Pie in Ocean County, NJ
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we all know how essential pies are for dessert. I was talking to Linda from Brick in BJ's in Toms River and we were talking about pies. I thought this would be a great article. Where are the "best" pies in Ocean County?
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying Migrants
Mayor Eric Adams said El Paso was not sending any more buses to New York. After President Biden issued Title 42 preventing Venezuelan citizens from crossing the border due to the spread of COVID-19. This has lowered and even eliminated the number of buses coming from Texas to New York.
Lifeguards in 3 Shore towns due $400K in unpaid overtime, state says
Lifeguards in three New Jersey towns are due more than $400,000 in unpaid overtime, the Labor Department said Friday. Atlantic City, Avalon and Stone Harbor failed to pay 347 lifeguards properly during the summers of 2021 and 2022, it said. The Labor Department also found all three towns improperly documented the employment of minors, it said.
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Armed Robberies Force Wawa Early Closing Times In Philadelphia
In a growing sign of the current violent times, Wawa has been forced to close stores in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This proves that the increase in theft and violence in America is not just an urban problem … but, it is also a suburban one. A...
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
