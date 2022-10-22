HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Howell Township Deputy Mayor Pamela Richardson, a Republican is under fire after she and her boyfriend reportedly caused a scene at the Ivy League bar and restaurant last week. Democrat Mayor Theresa Berger called for Richardson’s resignation. Richardson and her boyfriend allegedly caused a scene at the bar while watching a football game, chanting “Let’s Go Brandon”. The allegation was raised at this week’s township council meeting. A woman who identified herself as the manager of the bar claims Richardson and her boyfriend came into the bar and had already been drinking elsewhere. The manager said The post Howell Deputy Mayor Asked to Resign After Rowdy “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant at Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO