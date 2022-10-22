ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Two Arvin High employees placed on leave after bullying incident: KHSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern High School District spokesperson confirmed that two employees at Arvin High School have been placed on leave following a bullying incident caught on video. The district told KGET sister station Telemundo Valle Central the district is “unable to comment further on personnel matters.” This comes following a viral video […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sjvsun.com

Breaking down Kern Co.’s school board races

Three seats are up for election on the Kern High School Board in November, some of the most powerful elected positions in Kern County as the district serves over 42,000 students – the largest high school district in the state. The November election comes at a pivotal time for...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Schools come together to promote peace amid increasing gang-violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, north Kern County Schools had to make a tough decision and cancel school activities and athletic games. All this is due to gang-related violence near school districts such as Delano, Wasco and McFarland. To promote peace, McFarland High School and Delano High School football teams came together Friday morning […]
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Libraries now offering free Narcan

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Fahra Daredia came on the show, to talk about the library's new partnership, with Kern Behavioral Health, and Drug-Free Kern. To learn more about how you can learn how to use Narcan, or get the life-saving device head to the Kern County Library's website here.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

PG&E cancels public safety shutoffs

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — PG&E announced Monday that they are now cancelling all PSPS events for several counties, including Kern. In a statement, it said, "We had previously notified about 5,800 customers in 13 counties and two tribal communities that a safety shutoff might be needed. Groups of customers were notified Sunday and Monday that a PSPS would not be needed. At 11 a.m. Monday, we have notified the final group of customers that there will be no PSPS outages.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD Memorial Run honors fallen officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department hosted its annual community run Saturday in honor officers who died in the line of duty. The event at the Park at River Walk honored fallen Bakersfield police officers Patrick Vegas, William Sikola, David Nelson and Dennis Moore. All money raised from registration fees will go to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Killed in Bakersfield Hit-and-Run Collision

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision Friday night, Oct. 21, around 8:13 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the location at South H and Belle Terrace where the victim was initially reported down on the roadway struck by an older model Yukon.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Weigh in on Sports Village, MLK Park

The city of Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department is holding two events for the community to weigh in on parks, according to a city memo. A community workshop for Kaiser Permanente Sports Village will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Wible Fire Hall, 7320 Wible Road. It's an opportunity to give feedback and shape the village's future.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

3 sought by KCFD in Party City fire on Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three suspects are sought by the Kern County Fire Department relating to the Party City fire on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night. The KCFD Investigations Unit is looking to identify the three seen on surveillance camera. They are suspected of starting a fire inside the store...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Red Wagon still rolling under new ownership

If you have lived in Shafter any length of time, you probably have a memory or two of chowing down at the Red Wagon. The restaurant, located on Beech Avenue, has been serving the residents of Shafter and Kern County for decades. Starting Tuesday, the restaurant is under new ownership, but holding on to some old traditions.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Arvin schools lockouts lifted after pursuit of armed suspect ends

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin High School and both campuses of Grimmway Grow Academy are on lockout due to police activity in the area, according to Kern High School District public information officer Erin Briscoe. The Arvin Police Department confirmed to 17 News they are searching for an armed suspect in the area of Arvin […]
ARVIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy