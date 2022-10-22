Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — PG&E announced Monday that they are now cancelling all PSPS events for several counties, including Kern. In a statement, it said, "We had previously notified about 5,800 customers in 13 counties and two tribal communities that a safety shutoff might be needed. Groups of customers were notified Sunday and Monday that a PSPS would not be needed. At 11 a.m. Monday, we have notified the final group of customers that there will be no PSPS outages.

