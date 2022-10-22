ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month

There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Why Should You Consider Investing in a Roth IRA?

While the Roth IRA doesn’t offer the immediate tax-savings benefits of a traditional IRA or 401(k), it does offer incredible wealth-building opportunities and other valuable benefits that make it an attractive investment vehicle. Not to mention the IRS never gets to touch the earnings from your investments if you wait to withdraw them after age 59 ½.
7 Things Not To Do When You Retire

Some of the first things retirees need to do when they retire include applying for Social Security benefits, checking in on their investment accounts and updating estate plans. On the flip side of the...
Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?

When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
Why NOT to Use Deathbed Gifts: Understanding Your Options When Estate Planning

The days or weeks leading up to a loved one’s death are an emotional time—and heightened emotions rarely make for sound financial decisions. A common assumption among family members is that they should get all the assets out of their relative’s estate before that person passes away. However, most people are not exactly sure why they should get the assets out. Maybe they read a book on avoiding probate, or perhaps they have heard horror stories about huge tax hits and think that a last-minute transfer will help them avoid inheritance taxes, estate taxes, or both.
Pre-Plan Your Retirement with a Pre-Mortem

As their retirement approaches, people tend to focus heavily on the financial element of their planning. This attention makes sense based on the rampant advertising around “the number” people need to retire. In my experience, however, the financial capacity to retire is merely one area of several critical elements involved in effective retirement planning.
