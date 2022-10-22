The days or weeks leading up to a loved one’s death are an emotional time—and heightened emotions rarely make for sound financial decisions. A common assumption among family members is that they should get all the assets out of their relative’s estate before that person passes away. However, most people are not exactly sure why they should get the assets out. Maybe they read a book on avoiding probate, or perhaps they have heard horror stories about huge tax hits and think that a last-minute transfer will help them avoid inheritance taxes, estate taxes, or both.

