Montclair, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers in NFL, Week 7: Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco, Ravens’ Gus Edwards lead big day for ex-Scarlet Knights

The seventh Sunday of the 2022 NFL season was a memorable day for former Rutgers players, one headlined by a pair of running backs. Gus Edwards played in his first regular season game since January of 2021, putting an end to his long 645-day journey back from the devastating knee injury that cost him the entire 2021 season. He made his return in style, scoring two touchdowns and gaining a team-high 66 yards on 16 carries to lead the Ravens to a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Injury-prone reliever wants to return to Mets

That would be ideal for Tommy Hunter, who is looking to return to Queens. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to Newsday’s Tim Healy, the 36-year-old reliever is looking to get back on the mound, ideally for the New York Mets. Here’s what Hunter said, per...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Boo-yah! Jersey City a hotbed for Halloween, ranking says

The city was named the seventh best in the nation for Halloween, based off comparisons of trick-or-treater-friendliness, Halloween fun and Halloween weather, according to the digital financial services firm WalletHub. From the masquerade parties at bars and restaurants for the 21-and-older kid in all of us to the trunk-or-treat festivities...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with murder in September shooting

A Hillside man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Newark man that occurred in September, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, was arrested and charged in the killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, authorities said. The shooting...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

2 killed in crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway

Two people were killed moments apart and two exits away Monday in apparently separate crashes on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The first crash was reported about 5:43 a.m. when an SUV traveling north went off the right side of the highway in Clifton at Exit 157.9, according to New Jersey State Police.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans

John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Massachusetts man charged with exposing himself at Secaucus hotel

A Massachusetts man has been charged by Secaucus police with exposing himself to an employee at a Secaucus hotel, town Police Chief Dennis Miller said. The incident occurred on Oct. 17 at the Candlewood Suites on Secaucus Road. Police responded at 6:40 a.m. and were told that a man, later identified as 38-year-old Daniel Cater of Brockton, entered an area of the hotel that is restricted to employees and then exposed himself to a worker, Miller said.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

