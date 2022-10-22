Read full article on original website
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Jury Selection Officially Underway In Trump Criminal TrialTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 24
Each squad is having a solid campaign this fall. Both programs are coming off tough losses in their respective county tournaments and are looking to get back on track in a strong Skyland matchup ahead of the state tournament.
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na’Sun Lee had a...
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
Boys Soccer: GMC Tournament final preview — Old Bridge vs. Monroe
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
Rutgers beats Indiana in Nunzio Campanile’s debut; Can Scarlet Knights upset Minnesota? (PODCAST)
After defeating Indiana last Saturday, the Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3) hit the road to face Minnesota (4-3, 1-3), a program led by a number of former Greg Schiano assistants, including head coach P.J. Fleck, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Rutgers-Indiana film review: Scarlet Knights have offensive identity to go with defensive dominance
When Nunzio Campanile spoke to reporters for the first (and probably last) time following his promotion to Rutgers’ interim offensive coordinator, he said he wanted to develop an identity built “behind toughness, execution, guys that are willing to sacrifice for each other” for the Scarlet Knights’ listless offense.
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
‘Wine in the Wilderness’ is a wonderful pour in Red Bank | Review
The title of Alice Childress’s 1969 play, “Wine in the Wilderness,” now receiving a vibrant staging at Red Bank’s Two River Theater, refers to a sense of repose and joy amidst chaos, an unexpected ray of light in a sea of clouds: a diamond in the rough by any other name.
Rutgers in NFL, Week 7: Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco, Ravens’ Gus Edwards lead big day for ex-Scarlet Knights
The seventh Sunday of the 2022 NFL season was a memorable day for former Rutgers players, one headlined by a pair of running backs. Gus Edwards played in his first regular season game since January of 2021, putting an end to his long 645-day journey back from the devastating knee injury that cost him the entire 2021 season. He made his return in style, scoring two touchdowns and gaining a team-high 66 yards on 16 carries to lead the Ravens to a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Injury-prone reliever wants to return to Mets
That would be ideal for Tommy Hunter, who is looking to return to Queens. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to Newsday’s Tim Healy, the 36-year-old reliever is looking to get back on the mound, ideally for the New York Mets. Here’s what Hunter said, per...
Oumou Sangaré, the pride of Mali, talks new music and being stranded in U.S. before N.J. concert
As a small child, Oumou Sangaré sang on the streets in Mali to raise money for her mom and siblings. Now she can’t walk down the streets of Bamako without drawing a crowd of people who want to talk with the renowned singer and successful businesswoman. But everything...
Boo-yah! Jersey City a hotbed for Halloween, ranking says
The city was named the seventh best in the nation for Halloween, based off comparisons of trick-or-treater-friendliness, Halloween fun and Halloween weather, according to the digital financial services firm WalletHub. From the masquerade parties at bars and restaurants for the 21-and-older kid in all of us to the trunk-or-treat festivities...
N.J. man charged with murder in September shooting
A Hillside man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Newark man that occurred in September, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, was arrested and charged in the killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, authorities said. The shooting...
Serious crash closes northbound lanes on Garden State Parkway
A serious traffic crash on the Garden State Parkway on Monday led to closures of northbound lanes in Passaic County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 3 a.m. on the Parkway in Elmwood Park south of Exit 157.9, according to 511nj.org. Traffic was diverted off the highway at Exit...
2 killed in crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway
Two people were killed moments apart and two exits away Monday in apparently separate crashes on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The first crash was reported about 5:43 a.m. when an SUV traveling north went off the right side of the highway in Clifton at Exit 157.9, according to New Jersey State Police.
WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans
John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
Massachusetts man charged with exposing himself at Secaucus hotel
A Massachusetts man has been charged by Secaucus police with exposing himself to an employee at a Secaucus hotel, town Police Chief Dennis Miller said. The incident occurred on Oct. 17 at the Candlewood Suites on Secaucus Road. Police responded at 6:40 a.m. and were told that a man, later identified as 38-year-old Daniel Cater of Brockton, entered an area of the hotel that is restricted to employees and then exposed himself to a worker, Miller said.
