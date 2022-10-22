Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Shooting in Alief leaves one man dead, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting early Saturday morning left another man dead. This one happened at the 11800 block of Spring Grove Drive in Alief around 12:15 a.m. Police found an unidentified 21-year-old man in the street, outside a vehicle, shot in the head. They say the man was visiting an ex-girlfriend when he got into a fight with a group of men.
cw39.com
Deputies investigate shooting in north Harris County
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies are investigating a shooting on Hollow Tree Lane in north Harris County. The shooting took place Sunday night around 8 p.m. Harris County deputies say one man was shot and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His condition is not yet known. Details surrounding...
fox26houston.com
Teen hit by car near Davis High School, suspected hit-and-run driver detained
HOUSTON - Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car Monday morning behind an Aldine ISD high school in north Harris County. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to the 12500 block of Ella Blvd behind Benjamin Davis High School.
KHOU
Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephew
An uncle has now been charged after fatally shooting his nephew in north Houston late last week. First responders responded to a report of a shooting at 6019 Velma Ln. on Friday, October 21, around 6:25 p.m.
KHOU
HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood
HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
Man found shot in crashed car dies from possible road rage shooting in northeast Houston, police say
HPD said there is a possibility it was a road rage incident, but it appears both vehicles came out of an apartment complex, so something else could have sparked the shooting.
Teen hit-and-run suspect arrested after being found yards from where 18-year-old was struck: Pct. 4
SkyEye was at the scene where it appeared that the suspect's vehicle hit another car while trying to flee. The suspect's vehicle appeared to be in a ditch.
fox26houston.com
Harris County child shot to death by brother playing with shotgun on Timber Creek Place: sheriff
HOUSTON - A boy fatally shot his sibling while playing with a shotgun at an apartment in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. Officials say the shooting occurred Monday at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments in the 5500 block of Timber Creek Place. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez,...
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
fox26houston.com
Off-duty constable deputy involved shooting in Montgomery County, man charged
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting in Montgomery County. Reports say that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, an off-duty constable deputy saw a silver Chevrolet Silverado driving down Roman Forest Blvd. fail to stay in a single lane. The constable deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated and called the Montgomery County dispatch, so they could have an on-duty unit stop the vehicle to investigate.
HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road. Houston police said the three men were standing...
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized on FM 529 after wrong-way Sling Shot driver causes 5-vehicle crash
HOUSTON - Officials say 1 person was hospitalized after a 5-vehicle accident Saturday evening caused by a Sling Shot driver going the wrong way in northwest Harris County. Investigators say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of FM 529. Preliminary...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston
A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight. The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
7 ‘violent criminals’ associated with Freemoney gang in SE Houston arrested, charged: DOJ
HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies Monday to announce recent arrests targeting violent crime in the Houston area. Lowery announced the arrests of seven “violent criminals” who are believed to be associated or members of the Freemoney gang,...
Search ends for man wanted in wife's shooting at child's bus stop
Deputies made the callout to find Moises Huerta after shots were fired in front of his 11-year-old daughter.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Eddie? Reward offered for suspect wanted in Oct. 9 shooting in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed another man earlier this month. Police said Eddie Lanier III was shot and killed inside his vehicle on Oct. 9 at 9:47 p.m. in the 12800 block of Dunlap in southwest Houston.
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee
PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
Comments / 4