BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Halloween is right around the corner and Smithome Farms is giving people one last chance to find the perfect pumpkin. Smithome Farms is one of the only pumpkin patches in the Southern Tier where you can pick out your own pumpkin. Tyler Smith, co-owner of Smithome Farms, said his family has been running the pumpkin patch for nearly 20 years. He added, their patch is special to the Southern Tier because they put a big emphasis on family.

BIG FLATS, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO