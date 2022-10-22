Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Corning Halloween Home Has Hundreds of Halloween Decorations
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A local family goes all out when it comes to Halloween. The Miller family has hundreds of decorations that line their driveway, porch, and front yard. Aimee Miller spent over a decade decorating her house and adding to the collection. "We started it years ago, for...
thebvnewspaper.com
The Willard Suitcases: more than just photos
Gallery images are located in the Regina A. Quick Center. The upstairs section of the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts accommodates four galleries. Three are filled with the University Art Collection, but the fourth—known as the Kenny Gallery—houses a rotating gallery. Currently on display until Nov. 20, The Willard Suitcase Photographs by Jon Crispin, shed an elegant light on the past, present and future of mental health.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lemonade Makers Give Back to the Community in a Unique Way
At Floral Park in Johnson City, you can find free to take hand knitted hats, scarfs, and gloves along the fence. Organized by the Lemonade Makers of It's Raining Lemonade, this yarn bombing event started at 10 a.m. today and will continue until all the items are taken. The items...
Zonta House to hold Fall Fest in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
NewsChannel 36
Last Chance for Pumpkin Picking at Smithome Farms
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Halloween is right around the corner and Smithome Farms is giving people one last chance to find the perfect pumpkin. Smithome Farms is one of the only pumpkin patches in the Southern Tier where you can pick out your own pumpkin. Tyler Smith, co-owner of Smithome Farms, said his family has been running the pumpkin patch for nearly 20 years. He added, their patch is special to the Southern Tier because they put a big emphasis on family.
NewsChannel 36
Trunk or Treat returns to YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins Co.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County took advantage of the warm weather over the weekend, hosting their 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday. Nearly 25 organizations parked outside the YMCA to share candy, community information, and Halloween goodies with families. Parents and kids could also participate in other Halloween festivities and enter the best costume contest. Despite kicking off the free event last year due to COVID, the Y in Ithaca felt it was right to bring the event back to Tompkins County in 2022.
NewsChannel 36
The Save A Life Tour Comes to Corning Painted-Post High School
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The International Save A Life Tour made its way to Corning-Painted Post High School this afternoon to help educate students on the dangers of driving while impaired. Hunter Miles, manager for The Save A Life Tour, said that he likes the fact that so many students take home the right lessons from the simulations.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Soon-to-open hotel wants use of Canandaigua park
CANANDAIGUA, NY — Should the long-awaited opening of the lakeside Hotel Canandaigua happen as company officials expect in May 2023, they are hopeful an agreement can be worked out with the city that details its use of the public park outside its doors. Several members of City Council seem...
NewsChannel 36
Meet Monkey, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Monkey, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA!. Monkey is a two-month-old female, domestic shorthair kitten who is looking for an adventure and snuggle buddy. Due to her young age, she is suitable for all types of households, such as ones with other dogs, cats, and children. She is young enough that she can adjust to all different types of circumstances.
NewsChannel 36
Local hygiene pantry offers free products, holds donation drive
BRADFORD CO. PA (WENY)-- A local Community Hygiene Pantry is working to help those in need in the community who are struggling financially and need help with obtaining staple items. The group conducted a survey of area stores. That survey indicated over the past year, the cost of generic toilet...
DVM 360
Cornell veterinary students gain shadowing experience at the Wine Country Circuit Dog Show
The veterinary college has been a proud partner of the dog show since 2021. For the 36th annual Wine Country Circuit Dog Show, 20 veterinary students from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine (Cornell) attended and shadowed veterinarians to gain hands-on experience and up-close look at purebred show dogs. The show was held from September 29 to October 1 at Sampson State Park in Romulus, New York.
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
owegopennysaver.com
Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego
On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
NewsChannel 36
Fire crews respond to fire at Applebees in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY)-- Fire Crews responding to a fire at the Applebees in Big flats on Saturday. Our reporter on the scene says the Big Flats fire department was on the scene as well as a fire rescue truck that blocked off the parking lot entrance to the restaurant.
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone
Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
rewind1077.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Binghamton rolls to a big win under the lights
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Binghamton beat Ithaca 38-0.
