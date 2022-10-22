Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/24/22)
WWE invades the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match. – Austin...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Set For Title Defense On 10/28 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey will host an Open Challenge for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on next week's episode of the Blue Brand show. On the 10/21 episode, Rousey essentially completed her heel turn by calling out WWE fans for "disrespecting" her ever since she returned to the promotion at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. When asked by Kayla Braxton if she was issuing an Open Challenge due to the fans' expectations based on her previous reign in 2018-19, Rousey said, "I didn't come back for them and I don't win for them." Rousey would also criticize the fanbase for rooting for their favorites, rather than showing appreciation for the superior performers in WWE. "Now they're stuck with the best," she added while dissing the state of Ohio and walking away.
Goldberg On Roman Reigns' Spear: I Don't Look Like A Girl When I Tackle People
Goldberg says Roman Reigns looks like a girl when he tackles people with his Spear. Goldberg has made the Spear an iconic finisher over the years. Having won numerous matches with the move, he has become a legend in the wrestling world. Plenty of wrestlers continue to use the Spear, including Reigns.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns ahead of Crown Jewel match vs. Roman Reigns
Logan Paul is SmackDown bound. Paul, training with WWE legend Shawn Michaels behind the scenes, is zeroing in on an undisputed WWE universal championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel when he makes an appearance on Friday's show. SmackDown kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Hunting Center in Toledo, Ohio.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23): Ronda Rousey Faces Liv Morgan
WWE held a live event on October 23 from Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23) - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens &...
AEW Rampage On 10/21 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Decreases
Viewership numbers are in for the 10/21 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the highest viewership that Rampage has recorded since September 2. The...
Willow Nightingale: Intriguing Your Mothers And Wives Into Watching Wrestling
Willow Nightingale is ready to bring back the lapsed mothers and wives. Nightingale was officially signed by All Elite Wrestling on Friday's AEW Rampage following her victory over Leila Grey. Nightingale first wrestled in AEW in April 2021 at AEW Dark tapings at Daily's Place. Nightingale is highly regarded by...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On New WWE Leadership
When asked about the difference between the current AEW and WWE locker rooms in light of recent drama swirling around Tony Khan's roster, Konnan, who has worked for both promotions (though at wildly different periods in history) didn't mince words. On the latest episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast,...
Positive Reception Backstage For Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
As if there was any doubt, Bray Wyatt's return worked out very well. WWE sources that we spoke with said that Wyatt's return was very well received, and that they were very happy with the buzz created in the weeks leading up to WWE Extreme Rules with the QR codes and cryptic videos. Several WWE sources had been playing up Extreme Rules as a "big night" to media ahead of the weekend.
WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT Crossover To Continue
If you've been enjoying seeing Raw and Smackdown talent on NXT, you're in luck. Fightful Select has been told that the crossover between Raw and Smackdown talent on the NXT brand is set to continue, even after the slight rebrand that we've seen on WWE's Tuesday night show. We've seen the Brawling Brutes, Finn Balor, Nikki ASH, Doudrop and several others make appearances on the brand.
WWE Tried To Re-Sign Saraya Before AEW Debut, Offered Her Matches
Saraya is now in All Elite Wrestling, but things weren't as cut and dry as they appeared with WWE. Even though Saraya, then known as Paige, was sidelined for the majority of her last five years in WWE, we're told that there was some confusing messages sent regarding about her physical status, ability to wrestle, and the way that things went down.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Dayton, OH (10/22): US Title Bout Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on October 22 from Wright St University's Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Dayton, OH (10/22) - Alexa Bliss & Bianca Belair def. Dakota Kai...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have five matches confirmed for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 card below:. WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns vs. Logan...
Mandy Rose Survives A Haunted House, Apollo Puts A Nail In Waller's Coffin, More | NXT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022:. - Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction managed to survive the antics of Alba Fyre and her haunted house in order for Mandy to somehow still walk out of Halloween Havoc as the Women's Champion. - Apollo Crews managed...
Rey Mysterio Won't Back Down From GUNTHER, IMPACT Announces Championship Matches, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, October 22, 2022. - Liv Morgan feels more alive than ever, Damage CTRL revels in their title defense, and Rey Mysterio looks ahead to his Intercontinental Title showdown with GUNTHER on The SmackDown LowDown. - IMPACT Wrestling has announced the following matches...
Shawn Michaels Doesn't See NXT Doing Cinematic Matches A Lot, Felt It Worked For NXT Halloween Havoc
The NXT Women's Title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre took place in two parts at NXT Halloween Havoc. The first part happened in cinematic fashion as Toxic Attraction (Rose, Jacy Jayne, & Gigi Dolin) traveled to a haunted house where they were greeted by Fyre and a cast of characters. All four competitors traveled back to the arena to conclude the match in the ring.
Fightful
