FIFA Women's World Cup schedule 2023: Complete match dates, times, team fixtures for Australia & New Zealand tournament

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Virat Kohli says 'it was meant to be' as India skipper Rohit Sharma hails team-mate's stunning innings vs Pakistan
An emotional Virat Kohli said he was "lost for words" after playing a match-winning innings against Pakistan that his skipper Rohit Sharma feels is not only his finest but also one of the best ever seen in an India shirt. Kohli's 82 not out from 53 balls lifted India to...
Iran's place at World Cup under threat over breach of FIFA laws
Iran's place at the 2022 World Cup has been questioned due to an alleged breach of FIFA laws regarding women in football stadiums.
ESPN
Springboks to face All Blacks at Twickenham ahead of World Cup
World champions South Africa will take on New Zealand in a Test at Twickenham on the eve of next year's World Cup, SA Rugby announced on Monday. The clash on Friday, Aug. 25 will come a fortnight before the tournament kicks off in France, and is only the second time the two rivals have met in London. The first occasion was their tense 2015 World Cup semi-final, which the All Blacks won 20-18 at Twickenham before going onto claim the trophy.
Sporting News
Will FIFA ban Iran from the World Cup? Explaining calls to replace England, USA, Wales opponent in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to begin in a few weeks, with the tournament opening on November 20 in Qatar, but there's a campaign to have one of the participants ousted from the competition before it kicks off. Iran has come under scrutiny for its treatment of female...
Breaking down Australia’s nightmare 2023 Women’s World Cup draw
In the luck of the draw, the Matildas have been decidedly unlucky. The aim of the game in Auckland on Saturday was to avoid Canada and be placed with lesser contenders from the other pots. Instead, the Australia find themselves in Group B with Olympic gold medallists Canada, a rapidly improving Ireland and African heavyweights Nigeria. It is, as coach Tony Gustavsson, said, “a very, very trough draw”.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Ronaldo: ‘The pressure pushed me ever further down. It has a cost’
Nobody does it like Ronaldo. A couple of weeks ago, he says, a fan club sent him some stats. They had worked out that he had dribbled round the goalkeeper to score more than 90 times in his career, more than a fifth of his absurd goal catalogue. There is a gasp and not for the first time – not for the last, either – that smile flashes across his face and there’s a glint in his eye again. A man you could bet your house on, it’s just what he did over a career that took in three World Cup finals, two Ballons d’Or and more than 400 goals. Just don’t ask others to emulate him, even if you explain how. He knows – he has tried.
France 24
‘I feel like I’ve been abandoned by the world’: Chinese youth hit by record unemployment
Despite Chinese President Xi Jinping’s assurances that the country’s youth are “living an extraordinary time”, recent statistics tell a vastly different story: One in five Chinese under 24 years old are currently out of work, the highest rate ever recorded. FRANCE 24 reports from Shanghai, where young people say the country’s “zero-Covid” policy and an overall slowing economy are preventing them from seeing the bright future Xi has promised.
Kickoff times released for Women's World Cup 2023
The full schedule and kickoff times for next year's Women's Football World Cup have been released by FIFA, promising timely viewing for United States audiences
Virat Kohli stars as India claim dramatic last-ball victory over Pakistan in T20 World Cup thriller
Virat Kohli’s outstanding 82 not out off 53 balls steered India to a thrilling T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan in a frenzied conclusion that went down to the last ball at a sold-out MCG.Pakistan’s decision to hold back Mohammad Nawaz until the last over backfired as, with 13 required from three balls, the slow left-armer was adjudged to have bowled an above-waist-height no-ball which was heaved for six by Kohli.Nawaz’s nerve deserted him as he threw in a wide down the leg-side with two needed off the last ball, after which Ravichandran Ashwin coolly lifted over the in-field for...
programminginsider.com
Smartcric Live India vs Pakistan Online Streaming T20 World Cup 2022 Free In HD
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. ICC Men’s s T20 World Cup 2022 is on the cards from October 16. However, the main rounds of the tournament with begin on October 23, with the curtain opener between arch-rivals India vs. Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Stadium in Australia. Smartcric Live IND vs PAK Online Streaming T20 World Cup 2022 Free In HD.
World Cup records: Most goals, appearances and the youngest and oldest players
Tournament-defining moments, from the youngest player to the biggest margin of victory
gcaptain.com
EU Warned Germany Against China Port Buy
By Markus Wacket (Reuters) The European Commission warned the German government last spring not to approve an investment by China’s Cosco into Hamburg’s port, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing sources. Shipping giant Cosco last year made a bid to take a 35% stake in one of...
England 75-0 South Africa: Women’s Rugby World Cup – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: The Red Roses made it three wins from three in Pool C, sealing a quarter-final meeting with Australia
FIFA slams unacceptable TV deal offers for Women's World Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — (AP) — Broadcasters were criticized by FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Saturday for what he called unacceptably low offers for rights to screen the Women’s World Cup next year. Offers of just 1% of the value of men’s World Cup rights deals have...
Sporting News
Daniel Tupou stars with hat-trick as Tonga down Wales in RLWC
It wasn't always pretty, but Mate Ma'a Tonga improved their Rugby League World Cup record to 2-0 on Monday morning (AEDT) with a 32-6 victory over Wales. The underdogs scored first in the 15th minute through Ryan Evans, capitalising on multiple fundamental errors from the Tongan outfit, before Daniel Tupou levelled the scores in the 20th minute.
BBC
Women's World Cup 2023: Asisat Oshoala welcomes Nigeria's draw
Five-time African player of the year Asisat Oshoala has welcomed Nigeria's 2023 Women's World Cup draw, which pits them against co-hosts Australia and Olympic champions Canada. The ever-present Super Falcons will also face the Republic of Ireland, who will be making their tournament debut in Group B. "I think we...
Quartz
Russian sanctions
Outside of China, Russia’s Rusal is the world’s largest producer of aluminum, supplying 70 million tons of aluminum annually, servicing 6% of the world’s needs. Despite the fear of exacerbating shortages, the US government is weighing three options to prop prices up: a complete ban on Russian aluminum, increasing tariffs enough to effectively act as a ban, and sanctioning the company that produces Russian aluminum, Rusal.
Comments / 0