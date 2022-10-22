FIFA Women's World Cup schedule 2023: Complete match dates, times, team fixtures for Australia & New Zealand tournament

Nobody does it like Ronaldo. A couple of weeks ago, he says, a fan club sent him some stats. They had worked out that he had dribbled round the goalkeeper to score more than 90 times in his career, more than a fifth of his absurd goal catalogue. There is a gasp and not for the first time – not for the last, either – that smile flashes across his face and there’s a glint in his eye again. A man you could bet your house on, it’s just what he did over a career that took in three World Cup finals, two Ballons d’Or and more than 400 goals. Just don’t ask others to emulate him, even if you explain how. He knows – he has tried.

2 DAYS AGO