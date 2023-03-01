FIFA Women's World Cup schedule 2023: Complete match dates, times, team fixtures for Australia & New Zealand tournament

The 2023 Women's World Cup schedule is set as the FIFA tournament prepares to head to Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

This is the ninth Women's World Cup in history and will be the biggest yet with 32 teams competing across 64 games.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on July 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand before concluding on August 20 in Sydney, Australia.

The USA will enter this latest Women's World Cup as defending champions, while England are chasing their first title having been crowned 2022 European champions.

The Sporting News wraps up the complete schedule for the 2023 Women's World Cup below.

Women's World Cup 2023 tournament format

For the first time in Women's World Cup history, the 2023 edition will have an expanded field of 32 teams competing — eight more than the previous tournament.

That expansion means more matches will be played than ever before with 64 to take place across Australia and New Zealand.

With two extra groups added to the mix for 2023, only the top-two teams will advance to the knockout stages. In 2019, the four best third-placed sides also progressed to the Round of 16, but that won't be the case in 2023.

Group stage: July 20-August 3

July 20-August 3 Round of 16: August 5-8

August 5-8 Quarterfinals: August 11-12

August 11-12 Semifinals: August 15-16

August 15-16 Third-place playoff: August 19

August 19 Final: August 20

When do Women's World Cup matches start in Australia and New Zealand?

Kickoff times for the 2023 tournament have been released by FIFA and they are staggered across the group stage to ensure multiple world time zones can be accommodated.

The July-August window of the Women's World Cup falls in the winter season in Australia and New Zealand, so daytime heat won't be an issue.

Women's World Cup 2023 kickoff times*

(Venue) Canada (EDT) UK (BST) USA (EDT) Adelaide (AUS) -13.5 hrs - 8.5 hrs -13.5 hrs Auckland (NZL) -16 hrs -11 hrs -16 hrs Brisbane (AUS) -14 hrs -9 hrs -14 hrs Dunedin (NZL) -16 hrs -11 hrs -16 hrs Hamilton (NZL) -16 hrs -11 hrs -16 hrs Melbourne (AUS) -14 hrs -9 hrs -14 hrs Perth (AUS) -12 hrs -7 hrs -12 hrs Sydney (AUS) -14 hrs -9 hrs -14 hrs Wellington (NZL) -16 hrs -11 hrs -16 hrs

Complete Women's World Cup 2023 match schedule

Women's World Cup Group A table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD A1: New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 A2: Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 A3: Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 A4: Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A match schedule

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Thu, July 20 New Zealand vs. Norway 17:00 03:00 Auckland (NZL) Fri, July 21 Philippines vs. Switzerland 15:00 01:00 Dunedin (NZL) Tue, July 25 New Zealand vs. Philippines 15:30 01:30 Wellington (NZL) Tue, July 25 Switzerland vs. Norway 18:00 04:00 Hamilton (NZL) Sun, July 30 Switzerland vs. New Zealand 17:00 03:00 Dunedin (NZL) Sun, July 30 Norway vs. Philippines 17:00 03:00 Auckland (NZL)

Women's World Cup Group B table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD B1: Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 B2: Rep. of Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 B3: Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 B4: Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B match schedule

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Thu, July 20 Australia vs. Rep. of Ireland 20:00 06:00 Sydney (AUS) Fri, July 21 Nigeria vs. Canada 12:30 22:30

(July 20) Melbourne (AUS) Wed, July 26 Canada vs. Rep. of Ireland 20:00 08:00 Perth (AUS) Thu, July 27 Australia vs. Nigeria 20:00 06:00 Brisbane (AUS) Mon, July 31 Canada vs. Australia 20:00 06:00 Melbourne (AUS) Mon, July 31 Rep. of Ireland vs. Nigeria 20:00 06:00 Brisbane (AUS)

Women's World Cup Group C table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD C1: Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 C2: Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 C3: Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 C4: Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C match schedule

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Fri, July 21 Spain vs. Costa Rica 17:30 03:30 Wellington (NZL) Sat, July 22 Zambia vs. Japan 17:00 03:00 Hamilton (NZL) Wed, July 26 Spain vs. Zambia 17:30 03:30 Auckland (NZL) Wed, July 26 Japan vs. Costa Rica 15:00 01:00 Dunedin (NZL) Mon, July 31 Japan vs. Spain 17:00 03:00 Wellington (NZL) Mon, July 31 Costa Rica vs. Zambia 17:00 03:00 Hamilton (NZL)

Women's World Cup Group D table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD D1: England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D2: Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D3: Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D4: China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D match schedule

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Sat, July 22 England vs. Haiti 19:30 05:30 Brisbane (AUS) Sat, July 22 Denmark vs. China 20:00 08:00 Perth (AUS) Fri, July 28 England vs. Denmark 18:30 04:30 Sydney (AUS) Fri, July 28 China vs. Haiti 20:30 07:00 Adelaide (AUS) Tue, Aug. 1 China vs. England 20:30 07:00 Adelaide (AUS) Tue, Aug. 1 Haiti vs. Denmark 19:00 07:00 Perth (AUS)

Women's World Cup Group E table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD E1: USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E2: Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E3: Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E4: Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E match schedule

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Sat, July 22 USA vs. Vietnam 11:00 21:00

(July 21) Auckland (NZL) Sun, July 23 Netherlands vs. Portugal 17:30 03:30 Dunedin (NZL) Thu, July 27 USA vs. Netherlands 11:00 21:00

(July 26) Wellington (NZL) Thu, July 27 Portugal vs. Vietnam 17:30 03:30 Hamilton (NZL) Tue, Aug. 1 Portugal vs. USA 17:00 03:00 Auckland (NZL) Tue, Aug. 1 Vietnam vs. Netherlands 17:00 03:00 Dunedin (NZL)

Women's World Cup Group F table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD F1: France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F2: Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F3: Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F4: Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F match schedule

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Sun, July 23 France vs. Jamaica 20:00 06:00 Sydney (AUS) Mon, July 24 Brazil vs. Panama 20:30 07:00 Adelaide (AUS) Sat, July 29 France vs. Brazil 20:00 06:00 Brisbane (AUS) Sat, July 29 Panama vs. Jamaica 18:30 08:30 Perth (AUS) Wed, Aug. 2 Panama vs. France 20:00 06:00 Sydney (AUS) Wed, Aug. 2 Jamaica vs. Brazil 20:00 06:00 Melbourne (AUS)

Women's World Cup Group G table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD G1: Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 G2: South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 G3: Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 G4: Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G match schedule

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Sun, July 23 Sweden vs. South Africa 15:00 01:00 Wellington (NZL) Mon, July 24 Italy vs. Argentina 16:00 02:00 Auckland (NZL) Fri, July 28 Argentina vs. South Africa 10:00 20:00

(July 27) Dunedin (NZL) Sat, July 29 Sweden vs. Italy 17:30 03:30 Wellington (NZL) Wed, Aug. 2 Argentina vs. Sweden 17:00 03:00 Hamilton (NZL) Wed, Aug. 2 South Africa vs. Italy 17:00 03:00 Wellington (NZL)

Women's World Cup Group H table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD H1: Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 H2: Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 H3: Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 H4: South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H match schedule

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Mon, July 24 Germany vs. Morocco 18:30 04:30 Melbourne (AUS) Tue, July 25 Colombia vs. South Korea 12:00 22:00

(July 25) Sydney (AUS) Sun, July 30 Germany vs. Colombia 19:30 05:30 Sydney (AUS) Sun, July 30 South Korea vs. Morocco 14:00 00:30 Adelaide (AUS) Thu, Aug. 3 South Korea vs. Germany 20:00 06:00 Brisbane (AUS) Thu, Aug. 3 Morocco vs. Colombia 18:00 06:00 Perth (AUS)

Women's World Cup Round of 16

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Sat, Aug. 5 1A vs. 2C 15:00 01:00 Auckland (NZL) Sat, Aug. 5 1C vs. 2A 18:00 04:00 Wellington (NZL) Sun, Aug. 6 1E vs. 2G 12:00 22:00

(Aug. 5) Sydney (AUS) Sun, Aug. 6 1G vs. 2E 19:00 05:00 Melbourne (AUS) Mon, Aug. 7 1B vs. 2D 20:30 06:30 Sydney (AUS) Mon, Aug. 7 1D vs. 2B 17:30 03:30 Brisbane (AUS) Tue, Aug. 8 1F vs. 2H 20:30 07:00 Adelaide (AUS) Tue, Aug. 8 1H vs. 2F 18:00 04:00 Melbourne (AUS)

Women's World Cup Quarterfinals

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Fri, Aug. 11 QF1: 1A/2C vs. 1E/2G 11:00 21:00

(Aug. 10) Wellington (NZL) Fri, Aug. 11 QF2: 1C/2A vs. 1G/2E 17:30 03:30 Auckland (NZL) Sat, Aug. 12 QF3: 1B/2D vs. 1F/2H 17:00 03:00 Brisbane (AUS) Sat, Aug. 12 QF4: 1D/2B vs. 1H/2F 20:30 06:30 Sydney (AUS)

Women's World Cup Semifinals

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Tue, Aug. 15 QF1 vs. QF2 18:00 04:00 Auckland (NZL) Wed, Aug. 16 QF3 vs. QF4 20:00 06:00 Sydney (AUS)

Women's World Cup 3rd Place

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Sat, Aug. 19 Semifinal losers 18:00 04:00 Brisbane (AUS)

Women's World Cup Final