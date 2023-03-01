FIFA Women's World Cup schedule 2023: Complete match dates, times, team fixtures for Australia & New Zealand tournament

The 2023 Women's World Cup schedule is set as the FIFA tournament prepares to head to Australia and New Zealand for the first time.
This is the ninth Women's World Cup in history and will be the biggest yet with 32 teams competing across 64 games.
The tournament is scheduled to kick off on July 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand before concluding on August 20 in Sydney, Australia.
The USA will enter this latest Women's World Cup as defending champions, while England are chasing their first title having been crowned 2022 European champions.
The Sporting News wraps up the complete schedule for the 2023 Women's World Cup below.
MORE: What is Tazuni? Explaining the new Women's World Cup mascot
Women's World Cup 2023 tournament format
For the first time in Women's World Cup history, the 2023 edition will have an expanded field of 32 teams competing — eight more than the previous tournament.
That expansion means more matches will be played than ever before with 64 to take place across Australia and New Zealand.
With two extra groups added to the mix for 2023, only the top-two teams will advance to the knockout stages. In 2019, the four best third-placed sides also progressed to the Round of 16, but that won't be the case in 2023.
- Group stage: July 20-August 3
- Round of 16: August 5-8
- Quarterfinals: August 11-12
- Semifinals: August 15-16
- Third-place playoff: August 19
- Final: August 20
When do Women's World Cup matches start in Australia and New Zealand?
Kickoff times for the 2023 tournament have been released by FIFA and they are staggered across the group stage to ensure multiple world time zones can be accommodated.
The July-August window of the Women's World Cup falls in the winter season in Australia and New Zealand, so daytime heat won't be an issue.
Women's World Cup 2023 kickoff times*
| (Venue)
| Canada (EDT)
| UK (BST)
| USA (EDT)
| Adelaide (AUS)
| -13.5 hrs
| - 8.5 hrs
| -13.5 hrs
| Auckland (NZL)
| -16 hrs
| -11 hrs
| -16 hrs
| Brisbane (AUS)
| -14 hrs
| -9 hrs
| -14 hrs
| Dunedin (NZL)
| -16 hrs
| -11 hrs
| -16 hrs
| Hamilton (NZL)
| -16 hrs
| -11 hrs
| -16 hrs
| Melbourne (AUS)
| -14 hrs
| -9 hrs
| -14 hrs
| Perth (AUS)
| -12 hrs
| -7 hrs
| -12 hrs
| Sydney (AUS)
| -14 hrs
| -9 hrs
| -14 hrs
| Wellington (NZL)
| -16 hrs
| -11 hrs
| -16 hrs
Complete Women's World Cup 2023 match schedule
Women's World Cup Group A table & fixtures
| Team
| PTS
| GP
| W
| L
| D
| GF
| GA
| GD
| A1: New Zealand
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| A2: Norway
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| A3: Philippines
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| A4: Switzerland
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
Group A match schedule
| Date
| Match
| Time (AEST)
| Time (ET)
| City
| Thu, July 20
| New Zealand vs. Norway
| 17:00
| 03:00
| Auckland (NZL)
| Fri, July 21
| Philippines vs. Switzerland
| 15:00
| 01:00
| Dunedin (NZL)
| Tue, July 25
| New Zealand vs. Philippines
| 15:30
| 01:30
| Wellington (NZL)
| Tue, July 25
| Switzerland vs. Norway
| 18:00
| 04:00
| Hamilton (NZL)
| Sun, July 30
| Switzerland vs. New Zealand
| 17:00
| 03:00
| Dunedin (NZL)
| Sun, July 30
| Norway vs. Philippines
| 17:00
| 03:00
| Auckland (NZL)
Women's World Cup Group B table & fixtures
| Team
| PTS
| GP
| W
| L
| D
| GF
| GA
| GD
| B1: Australia
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| B2: Rep. of Ireland
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| B3: Nigeria
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| B4: Canada
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
Group B match schedule
| Date
| Match
| Time (AEST)
| Time (ET)
| City
| Thu, July 20
| Australia vs. Rep. of Ireland
| 20:00
| 06:00
| Sydney (AUS)
| Fri, July 21
| Nigeria vs. Canada
| 12:30
| 22:30
(July 20)
| Melbourne (AUS)
| Wed, July 26
| Canada vs. Rep. of Ireland
| 20:00
| 08:00
| Perth (AUS)
| Thu, July 27
| Australia vs. Nigeria
| 20:00
| 06:00
| Brisbane (AUS)
| Mon, July 31
| Canada vs. Australia
| 20:00
| 06:00
| Melbourne (AUS)
| Mon, July 31
| Rep. of Ireland vs. Nigeria
| 20:00
| 06:00
| Brisbane (AUS)
Women's World Cup Group C table & fixtures
| Team
| PTS
| GP
| W
| L
| D
| GF
| GA
| GD
| C1: Spain
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| C2: Costa Rica
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| C3: Zambia
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| C4: Japan
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
Group C match schedule
| Date
| Match
| Time (AEST)
| Time (ET)
| City
| Fri, July 21
| Spain vs. Costa Rica
| 17:30
| 03:30
| Wellington (NZL)
| Sat, July 22
| Zambia vs. Japan
| 17:00
| 03:00
| Hamilton (NZL)
| Wed, July 26
| Spain vs. Zambia
| 17:30
| 03:30
| Auckland (NZL)
| Wed, July 26
| Japan vs. Costa Rica
| 15:00
| 01:00
| Dunedin (NZL)
| Mon, July 31
| Japan vs. Spain
| 17:00
| 03:00
| Wellington (NZL)
| Mon, July 31
| Costa Rica vs. Zambia
| 17:00
| 03:00
| Hamilton (NZL)
Women's World Cup Group D table & fixtures
| Team
| PTS
| GP
| W
| L
| D
| GF
| GA
| GD
| D1: England
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| D2: Haiti
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| D3: Denmark
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| D4: China
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
Group D match schedule
| Date
| Match
| Time (AEST)
| Time (ET)
| City
| Sat, July 22
| England vs. Haiti
| 19:30
| 05:30
| Brisbane (AUS)
| Sat, July 22
| Denmark vs. China
| 20:00
| 08:00
| Perth (AUS)
| Fri, July 28
| England vs. Denmark
| 18:30
| 04:30
| Sydney (AUS)
| Fri, July 28
| China vs. Haiti
| 20:30
| 07:00
| Adelaide (AUS)
| Tue, Aug. 1
| China vs. England
| 20:30
| 07:00
| Adelaide (AUS)
| Tue, Aug. 1
| Haiti vs. Denmark
| 19:00
| 07:00
| Perth (AUS)
Women's World Cup Group E table & fixtures
| Team
| PTS
| GP
| W
| L
| D
| GF
| GA
| GD
| E1: USA
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| E2: Vietnam
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| E3: Netherlands
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| E4: Portugal
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
Group E match schedule
| Date
| Match
| Time (AEST)
| Time (ET)
| City
| Sat, July 22
| USA vs. Vietnam
| 11:00
| 21:00
(July 21)
| Auckland (NZL)
| Sun, July 23
| Netherlands vs. Portugal
| 17:30
| 03:30
| Dunedin (NZL)
| Thu, July 27
| USA vs. Netherlands
| 11:00
| 21:00
(July 26)
| Wellington (NZL)
| Thu, July 27
| Portugal vs. Vietnam
| 17:30
| 03:30
| Hamilton (NZL)
| Tue, Aug. 1
| Portugal vs. USA
| 17:00
| 03:00
| Auckland (NZL)
| Tue, Aug. 1
| Vietnam vs. Netherlands
| 17:00
| 03:00
| Dunedin (NZL)
Women's World Cup Group F table & fixtures
| Team
| PTS
| GP
| W
| L
| D
| GF
| GA
| GD
| F1: France
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| F2: Jamaica
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| F3: Brazil
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| F4: Panama
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
Group F match schedule
| Date
| Match
| Time (AEST)
| Time (ET)
| City
| Sun, July 23
| France vs. Jamaica
| 20:00
| 06:00
| Sydney (AUS)
| Mon, July 24
| Brazil vs. Panama
| 20:30
| 07:00
| Adelaide (AUS)
| Sat, July 29
| France vs. Brazil
| 20:00
| 06:00
| Brisbane (AUS)
| Sat, July 29
| Panama vs. Jamaica
| 18:30
| 08:30
| Perth (AUS)
| Wed, Aug. 2
| Panama vs. France
| 20:00
| 06:00
| Sydney (AUS)
| Wed, Aug. 2
| Jamaica vs. Brazil
| 20:00
| 06:00
| Melbourne (AUS)
Women's World Cup Group G table & fixtures
| Team
| PTS
| GP
| W
| L
| D
| GF
| GA
| GD
| G1: Sweden
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| G2: South Africa
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| G3: Italy
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| G4: Argentina
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
Group G match schedule
| Date
| Match
| Time (AEST)
| Time (ET)
| City
| Sun, July 23
| Sweden vs. South Africa
| 15:00
| 01:00
| Wellington (NZL)
| Mon, July 24
| Italy vs. Argentina
| 16:00
| 02:00
| Auckland (NZL)
| Fri, July 28
| Argentina vs. South Africa
| 10:00
| 20:00
(July 27)
| Dunedin (NZL)
| Sat, July 29
| Sweden vs. Italy
| 17:30
| 03:30
| Wellington (NZL)
| Wed, Aug. 2
| Argentina vs. Sweden
| 17:00
| 03:00
| Hamilton (NZL)
| Wed, Aug. 2
| South Africa vs. Italy
| 17:00
| 03:00
| Wellington (NZL)
Women's World Cup Group H table & fixtures
| Team
| PTS
| GP
| W
| L
| D
| GF
| GA
| GD
| H1: Germany
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| H2: Morocco
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| H3: Colombia
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| H4: South Korea
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
Group H match schedule
| Date
| Match
| Time (AEST)
| Time (ET)
| City
| Mon, July 24
| Germany vs. Morocco
| 18:30
| 04:30
| Melbourne (AUS)
| Tue, July 25
| Colombia vs. South Korea
| 12:00
| 22:00
(July 25)
| Sydney (AUS)
| Sun, July 30
| Germany vs. Colombia
| 19:30
| 05:30
| Sydney (AUS)
| Sun, July 30
| South Korea vs. Morocco
| 14:00
| 00:30
| Adelaide (AUS)
| Thu, Aug. 3
| South Korea vs. Germany
| 20:00
| 06:00
| Brisbane (AUS)
| Thu, Aug. 3
| Morocco vs. Colombia
| 18:00
| 06:00
| Perth (AUS)
Women's World Cup Round of 16
| Date
| Match
| Time (AEST)
| Time (ET)
| City
| Sat, Aug. 5
| 1A vs. 2C
| 15:00
| 01:00
| Auckland (NZL)
| Sat, Aug. 5
| 1C vs. 2A
| 18:00
| 04:00
| Wellington (NZL)
| Sun, Aug. 6
| 1E vs. 2G
| 12:00
| 22:00
(Aug. 5)
| Sydney (AUS)
| Sun, Aug. 6
| 1G vs. 2E
| 19:00
| 05:00
| Melbourne (AUS)
| Mon, Aug. 7
| 1B vs. 2D
| 20:30
| 06:30
| Sydney (AUS)
| Mon, Aug. 7
| 1D vs. 2B
| 17:30
| 03:30
| Brisbane (AUS)
| Tue, Aug. 8
| 1F vs. 2H
| 20:30
| 07:00
| Adelaide (AUS)
| Tue, Aug. 8
| 1H vs. 2F
| 18:00
| 04:00
| Melbourne (AUS)
Women's World Cup Quarterfinals
| Date
| Match
| Time (AEST)
| Time (ET)
| City
| Fri, Aug. 11
| QF1: 1A/2C vs. 1E/2G
| 11:00
| 21:00
(Aug. 10)
| Wellington (NZL)
| Fri, Aug. 11
| QF2: 1C/2A vs. 1G/2E
| 17:30
| 03:30
| Auckland (NZL)
| Sat, Aug. 12
| QF3: 1B/2D vs. 1F/2H
| 17:00
| 03:00
| Brisbane (AUS)
| Sat, Aug. 12
| QF4: 1D/2B vs. 1H/2F
| 20:30
| 06:30
| Sydney (AUS)
Women's World Cup Semifinals
| Date
| Match
| Time (AEST)
| Time (ET)
| City
| Tue, Aug. 15
| QF1 vs. QF2
| 18:00
| 04:00
| Auckland (NZL)
| Wed, Aug. 16
| QF3 vs. QF4
| 20:00
| 06:00
| Sydney (AUS)
Women's World Cup 3rd Place
| Date
| Match
| Time (AEST)
| Time (ET)
| City
| Sat, Aug. 19
| Semifinal losers
| 18:00
| 04:00
| Brisbane (AUS)
Women's World Cup Final
| Date
| Match
| Time (AEST)
| Time (ET)
| City
| Sun, Aug. 20
| Semifinal winners
| 20:00
| 06:00
| Sydney (AUS)
Comments / 0