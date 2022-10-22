Read full article on original website
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Documentary Canceled at MRC
The project was already financed and filmed but dropped after the artist's anti-Semitic rants
‘Black Adam’ and ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Prove Star Power Still Has Some Sway at the Box Office
In an IP-driven world, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney and Julia Roberts helped sell tickets for their respective films. Earlier this year, the wild success of “Top Gun: Maverick” led to a lot of articles in the media hailing Tom Cruise as the last true box office star in an era of Hollywood defined by IP-centric franchises. But this weekend’s box office results showed that’s not entirely true.
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Join Period Thriller ‘The Island’
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have bagged the two lead roles in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature, tentatively titled “The Island,” a period thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. The film will be shopped by FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market and...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Draws 9.3 Million Viewers, Biggest Since ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending
HBO’s “House of the Dragon” finale racked up 9.3 million viewers on Sunday night across all platforms, marking the biggest finale night for an HBO series since “Game of Thrones” ended in 2019. The viewership numbers are based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data, and are all the more impressive in light of the fact that the finale leaked online to torrent sites days before it aired.
Todd Boehly, Hollywood’s Quietest Investor, Faces Spotlight After Golden Globes, Chelsea Soccer Deals
The billionaire financier is receiving backlash from both sides of the pond after stepping further into the public eye than ever before
Did Taylor Swift Add a John Mayer Takedown to Her Surprise ‘Midnights’ Bonus Tracks?
Social media is in a frenzy over whether the pop star's latest album rails on her relationship with Mayer when she was 19 and he was 32
‘The Crown’ Adds a ‘Fictional Dramatization’ Disclaimer to Season 5 Trailer After Backlash
Judi Dench was the latest to call on Netflix to add a disclaimer to the Emmy-winning drama
