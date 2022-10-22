ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Adam’ and ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Prove Star Power Still Has Some Sway at the Box Office

In an IP-driven world, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney and Julia Roberts helped sell tickets for their respective films. Earlier this year, the wild success of “Top Gun: Maverick” led to a lot of articles in the media hailing Tom Cruise as the last true box office star in an era of Hollywood defined by IP-centric franchises. But this weekend’s box office results showed that’s not entirely true.
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Join Period Thriller ‘The Island’

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have bagged the two lead roles in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature, tentatively titled “The Island,” a period thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. The film will be shopped by FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market and...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Draws 9.3 Million Viewers, Biggest Since ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” finale racked up 9.3 million viewers on Sunday night across all platforms, marking the biggest finale night for an HBO series since “Game of Thrones” ended in 2019. The viewership numbers are based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data, and are all the more impressive in light of the fact that the finale leaked online to torrent sites days before it aired.
