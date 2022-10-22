ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FanNation Fastball

Falter, Clevinger Exit Game Before End of 1st Inning, a Postseason First Since 1932

For the first time in a postseason game since game four of the 1932 World Series, neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning, in game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson and San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin both were forced to go to their bullpens early, as starting pitchers Bailey Falter and Mike Clevinger each allowed at least three runs and failed to record three outs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Lease

Texas Rangers Hire 3-Time World Series Champ Bruce Bochy as New Manager

Texas Rangers has hired 3-time world series champ Bruce Bochy has their next manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Texas Rangers has named 3-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as the team's new manager. Bochy won three World Series with the San Francisco Giants including one over the Rangers in 2010. He has signed a three-year deal with the Rangers. Vice President & General Manager Chris released a statement saying:
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins’ managerial finalist includes Rays Matt Quatraro, Astros Joe Espada, Cardinals Skip Schumaker

The Marlins are continuing to narrow the field in their search for manager Don Mattingly’s successor and have deemed a handful of names to be finalists in their search. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and Astros bench coach Joe Espada are among a “small field” of finalists in Miami. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to the list of finalists.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins interview Astros exec Oz Ocampo for assistant GM position

The Miami Marlins have interviewed Astros executive Oz Ocampo for an assistant general manager position reports Jon Morosi of MLBNetwork. With Derek Jeter’s surprise departure as the Marlins’ CEO back in February and manager Don Mattingly’s announcement that he would not be returning to the Marlins for the 2023 season, general manager Kim Ng has been tasked with both rebuilding the Marlins’ organization and roster. Miami currently has two other assistant GMs, Daniel Greenlee, who joined the organization in 2017, and Brian Chattin, who has been with the organization for over a decade.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Sits Courtside at Home-Opener

Gilbert, 60, received a smattering of applause as he made his way from the tunnel and toward his usual spot on the baseline. He continues to recover and make progress from a stroke suffered in May 2019, staying mostly out of the limelight since then. That’s especially the case when it comes to the Cavs, with his team politely turning down an interview request from Hoops Wire within the last year.
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

