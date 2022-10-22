The Miami Marlins have interviewed Astros executive Oz Ocampo for an assistant general manager position reports Jon Morosi of MLBNetwork. With Derek Jeter’s surprise departure as the Marlins’ CEO back in February and manager Don Mattingly’s announcement that he would not be returning to the Marlins for the 2023 season, general manager Kim Ng has been tasked with both rebuilding the Marlins’ organization and roster. Miami currently has two other assistant GMs, Daniel Greenlee, who joined the organization in 2017, and Brian Chattin, who has been with the organization for over a decade.

