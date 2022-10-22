Read full article on original website
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
Derek Holland Compares Rangers Managers
Derek Holland, who pitched for both Bruce Bochy and Ron Washington, says there's a big similarity between the new Rangers hire and former manager.
Dodgers: Could The Bochy Hiring Change the Game for Clayton Kershaw and the Rangers?
A few days ago, it was announced that long-time former Giants manager, Bruce Bochy, would be coming out of retirement to manage the Texas Rangers for the 2023 season. Bochy retired in 2019 but it wasn’t long before he returned to the baseball world. The club agreed to a...
Falter, Clevinger Exit Game Before End of 1st Inning, a Postseason First Since 1932
For the first time in a postseason game since game four of the 1932 World Series, neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning, in game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson and San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin both were forced to go to their bullpens early, as starting pitchers Bailey Falter and Mike Clevinger each allowed at least three runs and failed to record three outs.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/24: Another Loss and the Fundamental Unfairness of Fandom
Outside of Cleveland, the lead story about the Browns-Ravens game is that there was yelling in the locker room following the Cleveland Browns' dispiriting 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. There were a bunch of beat writers and other folks waiting to get into the locker room, and they could hear it.
Texas Rangers Hire 3-Time World Series Champ Bruce Bochy as New Manager
Texas Rangers has hired 3-time world series champ Bruce Bochy has their next manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Texas Rangers has named 3-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as the team's new manager. Bochy won three World Series with the San Francisco Giants including one over the Rangers in 2010. He has signed a three-year deal with the Rangers. Vice President & General Manager Chris released a statement saying:
Cavaliers Commentators Take Playful Shot At Lakers, LeBron James
The first few games haven't necessarily gone how the Lakers have wanted them to. They haven't won a game yet and are looking for any sort of momentum to build off and sure don't look like a playoff team this year. It's hard to hide any flaws when LeBron James...
Marlins’ managerial finalist includes Rays Matt Quatraro, Astros Joe Espada, Cardinals Skip Schumaker
The Marlins are continuing to narrow the field in their search for manager Don Mattingly’s successor and have deemed a handful of names to be finalists in their search. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and Astros bench coach Joe Espada are among a “small field” of finalists in Miami. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to the list of finalists.
Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy: 'I'm All In On This'
The Texas Rangers introduced Bruce Bochy as their new manager during a ceremony and press conference on Monday.
Marlins interview Astros exec Oz Ocampo for assistant GM position
The Miami Marlins have interviewed Astros executive Oz Ocampo for an assistant general manager position reports Jon Morosi of MLBNetwork. With Derek Jeter’s surprise departure as the Marlins’ CEO back in February and manager Don Mattingly’s announcement that he would not be returning to the Marlins for the 2023 season, general manager Kim Ng has been tasked with both rebuilding the Marlins’ organization and roster. Miami currently has two other assistant GMs, Daniel Greenlee, who joined the organization in 2017, and Brian Chattin, who has been with the organization for over a decade.
Why no Shane Bieber in Game 5? The amazing Jose Ramirez – Terry Pluto’s Guardians scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook from the Guardians postseason press conference:. 1. I know some fans are still debating the decision to not start Shane Bieber in the win-or-go-home Game 5 of the Yankee series. Bieber would have been pitching on three days rest, something he had never done as a pro.
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Kevin Plawecki
Kevin Plawecki joined the Texas Rangers in September, along with a crowded Rangers catching situation.
'They can't play dead in a western': Cleveland Cavaliers' broadcast team pokes fun at LeBron James' Lakers' 0-3 start
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Washington Wizards in their home opener on Sunday. But before Donovan Mitchell finished scoring 37 points to lead Cleveland to a 117-107 overtime victory, the Cavs' broadcast team turned its attention toward the franchise's former star, LeBron James. Discussing the first week...
Wizards visiting the Injury Riddled Cavaliers
Wizards visiting the Injury Riddled Cavaliers
Greg Swartz: I think the Cavs are going to be fine together
Greg Swartz talks with Garrett Bush on the Barbershop about how the Cavaliers should look throughout the season, along with how the Cavs will play to open the season.
Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Sits Courtside at Home-Opener
Gilbert, 60, received a smattering of applause as he made his way from the tunnel and toward his usual spot on the baseline. He continues to recover and make progress from a stroke suffered in May 2019, staying mostly out of the limelight since then. That’s especially the case when it comes to the Cavs, with his team politely turning down an interview request from Hoops Wire within the last year.
