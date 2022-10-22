Read full article on original website
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Review: Netflix Anthology Lets 8 Horror Directors Shine
Each episode tells a different horror story from a different filmmaker, to varying results
A new sci-fi series from the creators of Westworld called everything from "dazzling" to "a slog" in first reviews
The Peripheral, a new Prime Video show starring Chloë Grace Moretz, is polarizing opinion
Actors Chloë Grace Moretz & Jack Reynor Talk 'The Peripheral'
Actors Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor join Trending to discuss their new Prime Video series 'The Peripheral.'
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character
House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to The Devil’s Hour: the seven best shows to stream this week
Perfect Halloween treats this week, with fantasy horror from the mind of the great director and Peter Capaldi on unspeakably sinister form
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
The cast of the original Halloween: Where are they now?
Since the movie was produced on a tiny budget, it utilized many young actors without much prior screen acting experience. Some of them went on to become household names, while others have moved on from acting altogether. Read on to see where the cast of Halloween is now, 40-odd years later.
Actor Sigourney Weaver on new movie "Call Jane" and upcoming "Avatar" sequel
Actor Sigourney Weaver is seemingly busier than ever. She joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about her upcoming fall releases, including the new movie "Call Jane" and the highly anticipated "Avatar" sequel.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Review: Jordan Peele x Henry Selick Collaboration Suffers from Jumbled Tones
Selick ("Coraline") would seem to be a perfect pair for Peele, but the (creepy, gorgeous) pieces of their joint effort don't fit together
Horror film 'Terrifier 2' is causing viewers to puke, faint in theater; producer warns of 'graphic violence'
A low-budget sequel film in the "Terrifier" film series is causing visceral reactions from moviegoers - with many viewers sharing they puked or passed out due to the goriness of the movie. "Terrifier 2," a horror film written and directed by Damien Leone, follows a resurrected Art the Clown that...
First Trailer for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Heralds Big Bad Kang’s Arrival
The movie will kick off Marvel's Phase 5 in February
Demand for Nickelodeon’s ‘Avatar’ Series Is Still High – a Good Sign for Upcoming Projects | Charts
Both Netflix and Paramount are working on extensions of the popular animated franchise. Nickelodeon’s animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “Avatar: The Legend of Korra” are among the top 2.7% of all TV shows in worldwide audience demand year-to-date (through October 16, 2022), according to Parrot Analytics’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. And that bodes well for new projects in the pipeline from the franchise.
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Documentary Canceled at MRC
The project was already financed and filmed but dropped after the artist's anti-Semitic rants
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
9-1-1's 'Shocking' Karen Crisis Gave Tracie Thoms Cause for Concern: 'They'll Kill Anyone Off!'
As the wife of a first responder, Karen Wilson is used to hearing stories about the 118, but she’s never gotten to see the team in action… until now. “Karen is usually just there to offer insight or support, so this episode was shocking to me,” Tracie Thoms tells TVLine of Monday’s 9-1-1. “They like to keep things under wraps on this show, but when they blocked out my available days, I was like, ‘That’s a lot of days!’ Then I finally read the script, and I just sat there with my mouth open. I couldn’t believe it. To see that...
Kanye West ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Docs to Remain Available on Netflix
Ye, who is facing widespread backlash after anti-Semitic remarks, wasnt involved in the creation or promotion of the movies
‘Call Me Kat’ Pauses Production, Plans Tribute After Leslie Jordan’s Death
The actor, who died Monday morning, completed work on nine episodes of the Fox comedy's third season
