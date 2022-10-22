Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 50, Akr. Firestone 0
Alliance 41, Alliance Marlington 14
Andover Pymatuning Valley 24, Vienna Mathews 14
Anna 39, Rockford Parkway 21
Ansonia 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 24
Antwerp 39, Edgerton 0
Arlington 29, Lucas 21
Ashland 42, Lexington 28
Ashland Crestview 47, Ashland Mapleton 16
Ashtabula Edgewood 32, Ashtabula Lakeside 28
Aurora 42, Richfield Revere 7
Austintown Fitch 59, Warren Harding 28
Avon 41, Amherst Steele 0
Avon Lake 41, N. Ridgeville 17
Bainbridge Paint Valley 55, Southeastern 14
Barnesville 29, Belmont Union Local 26
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40, Gibsonburg 13
Beaver Eastern 41, Franklin Furnace Green 26
Bellaire 39, Martins Ferry 8
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48, Spring. NW 12
Bellville Clear Fork 42, Sparta Highland 7
Bethel-Tate 32, Cin. Dohn High School 14
Beverly Ft. Frye 30, Williamstown, W.Va. 20
Bidwell River Valley 55, Manchester 12
Bishop Fenwick 39, Day. Carroll 6
Bishop Ready 33, Cols. KIPP 0
Bishop Watterson 17, Bishop Hartley 13
Blanchester 46, Lees Creek E. Clinton 12
Bloom-Carroll 48, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0
Bloomdale Elmwood 39, Rossford 15
Bowerston Conotton Valley 44, Madonna, W.Va. 19
Bridgeport 66, Paden City, W.Va. 26
Brookfield 42, Warren Champion 7
Brookville 49, Franklin 14
Brunswick 7, Strongsville 0
Bryan 21, Wauseon 7
Burton Berkshire 50, Middlefield Cardinal 20
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45, Rayland Buckeye 34
Caldwell 28, Sarahsville Shenandoah 18
Camden Preble Shawnee 56, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Can. Glenoak 28, Massillon Perry 21
Can. South 21, Canal Fulton Northwest 20
Canal Winchester 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 14
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 47, Delaware Buckeye Valley 12
Canfield 35, Youngs. Boardman 6
Canfield S. Range 28, Hubbard 0
Carey 56, Attica Seneca E. 12
Carlisle 28, Waynesville 21
Carrollton 63, Minerva 7
Casstown Miami E. 37, Covington 0
Cedarville 49, London Madison Plains 26
Centerburg 49, Fredericktown 14
Centerville 38, Huber Hts. Wayne 35
Chagrin Falls Kenston 28, Mayfield 21
Chardon 35, Eastlake North 0
Chillicothe Unioto 48, Williamsport Westfall 6
Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Frankfort Adena 0
Cin. Country Day 47, Miami Valley Christian Academy 13
Cin. Deer Park 47, Cin. Finneytown 6
Cin. Elder 31, Cin. La Salle 7
Cin. Gamble Montessori 38, Cin. Riverview East 16
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 50, Norwood 33
Cin. Indian Hill 9, Reading 7
Cin. Moeller 30, Detroit King, Mich. 14
Cin. NW 53, Oxford Talawanda 49
Cin. Oak Hills 7, Middletown 0
Cin. St. Xavier 30, Life Christian, Va. 16
Cin. Taft 47, Cin. Woodward 0
Cin. West Clermont 49, Loveland 13
Cin. Winton Woods 44, Lebanon 8
Cin. Withrow 48, Cin. Hughes 0
Cin. Wyoming 23, Cin. Madeira 7
Circleville 19, Baltimore Liberty Union 12
Circleville Logan Elm 34, Ashville Teays Valley 17
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Wilmington 7
Cle. Collinwood 14, Cle. John Adams 7
Cle. Glenville 54, Cle. Hay 0
Cle. Hts. 70, Shaker Hts. 6
Cle. John Marshall 30, Cle. JFK 6
Cle. St. Ignatius 10, Clarkson, Ontario 7
Cle. VASJ 41, Wooster 7
Clyde 13, Bellevue 12
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 56, Ironton Rock Hill 28
Collins Western Reserve 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 7
Cols. Bexley 19, Cols. Grandview Hts. 13, OT
Cols. DeSales 24, Cols. St. Charles 6
Cols. Upper Arlington 24, Hilliard Davidson 6
Columbia Station Columbia 29, Oberlin Firelands 28, 2OT
Columbiana 27, Lisbon David Anderson 6
Columbiana Crestview 20, Newton Falls 0
Columbus Grove 42, Bluffton 14
Conneaut 13, Harbor Creek, Pa. 6
Creston Norwayne 38, Smithville 0
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48, Akr. Manchester 14
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41, STVM 14
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Wickliffe 7
Dalton 47, Doylestown Chippewa 7
Danville 42, Howard E. Knox 21
Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, Kettering Alter 28
Day. Christian 13, Cin. Shroder 6
Day. Northridge 38, Sidney Lehman 10
Day. Oakwood 35, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Defiance Ayersville 34, Sherwood Fairview 7
Defiance Tinora 54, Hicksville 7
Delaware Hayes 38, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Thomas Worthington 0
Delphos St. John’s 14, New Bremen 7
Dresden Tri-Valley 41, New Concord John Glenn 7
Dublin Coffman 28, Hilliard Bradley 7
Dublin Jerome 16, Hilliard Darby 13
Eaton 13, Monroe 7, OT
Elyria 41, Grafton Midview 3
Fairborn 28, W. Carrollton 26
Fairfield 27, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 19
Fairfield Christian 64, Millersport 8
Findlay 32, Lima Sr. 0
Fostoria 34, Millbury Lake 27
Ft. Loramie 35, Lima Cent. Cath. 34
Gahanna Lincoln 42, Pickerington N. 2
Galion 56, Caledonia River Valley 49
Gallipolis Gallia 53, S. Point 11
Garfield Hts. 22, Madison 20
Garrettsville Garfield 56, Youngs. Liberty 27
Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6
Gates Mills Hawken 42, Mantua Crestwood 6
Geneva 34, Chagrin Falls 0
Genoa Area 31, Elmore Woodmore 0
Germantown Valley View 21, Bellbrook 7
Girard 35, Niles McKinley 33
Glouster Trimble 56, Crown City S. Gallia 14
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 14
Granville 20, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 10
Greenwich S. Cent. 36, Plymouth 8
Grove City 48, Galloway Westland 7
Groveport-Madison 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 6
Hamilton 28, Cin. Sycamore 14
Hamilton Ross 46, Cin. Mt. Healthy 30
Hamler Patrick Henry 20, Archbold 14
Hannibal River 70, New Matamoras Frontier 0
Harrod Allen E. 52, Ada 7
Haviland Wayne Trace 24, Paulding 0
Heath 33, Johnstown 24
Hebron Lakewood 20, Utica 14
Hillsboro 42, Greenfield McClain 21
Holgate 78, Morenci, Mich. 42
Hudson 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 13
Hunting Valley University 28, Warren Howland 6
Huron 31, Milan Edison 6
Independence 35, Brooklyn 12
Ironton 42, Portsmouth 7
Jackson 21, Chillicothe 7
Jamestown Greeneview 42, Spring. Greenon 3
Jefferson Area 27, Cortland Lakeview 7
Jeromesville Hillsdale 42, Rittman 7
Kent Roosevelt 40, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Kettering Fairmont 42, Beavercreek 3
Kings Mills Kings 41, Cin. Anderson 26
Kirtland 42, Orange 0
LaGrange Keystone 41, Lorain Clearview 35
Lakewood St. Edward 41, Akr. Hoban 20
Lancaster 49, Newark 14
Lancaster Fairfield Union 41, Amanda-Clearcreek 14
Leavittsburg LaBrae 34, Campbell Memorial 8
Leipsic 42, Convoy Crestview 7
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 23, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7
Liberty Center 51, Delta 14
Lima Shawnee 14, Elida 10
Linsly, W.Va. 45, Louisville 19
Lisbon Beaver 49, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 35
Lockland 40, Hamilton New Miami 31
Lodi Cloverleaf 41, Akr. Springfield 6
Logan 39, Zanesville 0
London 28, Bellefontaine 14
Lorain 28, E. Cle. Shaw 12
Loudonville 28, Galion Northmor 21
Lowellville 34, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7
Magnolia Sandy Valley 43, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 13
Malvern 28, E. Can. 12
Mansfield Sr. 37, Mansfield Madison 13
Maple Hts. 22, Bedford 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Coldwater 0
Marion Elgin 56, Crestline 14
Marion Harding 30, Marion Pleasant 26
Marysville 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 32
Mason 10, Cin. Princeton 7
McArthur Vinton County 42, Wellston 0
McComb 39, Findlay Liberty-Benton 16
McConnelsville Morgan 47, Crooksville 0
McDermott Scioto NW 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24
Mechanicsburg 26, W. Jefferson 14
Medina 48, Solon 7
Medina Highland 63, Copley 0
Mentor 38, Euclid 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 36, Chardon NDCL 14
Metamora Evergreen 42, Swanton 0
Milford 56, Cin. Turpin 21
Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Mt. Vernon 14
Milton-Union 51, DeGraff Riverside 7
Mineral Ridge 28, Atwater Waterloo 20
Minford 28, Lucasville Valley 22, 2OT
Mogadore 34, Rootstown 14
Montpelier 40, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Morral Ridgedale 26, Lima Perry 20, OT
Morrow Little Miami 24, Cin. Walnut Hills 21
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58, Arcadia 8
Mt. Gilead 44, Cardington-Lincoln 13
Mt. Orab Western Brown 73, Batavia 16
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 41, Cin. Mariemont 18
N. Can. Hoover 14, Massillon Jackson 7
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 20, McDonald 7
N. Lewisburg Triad 34, W. Liberty-Salem 32, OT
N. Olmsted 28, Medina Buckeye 21
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7
N. Royalton 30, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0
Napoleon 21, Bowling Green 13
Navarre Fairless 41, Massillon Tuslaw 14
Nelsonville-York 46, Athens 7
New Carlisle Tecumseh 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 20
New Madison Tri-Village 40, New Paris National Trail 14
New Middletown Spring. 55, Sebring McKinley 0
New Philadelphia 21, Dover 20, OT
New Richmond 42, Goshen 12
Newark Cath. 49, Johnstown Northridge 0
Newark Licking Valley 25, Pataskala Licking Hts. 20
Newcomerstown 38, Lore City Buckeye Trail 35
Northwood 34, Arcanum 6
Norton 35, Ravenna 14
Norwalk St. Paul 37, Monroeville 0
Oak Harbor 25, Port Clinton 21
Olmsted Falls 49, Berea-Midpark 21
Ontario 35, Shelby 28
Orrville 23, Wooster Triway 15
Orwell Grand Valley 20, Beachwood 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Kenton 19
Painesville Riverside 44, Willoughby S. 27
Pandora-Gilboa 47, Cory-Rawson 21
Parma Hts. Holy Name 42, Elyria Cath. 25
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34, Rocky River 7
Parma Padua 56, Lyndhurst Brush 14
Pemberville Eastwood 42, Tontogany Otsego 7
Peninsula Woodridge 33, Mogadore Field 0
Perry 37, Chesterland W. Geauga 7
Perrysburg 51, Maumee 21
Philo 28, Zanesville Maysville 14
Pickerington Cent. 42, Reynoldsburg 7
Piketon 24, Chillicothe Huntington 6
Piqua 35, Riverside Stebbins 15
Pomeroy Meigs 34, Albany Alexander 14
Portsmouth Sciotoville 22, Portsmouth Notre Dame 16
Portsmouth W. 14, Wheelersburg 7
Proctorville Fairland 41, Chesapeake 12
Richmond Edison 28, Wintersville Indian Creek 7
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 36, Steubenville 20
Rocky River Lutheran W. 38, Painesville Harvey 14
S. Charleston SE 14, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6
Salineville Southern 14, Hanoverton United 0
Sandusky Perkins 37, Sandusky 7
Shadyside 34, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 28
Sheffield Brookside 46, Oberlin 12
South 28, Cols. Marion-Franklin 16
Spring. NE 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 7
Spring. Shawnee 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 27
Springboro 34, Miamisburg 24
Springfield 55, Clayton Northmont 21
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35, Cin. N. College Hill 6
St. Clairsville 30, Cambridge 21
St. Henry 22, Ft. Recovery 21
St. Marys Memorial 28, Celina 21
St. Paris Graham 32, Lewistown Indian Lake 21
Strasburg-Franklin 24, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 16
Streetsboro 63, Akr. Coventry 35
Struthers 35, Poland Seminary 7
Stryker 18, Sandusky St. Mary 14
Sugar Grove Berne Union 50, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7
Sugarcreek Garaway 29, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0
Sullivan Black River 41, Wellington 12
Sycamore Mohawk 26, Bucyrus 7
Sylvania Southview 33, Sylvania Northview 16
Tallmadge 20, Barberton 14
Thornville Sheridan 31, New Lexington 20
Tiffin Calvert 55, Kansas Lakota 14
Tiffin Columbian 41, Norwalk 0
Tipp City Bethel 49, Troy Christian 7
Tipp City Tippecanoe 63, Greenville 14
Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Tol. St. Francis 7
Tol. Ottawa Hills 24, Edon 20
Tol. Rogers 38, Tol. Woodward 0
Tol. Scott 58, Tol. Waite 8
Tol. St. John’s 37, Oregon Clay 0
Tol. Whitmer 42, Fremont Ross 31
Trenton Edgewood 47, Harrison 7
Trotwood-Madison 48, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8
Troy 27, Vandalia Butler 20
Uniontown Lake 55, Green 7
Upper Sandusky 17, Bucyrus Wynford 14
Urbana 38, Richwood N. Union 12
Van Wert 42, Lima Bath 14
Van, W.Va. 60, Beallsville 8
Versailles 35, Minster 6
Vincent Warren 26, Marietta 6
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0
W. Chester Lakota W. 31, Cin. Colerain 14
Wadsworth 33, Twinsburg 0
Wapakoneta 15, Defiance 0
Warren JFK 50, Ravenna SE 0
Warsaw River View 41, Coshocton 12
Washington C.H. 33, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 28
Waterford 47, Belpre 0
Waverly 35, Oak Hill 0
Waynesfield-Goshen 35, Dola Hardin Northern 7
Weir, W.Va. 27, E. Liverpool 7
Wellsville 46, Leetonia 8
West Salem Northwestern 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 10
Westerville Cent. 17, New Albany 7
Westerville N. 22, Dublin Scioto 21
Westerville S. 42, Worthington Kilbourne 7
Westlake 51, Lakewood 21
Whiteford, Mich. 30, Pioneer N. Central 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Holland Springfield 3
Willard 26, Vermilion 14
Williamsburg 37, Batavia Clermont NE 31
Windham 39, N. Baltimore 8
Worthington Christian 49, Grove City Christian 7
Xenia 34, Sidney 0
Youngs. Chaney High School 34, Youngs. East 0
Youngs. Ursuline 13, Youngs. Mooney 7
Zanesville Rosecrans 43, Corning Miller 13
Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Byesville Meadowbrook 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cle. E. Tech vs. Cle. Rhodes, ccd.
Cols. Independence vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
