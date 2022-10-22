ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 50, Akr. Firestone 0

Alliance 41, Alliance Marlington 14

Andover Pymatuning Valley 24, Vienna Mathews 14

Anna 39, Rockford Parkway 21

Ansonia 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 24

Antwerp 39, Edgerton 0

Arlington 29, Lucas 21

Ashland 42, Lexington 28

Ashland Crestview 47, Ashland Mapleton 16

Ashtabula Edgewood 32, Ashtabula Lakeside 28

Aurora 42, Richfield Revere 7

Austintown Fitch 59, Warren Harding 28

Avon 41, Amherst Steele 0

Avon Lake 41, N. Ridgeville 17

Bainbridge Paint Valley 55, Southeastern 14

Barnesville 29, Belmont Union Local 26

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40, Gibsonburg 13

Beaver Eastern 41, Franklin Furnace Green 26

Bellaire 39, Martins Ferry 8

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48, Spring. NW 12

Bellville Clear Fork 42, Sparta Highland 7

Bethel-Tate 32, Cin. Dohn High School 14

Beverly Ft. Frye 30, Williamstown, W.Va. 20

Bidwell River Valley 55, Manchester 12

Bishop Fenwick 39, Day. Carroll 6

Bishop Ready 33, Cols. KIPP 0

Bishop Watterson 17, Bishop Hartley 13

Blanchester 46, Lees Creek E. Clinton 12

Bloom-Carroll 48, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0

Bloomdale Elmwood 39, Rossford 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 44, Madonna, W.Va. 19

Bridgeport 66, Paden City, W.Va. 26

Brookfield 42, Warren Champion 7

Brookville 49, Franklin 14

Brunswick 7, Strongsville 0

Bryan 21, Wauseon 7

Burton Berkshire 50, Middlefield Cardinal 20

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45, Rayland Buckeye 34

Caldwell 28, Sarahsville Shenandoah 18

Camden Preble Shawnee 56, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Can. Glenoak 28, Massillon Perry 21

Can. South 21, Canal Fulton Northwest 20

Canal Winchester 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 14

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 47, Delaware Buckeye Valley 12

Canfield 35, Youngs. Boardman 6

Canfield S. Range 28, Hubbard 0

Carey 56, Attica Seneca E. 12

Carlisle 28, Waynesville 21

Carrollton 63, Minerva 7

Casstown Miami E. 37, Covington 0

Cedarville 49, London Madison Plains 26

Centerburg 49, Fredericktown 14

Centerville 38, Huber Hts. Wayne 35

Chagrin Falls Kenston 28, Mayfield 21

Chardon 35, Eastlake North 0

Chillicothe Unioto 48, Williamsport Westfall 6

Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Frankfort Adena 0

Cin. Country Day 47, Miami Valley Christian Academy 13

Cin. Deer Park 47, Cin. Finneytown 6

Cin. Elder 31, Cin. La Salle 7

Cin. Gamble Montessori 38, Cin. Riverview East 16

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 50, Norwood 33

Cin. Indian Hill 9, Reading 7

Cin. Moeller 30, Detroit King, Mich. 14

Cin. NW 53, Oxford Talawanda 49

Cin. Oak Hills 7, Middletown 0

Cin. St. Xavier 30, Life Christian, Va. 16

Cin. Taft 47, Cin. Woodward 0

Cin. West Clermont 49, Loveland 13

Cin. Winton Woods 44, Lebanon 8

Cin. Withrow 48, Cin. Hughes 0

Cin. Wyoming 23, Cin. Madeira 7

Circleville 19, Baltimore Liberty Union 12

Circleville Logan Elm 34, Ashville Teays Valley 17

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Wilmington 7

Cle. Collinwood 14, Cle. John Adams 7

Cle. Glenville 54, Cle. Hay 0

Cle. Hts. 70, Shaker Hts. 6

Cle. John Marshall 30, Cle. JFK 6

Cle. St. Ignatius 10, Clarkson, Ontario 7

Cle. VASJ 41, Wooster 7

Clyde 13, Bellevue 12

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 56, Ironton Rock Hill 28

Collins Western Reserve 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 7

Cols. Bexley 19, Cols. Grandview Hts. 13, OT

Cols. DeSales 24, Cols. St. Charles 6

Cols. Upper Arlington 24, Hilliard Davidson 6

Columbia Station Columbia 29, Oberlin Firelands 28, 2OT

Columbiana 27, Lisbon David Anderson 6

Columbiana Crestview 20, Newton Falls 0

Columbus Grove 42, Bluffton 14

Conneaut 13, Harbor Creek, Pa. 6

Creston Norwayne 38, Smithville 0

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48, Akr. Manchester 14

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41, STVM 14

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Wickliffe 7

Dalton 47, Doylestown Chippewa 7

Danville 42, Howard E. Knox 21

Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, Kettering Alter 28

Day. Christian 13, Cin. Shroder 6

Day. Northridge 38, Sidney Lehman 10

Day. Oakwood 35, Middletown Madison Senior 0

Defiance Ayersville 34, Sherwood Fairview 7

Defiance Tinora 54, Hicksville 7

Delaware Hayes 38, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Thomas Worthington 0

Delphos St. John’s 14, New Bremen 7

Dresden Tri-Valley 41, New Concord John Glenn 7

Dublin Coffman 28, Hilliard Bradley 7

Dublin Jerome 16, Hilliard Darby 13

Eaton 13, Monroe 7, OT

Elyria 41, Grafton Midview 3

Fairborn 28, W. Carrollton 26

Fairfield 27, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 19

Fairfield Christian 64, Millersport 8

Findlay 32, Lima Sr. 0

Fostoria 34, Millbury Lake 27

Ft. Loramie 35, Lima Cent. Cath. 34

Gahanna Lincoln 42, Pickerington N. 2

Galion 56, Caledonia River Valley 49

Gallipolis Gallia 53, S. Point 11

Garfield Hts. 22, Madison 20

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Youngs. Liberty 27

Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6

Gates Mills Hawken 42, Mantua Crestwood 6

Geneva 34, Chagrin Falls 0

Genoa Area 31, Elmore Woodmore 0

Germantown Valley View 21, Bellbrook 7

Girard 35, Niles McKinley 33

Glouster Trimble 56, Crown City S. Gallia 14

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 14

Granville 20, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 10

Greenwich S. Cent. 36, Plymouth 8

Grove City 48, Galloway Westland 7

Groveport-Madison 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 6

Hamilton 28, Cin. Sycamore 14

Hamilton Ross 46, Cin. Mt. Healthy 30

Hamler Patrick Henry 20, Archbold 14

Hannibal River 70, New Matamoras Frontier 0

Harrod Allen E. 52, Ada 7

Haviland Wayne Trace 24, Paulding 0

Heath 33, Johnstown 24

Hebron Lakewood 20, Utica 14

Hillsboro 42, Greenfield McClain 21

Holgate 78, Morenci, Mich. 42

Hudson 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 13

Hunting Valley University 28, Warren Howland 6

Huron 31, Milan Edison 6

Independence 35, Brooklyn 12

Ironton 42, Portsmouth 7

Jackson 21, Chillicothe 7

Jamestown Greeneview 42, Spring. Greenon 3

Jefferson Area 27, Cortland Lakeview 7

Jeromesville Hillsdale 42, Rittman 7

Kent Roosevelt 40, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Kettering Fairmont 42, Beavercreek 3

Kings Mills Kings 41, Cin. Anderson 26

Kirtland 42, Orange 0

LaGrange Keystone 41, Lorain Clearview 35

Lakewood St. Edward 41, Akr. Hoban 20

Lancaster 49, Newark 14

Lancaster Fairfield Union 41, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Leavittsburg LaBrae 34, Campbell Memorial 8

Leipsic 42, Convoy Crestview 7

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 23, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7

Liberty Center 51, Delta 14

Lima Shawnee 14, Elida 10

Linsly, W.Va. 45, Louisville 19

Lisbon Beaver 49, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 35

Lockland 40, Hamilton New Miami 31

Lodi Cloverleaf 41, Akr. Springfield 6

Logan 39, Zanesville 0

London 28, Bellefontaine 14

Lorain 28, E. Cle. Shaw 12

Loudonville 28, Galion Northmor 21

Lowellville 34, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7

Magnolia Sandy Valley 43, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 13

Malvern 28, E. Can. 12

Mansfield Sr. 37, Mansfield Madison 13

Maple Hts. 22, Bedford 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Coldwater 0

Marion Elgin 56, Crestline 14

Marion Harding 30, Marion Pleasant 26

Marysville 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 32

Mason 10, Cin. Princeton 7

McArthur Vinton County 42, Wellston 0

McComb 39, Findlay Liberty-Benton 16

McConnelsville Morgan 47, Crooksville 0

McDermott Scioto NW 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24

Mechanicsburg 26, W. Jefferson 14

Medina 48, Solon 7

Medina Highland 63, Copley 0

Mentor 38, Euclid 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 36, Chardon NDCL 14

Metamora Evergreen 42, Swanton 0

Milford 56, Cin. Turpin 21

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Mt. Vernon 14

Milton-Union 51, DeGraff Riverside 7

Mineral Ridge 28, Atwater Waterloo 20

Minford 28, Lucasville Valley 22, 2OT

Mogadore 34, Rootstown 14

Montpelier 40, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Morral Ridgedale 26, Lima Perry 20, OT

Morrow Little Miami 24, Cin. Walnut Hills 21

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58, Arcadia 8

Mt. Gilead 44, Cardington-Lincoln 13

Mt. Orab Western Brown 73, Batavia 16

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 41, Cin. Mariemont 18

N. Can. Hoover 14, Massillon Jackson 7

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 20, McDonald 7

N. Lewisburg Triad 34, W. Liberty-Salem 32, OT

N. Olmsted 28, Medina Buckeye 21

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7

N. Royalton 30, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Napoleon 21, Bowling Green 13

Navarre Fairless 41, Massillon Tuslaw 14

Nelsonville-York 46, Athens 7

New Carlisle Tecumseh 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 20

New Madison Tri-Village 40, New Paris National Trail 14

New Middletown Spring. 55, Sebring McKinley 0

New Philadelphia 21, Dover 20, OT

New Richmond 42, Goshen 12

Newark Cath. 49, Johnstown Northridge 0

Newark Licking Valley 25, Pataskala Licking Hts. 20

Newcomerstown 38, Lore City Buckeye Trail 35

Northwood 34, Arcanum 6

Norton 35, Ravenna 14

Norwalk St. Paul 37, Monroeville 0

Oak Harbor 25, Port Clinton 21

Olmsted Falls 49, Berea-Midpark 21

Ontario 35, Shelby 28

Orrville 23, Wooster Triway 15

Orwell Grand Valley 20, Beachwood 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Kenton 19

Painesville Riverside 44, Willoughby S. 27

Pandora-Gilboa 47, Cory-Rawson 21

Parma Hts. Holy Name 42, Elyria Cath. 25

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34, Rocky River 7

Parma Padua 56, Lyndhurst Brush 14

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Tontogany Otsego 7

Peninsula Woodridge 33, Mogadore Field 0

Perry 37, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

Perrysburg 51, Maumee 21

Philo 28, Zanesville Maysville 14

Pickerington Cent. 42, Reynoldsburg 7

Piketon 24, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Piqua 35, Riverside Stebbins 15

Pomeroy Meigs 34, Albany Alexander 14

Portsmouth Sciotoville 22, Portsmouth Notre Dame 16

Portsmouth W. 14, Wheelersburg 7

Proctorville Fairland 41, Chesapeake 12

Richmond Edison 28, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 36, Steubenville 20

Rocky River Lutheran W. 38, Painesville Harvey 14

S. Charleston SE 14, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

Salineville Southern 14, Hanoverton United 0

Sandusky Perkins 37, Sandusky 7

Shadyside 34, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 28

Sheffield Brookside 46, Oberlin 12

South 28, Cols. Marion-Franklin 16

Spring. NE 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 7

Spring. Shawnee 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 27

Springboro 34, Miamisburg 24

Springfield 55, Clayton Northmont 21

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35, Cin. N. College Hill 6

St. Clairsville 30, Cambridge 21

St. Henry 22, Ft. Recovery 21

St. Marys Memorial 28, Celina 21

St. Paris Graham 32, Lewistown Indian Lake 21

Strasburg-Franklin 24, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 16

Streetsboro 63, Akr. Coventry 35

Struthers 35, Poland Seminary 7

Stryker 18, Sandusky St. Mary 14

Sugar Grove Berne Union 50, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7

Sugarcreek Garaway 29, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0

Sullivan Black River 41, Wellington 12

Sycamore Mohawk 26, Bucyrus 7

Sylvania Southview 33, Sylvania Northview 16

Tallmadge 20, Barberton 14

Thornville Sheridan 31, New Lexington 20

Tiffin Calvert 55, Kansas Lakota 14

Tiffin Columbian 41, Norwalk 0

Tipp City Bethel 49, Troy Christian 7

Tipp City Tippecanoe 63, Greenville 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Tol. St. Francis 7

Tol. Ottawa Hills 24, Edon 20

Tol. Rogers 38, Tol. Woodward 0

Tol. Scott 58, Tol. Waite 8

Tol. St. John’s 37, Oregon Clay 0

Tol. Whitmer 42, Fremont Ross 31

Trenton Edgewood 47, Harrison 7

Trotwood-Madison 48, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8

Troy 27, Vandalia Butler 20

Uniontown Lake 55, Green 7

Upper Sandusky 17, Bucyrus Wynford 14

Urbana 38, Richwood N. Union 12

Van Wert 42, Lima Bath 14

Van, W.Va. 60, Beallsville 8

Versailles 35, Minster 6

Vincent Warren 26, Marietta 6

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 31, Cin. Colerain 14

Wadsworth 33, Twinsburg 0

Wapakoneta 15, Defiance 0

Warren JFK 50, Ravenna SE 0

Warsaw River View 41, Coshocton 12

Washington C.H. 33, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 28

Waterford 47, Belpre 0

Waverly 35, Oak Hill 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 35, Dola Hardin Northern 7

Weir, W.Va. 27, E. Liverpool 7

Wellsville 46, Leetonia 8

West Salem Northwestern 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 10

Westerville Cent. 17, New Albany 7

Westerville N. 22, Dublin Scioto 21

Westerville S. 42, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Westlake 51, Lakewood 21

Whiteford, Mich. 30, Pioneer N. Central 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Holland Springfield 3

Willard 26, Vermilion 14

Williamsburg 37, Batavia Clermont NE 31

Windham 39, N. Baltimore 8

Worthington Christian 49, Grove City Christian 7

Xenia 34, Sidney 0

Youngs. Chaney High School 34, Youngs. East 0

Youngs. Ursuline 13, Youngs. Mooney 7

Zanesville Rosecrans 43, Corning Miller 13

Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Byesville Meadowbrook 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cle. E. Tech vs. Cle. Rhodes, ccd.

Cols. Independence vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy