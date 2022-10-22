Bob Evans Foods recalls more than 7,500 pounds of Italian pork sausage product

WASHINGTON — Italian pork sausage that may be contaminated with thin blue rubber has prompted Xenia-based Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., to announce a recall of approximately 7,560 pounds of the products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday.

The raw sausage items were produced on Sept. 8.

The following products are subject to recall:

◊ 1- pound. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785″ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the company notified the food safety and inspection service it had received complaints from consumers reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The food safety inspection service is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

Throw away the products or returned them to the place of purchase.

Consumers who have questions about the recall can contact Geo Money, Bob Evans Foods communications director, at 440-463-3264 or George.money@bobevansfoods.com.

