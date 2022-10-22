ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

 date 2022-10-22

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 48, Goochland 3

Alleghany 29, Carroll County 6

Annandale 28, Falls Church 27

Appomattox 35, Chatham 19

Armstrong 36, Atlee 34

Atlantic Shores Christian 17, Fredericksburg Christian 14

Bassett 50, GW-Danville 43, OT

Bath County 42, Craig County 8

Battlefield 49, Osbourn Park 0

Bayside 47, Ocean Lakes 2

Blue Ridge School 53, St. Annes-Belfield 25

Booker T. Washington 46, Granby 0

Brentsville 28, Riverside 14

Briar Woods 21, Potomac Falls 6

Brookville 28, Amherst County 14

Brunswick Academy 27, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20

Buckingham County 28, Amelia County 12

Buffalo Gap 22, Staunton 17

Bullis, Md. 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7

Central Virginia Disciples 34, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 29

Centreville 46, South Lakes 6

Chantilly 29, Oakton 7

Charlottesville 49, John Marshall 8

Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 30, Life Christian 16

Clarke County 14, East Rockingham 7

Collegiate-Richmond 23, Fork Union Prep 20

Courtland 26, Culpeper 8

Covington 32, Parry McCluer 0

Dan River 50, Nelson County 13

Douglas Freeman 35, J.R. Tucker 6

E.C. Glass 42, Rustburg 17

Edison 35, Mount Vernon 0

Essex 68, Lancaster 18

Fairfax 29, Lake Braddock 14

Flint Hill 34, Norfolk Academy 28

Frank Cox 42, First Colonial 0

Gar-Field 32, C.D. Hylton 0

Gate City 54, John Battle 21

Giles 42, James River-Buchanan 14

Grayson County 31, Fort Chiswell 8

Greensville County 40, Windsor 0

Gretna 41, Altavista 19

Grundy 42, Hurley 18

Halifax County 42, Patrick County 20

Hanover 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 13

Hayfield 49, John R. Lewis 7

Heritage (Leesburg) 31, Broad Run 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Jefferson Forest 0

Heritage-Newport News 21, Hampton 16

Herndon 49, McLean 7

Hidden Valley 28, Blacksburg 7

Honaker 52, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49

Hopewell 36, Meadowbrook 0

Indian River 40, Great Bridge 0

J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 12

James Madison 21, Westfield 16

James River 55, Clover Hill 14

James Robinson 70, W.T. Woodson 7

James Wood 28, Fauquier 21

John Champe 34, Osbourn 32

K&Q Central def. Charles City County High School, forfeit

Kellam 14, Landstown 9

King George 23, Eastern View 13

King William 34, Mechanicsville High School 13

King’s Fork High School 54, Hickory 20

Lafayette 28, Jamestown 0

Lake Taylor 53, Manor High School 0

Langley 35, George Marshall 20

Lee High 35, Central - Wise 30

Liberty Christian 48, Liberty-Bedford 0

Lloyd Bird 24, Powhatan 7

Lord Botetourt 48, Northside 7

Loudoun County 27, Independence 21

Loudoun Valley 35, Lightridge 34

Madison County 34, Mecklenburg County 20

Manchester 14, Cosby 3

Matoaca 21, Colonial Heights 2

Midlothian 49, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Millbrook 49, Liberty-Bealeton 14

Mills Godwin 21, Hermitage 20

Monacan 22, Huguenot 6

Mountain View 32, Brooke Point 7

Nandua 23, Arcadia 6

Nansemond-Suffolk 48, Norfolk Christian School 0

Narrows 48, Eastern Montgomery 7

New Kent 14, Tabb 13

North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 6

Northampton 48, Snow Hill, Md. 37

Northumberland 45, Colonial Beach 6

Orange County 34, Monticello 7

Oscar Smith 28, Nansemond River 3

Page County 64, Mountain View 26

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37, Christiansburg 14

Patriot 63, Freedom (South Riding) 6

Paul VI Catholic High School 41, Bishop Ireton 0

Phoebus 41, Woodside 7

Poquoson 48, Bruton 7

Portsmouth Christian def. Fuqua School, forfeit

Radford 28, Floyd County 27

Rappahannock 24, Westmoreland County 22

Ridgeview 20, Abingdon 13

Riverbend 29, Colonial Forge 0

Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 14

Rock Ridge 28, St. John Paul the Great 20

Rockbridge County 21, Broadway 14

Salem 42, Cave Spring 7

South County 34, West Potomac 14

Spotswood 33, Waynesboro 0

Spotsylvania 44, James Monroe 25

Staunton River 19, William Byrd 7

Stone Bridge 49, Woodgrove 28

Strasburg 26, Luray 23

Stuarts Draft 37, Wilson Memorial 20

Sussex Central 32, Franklin 0

Tallwood 37, Princess Anne 16

Tazewell 28, Marion 13

The Covenant School 61, Rappahannock County 6

Thomas Dale 31, Petersburg 8

Thomas Walker 40, Eastside 20

Twin Springs 48, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 8

Unity Reed 48, Gainesville 21

Virginia High 49, Chilhowie 7

Warren County 42, William Monroe 21

Warwick 48, Gloucester 0

Washington-Liberty 45, Justice High School 0

Western Albemarle 42, Fluvanna 21

Western Branch 45, Deep Creek 20

William Fleming 35, Franklin County 26

Woodbridge 27, Colgan 21

York 36, Smithfield 14

Yorktown 38, Wakefield 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

