Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bedford 41, Keene 0
Campbell 45, Kearsarge 6
Exeter 31, Spaulding 7
Interlakes-Moultonborough 54, Kingswood 6
John Stark 50, Lebanon 0
Kennett 28, Merrimack Valley 21
Laconia 42, Sanborn Regional 14
Londonderry 42, Winnacunnet 6
Manchester Memorial 28, Nashua South 27
Milford 42, Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 14
Nashua North 35, Bishop Guertin 28
Oxford Hills Comprehensive, Maine 48, Portsmouth- Oyster River 13
Pelham 28, Souhegan 21
Pinkerton 38, Manchester Central 14
Salem 45, Alvirne 12
Stevens 42, ConVal 16
Timberlane 48, Dover 42, OT
Windham 30, Concord 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0