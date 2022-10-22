ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bedford 41, Keene 0

Campbell 45, Kearsarge 6

Exeter 31, Spaulding 7

Interlakes-Moultonborough 54, Kingswood 6

John Stark 50, Lebanon 0

Kennett 28, Merrimack Valley 21

Laconia 42, Sanborn Regional 14

Londonderry 42, Winnacunnet 6

Manchester Memorial 28, Nashua South 27

Milford 42, Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 14

Nashua North 35, Bishop Guertin 28

Oxford Hills Comprehensive, Maine 48, Portsmouth- Oyster River 13

Pelham 28, Souhegan 21

Pinkerton 38, Manchester Central 14

Salem 45, Alvirne 12

Stevens 42, ConVal 16

Timberlane 48, Dover 42, OT

Windham 30, Concord 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

