Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 5A=
¶ Port Neches-Groves 52, Santa Fe 7
¶ Somerset 70, SA Memorial 0
CLASS 4A=
¶ Boerne 49, SA Kennedy 7
¶ Dumas 21, Pampa 7
¶ Levelland 28, Borger 21
¶ Monahans 61, Fabens 0
¶ Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22
CLASS 3A=
¶ Childress 41, Spearman 7
¶ Corrigan-Camden 56, Saratoga West Hardin 0
¶ Muleshoe 14, Amarillo River Road 6
¶ Newton 62, Kountze 0
CLASS 2A=
¶ Albany 55, Roscoe 0
¶ Big Sandy 42, Gladewater Union Grove 0
¶ Bronte 64, Trent 7
¶ Burton 39, Runge 8
¶ Floydada 42, Tahoka 18
¶ Gorman 54, Baird 8
¶ Mason 60, Junction 0
¶ Menard 54, Veribest 8
¶ Panhandle 73, Stinnett West Texas 0
¶ Springlake-Earth 61, Petersburg 16
¶ Stratford 51, Sanford-Fritch 0
¶ Vega 20, Booker 0
CLASS 1A=
¶ Abbott 48, Coolidge 0
¶ Benjamin 62, Harrold 0
¶ Bluff Dale 50, Iredell 12
¶ Borden County 47, Ackerly Sands 0
¶ Calvert 48, Buckholts 0
¶ Campbell 49, Savoy 0
¶ Cherokee 70, Rochelle 20
¶ Chester 64, Burkeville 18
¶ Gordon 54, Lingleville 4
¶ Happy 40, Nazareth 6
¶ Ira 48, Roby 0
¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 69, High Island 6
¶ Lazbuddie 46, Cotton Center 36
¶ Lometa 60, Evant 12
¶ May 60, Santa Anna 14
¶ Mertzon Irion County 58, Robert Lee 0
¶ Morgan 49, Bynum 22
¶ Oakwood 57, Trinidad 12
¶ Paducah 74, Chillicothe 0
¶ Rankin 46, Lenorah Grady 0
¶ Rising Star 50, Paint Rock 0
¶ Rule 57, Haskell Paint Creek 12
¶ Valera Panther Creek 41, Moran 0
¶ Westbrook 62, Hermleigh 14
¶ Whiteface 72, Wellman-Union 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Bryan St. Joseph 57, Houston Second Baptist 6
¶ Lubbock Christ The King 46, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 0
¶ Pasadena First Baptist 67, Bryan Allen Academy 16
¶ SA Central Catholic 35, Tomball Concordia 27
OTHER=
¶ Austin Hill Country def. Waco Vanguard , forfeit
¶ Bulverde Gloria Deo 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0
¶ Crane def. Tornillo , forfeit
¶ Dallas Lutheran def. Dallas Lakehill , forfeit
¶ Houston St. Thomas def. Houston The Village , forfeit
¶ Lamesa Klondike def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
¶ McDade 72, Leakey 53
¶ North Texas (NTX) 52, Ranger 6
¶ Richland Springs def. Brookesmith , forfeit
¶ San Antonio YMLA 27, Carrizo Springs 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
