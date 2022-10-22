Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
A.C. Flora 54, Lugoff-Elgin 7
Abbeville 62, Blacksburg 7
Andrew Jackson 63, North Central 22
Andrews 34, Lee Central 8
Asheville School, N.C. 42, Camden Military Academy 0
Aynor 50, Georgetown 22
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Barnwell 34, Woodland 28
Batesburg-Leesville 55, Pelion 7
Beaufort Academy 20, Colleton Prep 19
Belton-Honea Path 49, Southside 0
Ben Lippen 13, Augusta Christian, Ga. 12
Berkeley 12, Stratford 7
Blackville-Hilda 30, Williston-Elko 13
Blythewood 31, Rock Hill 7
Brookland-Cayce 49, Swansea 0
Broome 48, Carolina Academy 0
Broome 48, Carolina High and Academy 0
Buford 33, Cheraw 8
Calhoun Academy 28, Clarendon Hall Academy 6
Camden 53, Crestwood 20
Cane Bay 65, R.B. Stall 18
Carolina Forest 56, Socastee 35
Carvers Bay 47, East Clarendon 2
Catawba Ridge 36, Indian Land 21
Central 41, Chesterfield 0
Chapman 64, Blue Ridge 34
Chesnee 27, Ninety Six 26
Christ Church Episcopal 60, St. Joseph 14
Clinton 48, Chester 20
Clover 30, Fort Mill 15
Crescent 30, West Oak 15
Cross 54, Baptist Hill 0
D.W. Daniel 51, Pendleton 13
Dillon 38, Waccamaw 14
Dillon Christian 38, Conway Christian School 12
Dutch Fork 56, River Bluff 7
Emerald 44, Union County 8
Estill 50, Bethune-Bowman 0
Fairfield Central 61, Eau Claire 0
First Baptist 27, Florence Christian 26
Fort Dorchester 51, West Ashley 7
Gaffney 41, Dorman 29
Gilbert 55, Dreher 21
Goose Creek 53, Wando 34
Greenville 66, Greenwood 7
Greer 36, Wade Hampton (G) 28
Hannah-Pamplico 42, Green Sea Floyds 21
Hillcrest 49, Mauldin 9
Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, John Paul II 32
Irmo 42, Westwood 0
James Island 45, Hilton Head Island 8
Kingstree 62, Mullins 0
Lake Marion 27, Academic Magnet 7
Lakewood 36, Darlington 7
Lamar 14, Lake View 7
Landrum 21, Liberty 0
Laurence Manning Academy 54, Orangeburg Prep 14
Laurens 24, Eastside 15
Laurens Academy 68, Newberry Academy 26
Lewisville 57, Whitmire 18
Lexington 50, Aiken 0
Lower Richland 31, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
Lucy G. Beckham 31, Colleton County 21
Manning 26, Loris 0
Marlboro County 20, Lake City 14, OT
May River 14, Bluffton 7
McBee 50, Great Falls 12
McCormick 55, Calhoun Falls 8
Myrtle Beach 61, Wilson 58
Nation Ford 47, Spring Valley 16
Newberry 43, Columbia 2
North Augusta 24, Airport 7
Northside Christian 32, Palmetto Christian Academy 8
Northwestern 43, South Pointe 33
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 36, Bishop England 0
Palmetto 20, Fountain Inn 0
Patrick Henry Academy 52, Andrew Jackson Academy 12
Pee Dee Academy 34, Northwood Academy 8
Philip Simmons 22, Hanahan 0
Pickens 49, Berea 0
Pinewood Prep 40, Thomas Heyward Academy 20
Porter-Gaud 28, Cardinal Newman 24
Powdersville 51, Wren 21
Richard Winn Academy 44, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 26
Ridge Spring-Monetta 36, Calhoun County 35
Ridge View 41, Richland Northeast 34
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 38, Edisto 25
Robert E. Lee Academy def. Carolina High and Academy, forfeit
Saluda 42, Fox Creek 0
Scott’s Branch 42, Hemingway 0
Seneca 34, Walhalla 16
South Aiken 52, Midland Valley 49
South Florence 46, North Myrtle Beach 0
Southside Christian 35, Ware Shoals 0
Spartanburg 55, Boiling Springs 14
St. John’s 19, Military Magnet Academy 6
Strom Thurmond 17, Silver Bluff 7
Summerville 28, Ashley Ridge 13
Summerville Faith Christian 52, Jefferson Davis Academy 0
Sumter 42, St. James 14
T.L. Hanna 38, Woodmont 13
Timberland 38, Lake Marion 30
Trinity Byrnes School def. Hilton Head Prep, forfeit
W. Wyman King Academy 34, Oakbrook Prep 0
W.J. Keenan 46, Mid-Carolina 35
Wagener-Salley 36, Denmark-Olar 32
West Florence 57, Hartsville 39
Westside 41, Easley 20
Whale Branch 35, Branchville 7
White Knoll 38, Chapin 21
Wilson Hall 21, Heathwood Hall 6
York Comprehensive 28, Lancaster 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
