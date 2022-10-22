Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 60, Fairbury 20
Amherst 61, Hershey 7
Archbishop Bergan 41, North Bend Central 36
Arthur County 71, Wallace 40
Ashland-Greenwood 34, Platteview 0
Battle Creek 0, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Bellevue West 42, Papillion-LaVista South 20
Bishop Neumann 49, Aquinas 6
Columbus Lakeview 28, Columbus Scotus 7
Crawford def. Banner County, forfeit
David City 39, Louisville 7
Douglas County West 35, Arlington 21
Elkhorn North 27, Blair 26
Elkhorn South 42, Omaha North 6
Fort Calhoun 32, Boys Town 25
Garden County 61, Creek Valley 0
Gordon/Rushville 55, Mitchell 16
Gothenburg 33, Broken Bow 14
Gretna 28, Lincoln East 6
Hastings 19, Gering 7
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Doniphan-Trumbull 0
Hay Springs 34, Cody-Kilgore 28
Holdrege 34, Ogallala 14
Lincoln Christian 50, Syracuse 28
Lincoln Lutheran 44, Milford 18
Lincoln Southwest 42, Millard North 28
Malcolm 62, Wilber-Clatonia 28
McCook 48, Chadron 28
Millard South 34, Lincoln High 14
Minden 34, Cozad 18
Nebraska City 10, Auburn 0
Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 0
North Platte 36, Papillion-LaVista 29
Oakland-Craig 35, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0
Omaha Burke 35, Omaha Central 14
Omaha Gross Catholic 41, Omaha Skutt Catholic 14
Parkview Christian 62, Lewiston 30
Pawnee City 50, Dorchester 20
Pierce 54, West Point-Beemer 20
Raymond Central 41, Falls City 6
Scottsbluff 55, Lexington 14
Seward 41, Beatrice 20
Sioux County 48, Minatare 30
Sterling 43, Meridian 38
Stuart 29, Hampton 12
Wilcox-Hildreth 68, Harvard 32
York 24, Grand Island Northwest 21
Yutan 43, Tekamah-Herman 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
