Friday's Scores

 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 60, Fairbury 20

Amherst 61, Hershey 7

Archbishop Bergan 41, North Bend Central 36

Arthur County 71, Wallace 40

Ashland-Greenwood 34, Platteview 0

Battle Creek 0, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Bellevue West 42, Papillion-LaVista South 20

Bishop Neumann 49, Aquinas 6

Columbus Lakeview 28, Columbus Scotus 7

Crawford def. Banner County, forfeit

David City 39, Louisville 7

Douglas County West 35, Arlington 21

Elkhorn North 27, Blair 26

Elkhorn South 42, Omaha North 6

Fort Calhoun 32, Boys Town 25

Garden County 61, Creek Valley 0

Gordon/Rushville 55, Mitchell 16

Gothenburg 33, Broken Bow 14

Gretna 28, Lincoln East 6

Hastings 19, Gering 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Doniphan-Trumbull 0

Hay Springs 34, Cody-Kilgore 28

Holdrege 34, Ogallala 14

Lincoln Christian 50, Syracuse 28

Lincoln Lutheran 44, Milford 18

Lincoln Southwest 42, Millard North 28

Malcolm 62, Wilber-Clatonia 28

McCook 48, Chadron 28

Millard South 34, Lincoln High 14

Minden 34, Cozad 18

Nebraska City 10, Auburn 0

Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 0

North Platte 36, Papillion-LaVista 29

Oakland-Craig 35, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0

Omaha Burke 35, Omaha Central 14

Omaha Gross Catholic 41, Omaha Skutt Catholic 14

Parkview Christian 62, Lewiston 30

Pawnee City 50, Dorchester 20

Pierce 54, West Point-Beemer 20

Raymond Central 41, Falls City 6

Scottsbluff 55, Lexington 14

Seward 41, Beatrice 20

Sioux County 48, Minatare 30

Sterling 43, Meridian 38

Stuart 29, Hampton 12

Wilcox-Hildreth 68, Harvard 32

York 24, Grand Island Northwest 21

Yutan 43, Tekamah-Herman 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

