Amy Coney Barrett, Missouri federal judge reject challenges to Biden student debt relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and a federal judge in Missouri each rejected dual challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan on Thursday.
Supreme Court highly unlikely to grant taxpayers' request to block Biden debt relief
A new challenger is vying to derail the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief plan by asking the nation’s highest court to stop the cancellation from taking effect. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin-based tax policy advocacy group, Brown County Taxpayers Association, filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme...
Biden administration asks federal judge in Indianapolis to dismiss student loan cancellation lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Biden administration is asking a federal judge in Indianapolis to throw out a lawsuit challenging the student debt cancellation plan. The arguments, filed this week, say the plaintiffs in the suit lack legal standing to sue. The plaintiffs, two residents of Indiana, claim the plan...
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Biden’s student debt relief notches early victories from GOP-appointed judges
Justice Amy Coney Barrett declines to block the policy as another federal judge dismisses challenge from GOP-led states.
Biden's student loan handout survives legal challenge by Republican-led states
U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey dismissed a lawsuit challenging Biden's student debt forgiveness plan on Thursday that was brought by Republican-led states.
Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling
Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Barrett denies emergency bid to block Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
Barrett, who handles emergency matters arising from Wisconsin, acted alone in denying the request, rather than refer the matter to the full court.
8 Million Have Already Applied to Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is already proving to be very popular. In an announcement on Monday, Biden called the program a “game changer,” saying that eight million people have submitted an application since Friday’s online soft launch. “Today marks a big step, among others, that my administration is taking to make education a ticket to the middle class that folks can actually afford,” he said. “The new student loan application is now open. If you have federal student debt, please visit StudentAid.gov. It’s easy, simple and fast and it’s a new day for millions of Americans all across our nation.” Announcing the program in August, the president said he’s planning to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt to those who earn less than $125,000, as well as forgiving $20,000 to those who received Pell Grants in college.Read it at The Hill
In Spite of Court Ruling, You Can Still Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Although a court has temporarily blocked student loans from being forgiven, the Biden administration is encouraging people to keep applying.
College alum tells CNN: The only way to open the door was to take on student loan debt
CNN national correspondent Camila Bernal speaks to the executive director of Student Debt Crisis Center and an economist on the personal and widespread implications of President Biden's student loan debt relief program.
President Biden’s student debt relief program on pause
22 million Americans who already applied for student debt relief are in limbo after an appeals court temporarily froze President Biden’s signature program. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit granted a stay preventing the government from moving forward with the debt cancellation it had said could start as early as next week. The appeal filed by six Republican-led states after a district court judge dismissed their case on Thursday for lack of standing. The White House insists it’s full speed ahead, urging borrowers to keep applying at studentaid.gov while the court battles continue.Oct. 22, 2022.
Federal Judge Rejects GOP-Led States’ Effort to Overturn Student Debt Relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett also rejected a separate lawsuit intended to block Biden’s debt relief plan from taking effect. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states seeking to challenge President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. According to CNN, U.S. District...
Appeals court blocks Biden's student debt cancellation plan
A federal appeals court blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars of student debt on Friday, siding with a Republican-led effort.
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally
President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
Appeals Court Puts Federal Student Debt Relief on Pause
The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday evening granted an appeal filed by a coalition of six states who are attempting to block President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student debt for millions of Americans, according to multiple reports on Friday night.
Student debt relief 'moving full speed ahead' despite GOP-led lawsuits, education secretary says
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the Biden administration is "moving full speed ahead" preparing to implement its federal student debt forgiveness program, a day after a federal appeals court hit pause on the administration's efforts. Cardona said in a video posted Saturday that the administration is “not deterred” by lawsuits...
