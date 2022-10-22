ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court highly unlikely to grant taxpayers' request to block Biden debt relief

A new challenger is vying to derail the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief plan by asking the nation’s highest court to stop the cancellation from taking effect. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin-based tax policy advocacy group, Brown County Taxpayers Association, filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme...
Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEBRASKA STATE
8 Million Have Already Applied to Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is already proving to be very popular. In an announcement on Monday, Biden called the program a “game changer,” saying that eight million people have submitted an application since Friday’s online soft launch. “Today marks a big step, among others, that my administration is taking to make education a ticket to the middle class that folks can actually afford,” he said. “The new student loan application is now open. If you have federal student debt, please visit StudentAid.gov. It’s easy, simple and fast and it’s a new day for millions of Americans all across our nation.” Announcing the program in August, the president said he’s planning to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt to those who earn less than $125,000, as well as forgiving $20,000 to those who received Pell Grants in college.Read it at The Hill
President Biden’s student debt relief program on pause

22 million Americans who already applied for student debt relief are in limbo after an appeals court temporarily froze President Biden’s signature program. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit granted a stay preventing the government from moving forward with the debt cancellation it had said could start as early as next week. The appeal filed by six Republican-led states after a district court judge dismissed their case on Thursday for lack of standing. The White House insists it’s full speed ahead, urging borrowers to keep applying at studentaid.gov while the court battles continue.Oct. 22, 2022.
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally

President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
