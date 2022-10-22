Eric Garcetti Attends C40 World Mayors Summit, Talks Climate Investments

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Mayor Eric Garcetti attended the C40 World Mayors Summit this week in Buenos Aires. The summit brings together mayors, climate experts, advocates, business leaders and youth activists to address the climate crisis.

Garcetti was scheduled to be out of town through Sunday, with newly- elected Council President Paul Krekorian continuing to pull double duty as the city's acting mayor.

On Thursday, he made a speech at the summit's opening plenary, describing the effort to increase the use of clean energy sources in Los Angeles. On Friday, he spoke with city and business leaders to discuss collaboration in eliminating emissions and improving public health for those living in dense areas, according to the mayor's office.

"When it comes to fighting the climate crisis, our commitments as cities, states, and countries are only as strong as the size and ambition of our global coalition," Garcetti said in a statement.

"C40 World Mayors Summit is more than just another chance to recognize the magnitude of this make-or-break decade for climate action -- it's a chance to elevate the solutions cities are deploying at a neighborhood level that have a real impact on people's daily lives."

Garcetti also took part in an event on Wednesday hosted by the U.S. Department of Transportation on the challenges and opportunities of investing in transportation.