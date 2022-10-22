ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Santa Clara High School football team will have a game with Sequoia High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Santa Clara High School
Sequoia High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case

(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Pittsburg, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Penn Hills High School football team will have a game with Shaler Area High School on October 22, 2022, 07:00:00.
PITTSBURG, CA
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday

OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
OAKLAND, CA
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
Preliminary 2.7 Magnitude Quake Rattles the South Bay

A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the South Bay near Morgan Hill and San Martin Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 8:12 a.m. and rattled near the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken and Hollister. No other information was...
SAN MARTIN, CA
Woman seriously injured Friday night in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE -- A woman was suffering from life-threatening injuries Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle in what San Jose police investigators are calling a hit and run collision.The collision occurred in south San Jose at about 7 p.m. Friday near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue.A San Jose police spokesperson said the woman was crossing the street but was not walking in the marked crosswalk there.Police did not have a description of the vehicle as of 9 p.m. Friday. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the San Jose police department.
SAN JOSE, CA
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants

The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Former San Jose Elementary Art Teacher Arrested for Molesting Two Students

Deputies in San Jose have arrested a suspect in a child molestation case at a San Jose elementary school. Stephen Eugene Thai, a former art teacher at an elementary school in San Jose, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, contacting a minor to commit a sex crime and annoying and molesting a child, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
