Lumberjacks brush aside Monticello in rivalry rout
MONTICELLO, Ark. – For the tenth time in twelve years the Warren Lumberjacks took home the Union Bank and Trust Saline River Shootout Trophy outright, after resoundingly defeating the Monticello Billies Friday night, October 21, 2022, by the final of 34-0 on the road at Hyatt Field. In a...
Large wildfire burning near Warren
A large field and woods fire erupted Saturday afternoon about 1 mile west of Warren along Bradley 363. The fire burned several acres and came within a few feet of the Bryan and Lauren Case residence. Several chicken houses owned by Gary Green were also threatened. However, at presstime, it appeared that no buildings were damaged.
Thomas named Player of the Game in Warren road win over Monticello
Sophomore receiver and defensive back Neon’dre Thomas earned Player of the Game honors for an outstanding all-around performance in Warren’s week eight conference game vs. Monticello Friday night, October 21, 2022. Thomas and the Lumberjacks defeated the Monticello Billies by the final of 34-0 in the Union bank...
County Judge provides update on acreage burned during Saturday wildfire
Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney said Sunday morning the total acreage affected was updated to 546 acres, mostly owned by PotlatchDeltic Corp. He said 11 bulldozers were used from county governments and individuals from Bradley, Lincoln, Cleveland and Ashley counties. McKinney confirmed there was no structural damage and crews were...
