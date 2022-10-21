Read full article on original website
Related
All About LaNisha Cole, the 'Price Is Right' Model Who Welcomed a Baby with Nick Cannon
Actor, rapper and television personality Nick Cannon is celebrating big news: he just welcomed baby number nine to the family. His youngest child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, was born on Sept. 14, 2022, to model and photographer LaNisha Cole. While Cole had been sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram, Cannon...
Guitar World Magazine
Who really played bass on 'I Want You Back' by The Jackson 5?
Motown producer Berry Gordy wouldn't allow Jermaine Jackson to record on their 1969 hit. So who played bass?. It was October 1969 that The Jackson Five made their national television debut on ABC’s Hollywood Palace. As the bass-playing older brother of Michael (seen plucking a Gibson EB-3 bass in this early clip), Jermaine Jackson mastered the group’s signature dance moves on what would be the first of four consecutive number-one-hits for Motown Records.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
soultracks.com
Berry Gordy's brother, Motown singer and executive Robert Gordy dies at 91
(October 23, 2022) He was both figuratively and literally part of the Motown family, and he played a key role in one of the great musical stories of the 20th century. Tonight we mourn the passing of singer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy, younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., at age 91. Sadly, Gordy dies a little more than a year after the passing of his son, recording artist Robert Gordy, Jr.
Jadakiss Launches Kiss Café Coffee Brand With His Father And Son
Jadakiss is keeping it in the family with his newly-announced coffee venture. Launched with his father Bob Phillips and his son Jaewon Phillips, the 47-year-old rapper has officially entered a new industry. According to a press release, Kiss Café is three generations of legacy, loyalty, and the love of coffee. The eldest Phillips man has been involved in the coffee industry since 1977. Since 1998, he has served as president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Releases THC Infused Onion ChipsMa$e Implies Diddy Played A Part...
Complex
Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records
Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against spirit company Bacardi, over the brand’s lack of financial clarity involving their partnership with D’Usse. Per TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Hov’s company SC Liquor, which is demanding Bacardi open their books so that the Roc-a-Fella mogul can see exactly how much he’s making with D’Usse, the cognac brand in which Bacardi and Jay are 50/50 partners.
Black Mafia Family Docuseries Premieres On Starz
The documentary series on the infamous Black Mafia Family produced by 50 Cent has premiered on Starz. The "BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast" series provides a highly in-depth look at the brothers and how they crafted their drug trafficking empire that spanned from Detroit to Atlanta beginning in the 1980s. The post Black Mafia Family Docuseries Premieres On Starz appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TriStar Pictures President Nicole Brown Accepts Special Honors as The Blackhouse Foundation Celebrates 15th Anniversary (EXCLUSIVE)
As The Blackhouse Foundation marked its 15th anniversary, the organization presented TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown with a special honor during a cocktail reception on Oct. 15. Held at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, Calif., the special event commemorated Blackhouse’s work to amplify the voices of Black multiplatform content creators, particularly through its programming at the Sundance Film Festival, increasing the number of Black attendees, as well as expanding the opportunities for Black films and filmmakers to be featured at major film festivals. Brown was awarded the Entertainment Trailblazer Award, singled out for embodying the nonprofit organization’s mission to...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," has died
HipHopDX.com
Drake Reflects On Opening For Ice Cube For Just $100
Drake may be making millions from touring now, but he was once opening for Ice Cube for just $100. The Instagram account The Flyer Vault, which documents Toronto club and concert history, shared a post revealing Drizzy received just three figures as a support act for the N.W.A legend in 2006. The concert took place at Kool Haus in August that year, with Drake performing from 10 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. before Cube hit the stage at 11:00 p.m.
LA Beauty Club Joins Black Entrepreneurs To Pitch For Revolt’s “Bet on Black” Series
LA Beauty Club is happy to join the upcoming season of Revolt's "Bet on Black" series, competing for the large cash prize.
TMZ.com
French Montana Honored For Raising Millions For African Healthcare
French Montana continues to trailblaze in the name of humanity, and his peers are recognizing him for a mission that's literally changing and saving lives. The diamond-selling rapper was honored Thursday night at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala ... for helping raise more than $226 million towards healthcare in Africa. Specifically, he's funded the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center, which is the primary source of healthcare for new mothers and their babies in an otherwise desolate region of Uganda.
Chicago house music legend Vince Lawrence is fighting to get publishing back
Vince Lawrence is speaking up for the integrity of his music. Lawrence, the co-founder of the Trax record label, and his attorney Shawn Moroni, recently detailed to rolling out why he’s suing the estate of Larry Sherman, another co-founder of the label. The lawsuit, which also includes Marshall Jefferson, Adonis and Maurice Joshua, alleges that Trax didn’t make royalty payments, and didn’t pay any of them anything on multiple occasions related to releases of their music.
musictimes.com
Soulja Boy Net Worth 2022: Rapper Hires a 'Sandwich Holder' for $1000
It appears like Soulja Boy has, at least temporarily, acquired an official sandwich holder. In all fairness to him, he is willing to pay the man $1000. On October 15, Soulja Boy posted a video of himself introducing his newest employee, whom he had hired to hold his meal. SB...
thehypemagazine.com
Infamous Thierry – The Sickest
“The talented rapper started music at the age of 7 and has not looked back since then, pouring his heart and soul into every line.” -THIS IS 50. “Infamous aims to use his God-given gift to inspire listeners across the globe by bringing his own style to the industry and allowing his fans to grow with him and witness his evolution in the industry.” – The HYPE MAGAZINE.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon Confirms He Bought French Montana A Fake Hublot Watch
Akon recently explained how he ended up gifting French Montana a fake watch. Akon confirmed that he bought French Montana a fake Hublot watch while appearing on Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show, earlier this week. The iconic singer explained that he didn’t do so intentionally. “He was happy,...
Comments / 0