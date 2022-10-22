BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — Two destructive hay bale fires broke out in Butte County earlier this morning, but CAL FIRE crews have gotten them under control. The first fire broke out in Durham, off of Durhan-Dayton Road. The second blaze was spotted in Richvale, along the intersection of Highway 99 and Richvale Highway. This second fire destroyed over $200,000 worth of hay bales. CAL FIRE is currently investigating the cause of both fires. They expect the burnt bales to smolder for the next few days.

