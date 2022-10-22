ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Standoff in Chico ends peacefully with one detained

CHICO, CALIF. — A standoff in Chico ended peacefully earlier today. It started around 3:21 PM today, when Chico Police responded to the 300 block of Newport Drive after a shots fired report came in. They arrived to the residence and found 56-year old Lonnie Davis had fired a single round from a handgun after an altercation with a family member.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police arrest a man for firing a shot after an argument Sunday

CHICO, Calif. - Updated 12:50 a.m. Chico police arrested a man after officers say he fired a single round after an altercation with a family member Sunday. Officers established a perimeter around the home and neighboring homes on the 300 block of Newport Dr. were put under a shelter in place order while responding to the call Sunday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m.
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP investigating fatal crash near Yuba City

YUBA SUTTER -- California High Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Oct. 22.Yuba Sutter CHP has not released many details, but they say the crash happened on October 22 at 1:08 a.m. The driver at fault was arrested for felony DUI.We will update this story as more details are made available. 
YUBA CITY, CA
abc10.com

Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle leads to major injuries

CHICO, Calif. — Late Saturday evening at 11:41 p.m., Chico Police were called to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision which officials say occurred near the intersection of Ivy Street and W 3rd St. The Chico Police Department say officers arrived on scene with medical personnel and determined that the...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

$200,000 worth of hay bales burn in early morning Butte County fires

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — Two destructive hay bale fires broke out in Butte County earlier this morning, but CAL FIRE crews have gotten them under control. The first fire broke out in Durham, off of Durhan-Dayton Road. The second blaze was spotted in Richvale, along the intersection of Highway 99 and Richvale Highway. This second fire destroyed over $200,000 worth of hay bales. CAL FIRE is currently investigating the cause of both fires. They expect the burnt bales to smolder for the next few days.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters at scene of 10-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County on Saturday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 5:14 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the Flores Fire in Tehama County has been contained on Saturday. Forward progress of the fire was stopped at around 4:16 p.m., according to CAL FIRE. The fire has burned 10 acres in the area of northbound...
rosevilletoday.com

Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death

Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

District attorney, police not worried about fentanyl and Halloween

Despite social media warnings warning parents about fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey isn’t concerned — noting that such concerns come up every once in a while. “I remember when I was a kid … people were going to put razor blades in the...
krcrtv.com

Crews contain structure fire in Magalia

MAGALIA, CALIF. — CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a house fire in Magalia earlier tonight. The blaze broke out at a structure along Woodward Drive in Magalia. Residents in the home were able to safely evacuate as fire crews started fighting the flames. Around 6:00 PM, CAL...
MAGALIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knock down structure fire in Magalia Sunday

MAGALIA, Calif. 5:49 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the structure fire off of Woodward Drive in Magalia has been knocked down on Sunday. Crews will stay on scene for about one to two hours completing salvage and overhaul. CAL FIRE says that everyone was evacuated from...
MAGALIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for starting fires near Red Bluff with incendiary device

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for starting multiple fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. At about 9:45 a.m., CAL FIRE Law Enforcement arrested Shane Heard for committing arson to a forest lane in areas around Red Bluff. CAL FIRE said...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport

CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy