Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Standoff in Chico ends peacefully with one detained
CHICO, CALIF. — A standoff in Chico ended peacefully earlier today. It started around 3:21 PM today, when Chico Police responded to the 300 block of Newport Drive after a shots fired report came in. They arrived to the residence and found 56-year old Lonnie Davis had fired a single round from a handgun after an altercation with a family member.
actionnewsnow.com
Police arrest a man for firing a shot after an argument Sunday
CHICO, Calif. - Updated 12:50 a.m. Chico police arrested a man after officers say he fired a single round after an altercation with a family member Sunday. Officers established a perimeter around the home and neighboring homes on the 300 block of Newport Dr. were put under a shelter in place order while responding to the call Sunday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m.
CHP investigating fatal crash near Yuba City
YUBA SUTTER -- California High Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Oct. 22.Yuba Sutter CHP has not released many details, but they say the crash happened on October 22 at 1:08 a.m. The driver at fault was arrested for felony DUI.We will update this story as more details are made available.
abc10.com
Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
1800s heirlooms stolen from family who lost home in California wildfire; five arrested
Northern California deputies arrested five suspects this week accused of stealing antiques and precious heirlooms from a victim who lost their home in last month’s Mosquito Fire, authorities said. “Family antiques and generational heirlooms from the 1800s” valued at about $7,500 were stolen after the victims lost their house...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire burns almond hulls off of Highway 32 near Hamilton City Saturday
HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - The Hamilton City Fire Department said that a fire was burning off of Highway 32, between Orland and Hamilton City, on Saturday at around 7:11 p.m. The fire was primarily burning almond hulls, but also threatened nearby vegetation in the Stoney Creek bed. Crews will be...
krcrtv.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle leads to major injuries
CHICO, Calif. — Late Saturday evening at 11:41 p.m., Chico Police were called to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision which officials say occurred near the intersection of Ivy Street and W 3rd St. The Chico Police Department say officers arrived on scene with medical personnel and determined that the...
krcrtv.com
$200,000 worth of hay bales burn in early morning Butte County fires
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — Two destructive hay bale fires broke out in Butte County earlier this morning, but CAL FIRE crews have gotten them under control. The first fire broke out in Durham, off of Durhan-Dayton Road. The second blaze was spotted in Richvale, along the intersection of Highway 99 and Richvale Highway. This second fire destroyed over $200,000 worth of hay bales. CAL FIRE is currently investigating the cause of both fires. They expect the burnt bales to smolder for the next few days.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of 10-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County on Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 5:14 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the Flores Fire in Tehama County has been contained on Saturday. Forward progress of the fire was stopped at around 4:16 p.m., according to CAL FIRE. The fire has burned 10 acres in the area of northbound...
rosevilletoday.com
Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death
Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
krcrtv.com
Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
Paradise Post
District attorney, police not worried about fentanyl and Halloween
Despite social media warnings warning parents about fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey isn’t concerned — noting that such concerns come up every once in a while. “I remember when I was a kid … people were going to put razor blades in the...
Stolen 1800s heirlooms search results in firearm and drug bust in Placer County
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A search for $7,500 worth of centuries-old family heirlooms in Placer County resulted in law enforcement seizing several firearms and drugs, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. When a resident of Michigan Bluff returned to what was left of their home and barn from the Mosquito Fire they discovered several […]
actionnewsnow.com
Teichert Ponds shooting suspects charged, daughter arrested as suspected getaway driver
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were charged for a shooting at Teichert Ponds on Sunday. An additional woman was arrested for being the suspected getaway driver, said District Attorney Mikes Ramsey. Cousins, Keyna Osorio, 38, and Demetriuos Brown, Jr., 19, were arraigned in a Butte County court on charges...
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested in Northern California
The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California have been arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone […]
krcrtv.com
Crews contain structure fire in Magalia
MAGALIA, CALIF. — CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a house fire in Magalia earlier tonight. The blaze broke out at a structure along Woodward Drive in Magalia. Residents in the home were able to safely evacuate as fire crews started fighting the flames. Around 6:00 PM, CAL...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knock down structure fire in Magalia Sunday
MAGALIA, Calif. 5:49 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the structure fire off of Woodward Drive in Magalia has been knocked down on Sunday. Crews will stay on scene for about one to two hours completing salvage and overhaul. CAL FIRE says that everyone was evacuated from...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting fires near Red Bluff with incendiary device
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for starting multiple fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. At about 9:45 a.m., CAL FIRE Law Enforcement arrested Shane Heard for committing arson to a forest lane in areas around Red Bluff. CAL FIRE said...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
actionnewsnow.com
Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport
CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
Comments / 0