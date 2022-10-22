ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Castro Valley High School football team will have a game with Bishop O'Dowd High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Castro Valley High School
Bishop O'Dowd High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

stadiumjourney.com

Laney College Football Field – Oakland Roots SC

Do you think the Athletics are the only sports team in Oakland, CA? Think again. Only a few years in existence, the Oakland Roots SC draw large crowds during the soccer season. The club is a member of the USL-C, the second level of soccer in the United States. It began its remarkable venture in 2019 as a member of NISA (National Independent Soccer Association) and moved to the USL-C in 2021.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Update: San Jose State students, teammates gather to remember Camdan McWright

SAN JOSE -- Students and friends on Friday marched to the intersection where their friend and teammate died after being hit by a bus while riding a scooter early that morning. Camdan McWright, a San Jose State freshman football player, was killed Friday morning when his electric scooter collided with a school bus just blocks from campus. The university confirmed the 18-year-old's identity hours after he died in the 6:51 a.m. collision near South 10th and Reed streets.The accident occurred as the team was preparing for a trip to take on New Mexico State on Saturday. The 6-1 running back from...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

San Jose St. postpones game following death of running back

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State has postponed its football game this weekend after a freshman running back was killed Friday when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus. Athletic director Jeff Konya said Saturday's game against New Mexico State will...
SAN JOSE, CA
Terry Mansfield

Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland

Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday

OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
OAKLAND, CA
E! News

College Football Player Camdan McWright Dead at 18

The San Jose State Spartans are mourning one of their own. On Oct. 21, San Jose State University announced that Camdan McWright, a running back for the school's football team, has died at the age of 18 in a "tragic accident," according to a statement from the school. "We lost...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Apartment Building Struck by Gunfire Sunday Night

At 9:20 pm Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of E 6th Street in the City of Antioch. According to police, they said Monday morning the shooting is still under investigation as 6-8 shots were being fired into an apartment building. Several casings were located at the scene and that no one was injured.
ANTIOCH, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct

San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June 26 as a firefighter recruit —... The post San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Presidio Heights Jeweler Robbed, $6K Worth of Merchandise Stolen

A thief made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry at Mabel Chong Jewelry in SF Wednesday. Mabel Chong, who owns the store, chased after the man who fled with the stolen goods, though she was unable to catch him; a bracelet and gold necklace were taken, which were collectively worth around $6K; the incident was caught on surveillance camera around 12:30 p.m. this past Wednesday. [KRON4]
OAKLAND, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Bay Area Rappers Collab To Drop “Tales Of The Town” Album

It’s always epic to see rappers from the same area come together on music. While each person has their own sound and delivery, they can all relate due to their background. That type of energy makes for a well-rounded project that people with different musical tastes can enjoy. On...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Walter Mitchell: The M gate’s friendly face

Berkeley High School Safety Officer Walter Mitchell, has served BHS for over two decades, and has been involved in the Berkeley Unified School District community his entire life. Mitchell attended what is now known as Rosa Parks Elementary, Martin Luther King Middle School, and BHS. “I love when you all...
BERKELEY, CA
High school football game info.

