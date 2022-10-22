Kid Cudi’s Netflix Special ‘Entergalactic’ is an assertion that creativity and comfort can coexist | Sing About Me

Read full article on original website
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show
Kendall Jenner isn't interested in Kanye West's latest Paris Fashion Week showing. The model, whose older sister Kim Kardashian shares four children with West, has seemingly shown her dislike for the rapper's harmful and controversial Yeezy show where he featured "White Lives Matter" shirts — by "liking" a few telling tweets.
Kanye West says he wore a 'White Lives Matter' shirt because of his 'connection with God' and 'brilliance'
Kanye West addressed in a interview the "White Lives Matter" shirt he wore earlier this week. The rapper said he had a "gut instinct" to wear the shirt, which he thought was "funny." "The answer to why I wore 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do," West...
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
Meek Mill Reacts To Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Shirt: 'It's Like You Hate Your Own People!'
Kanye West has a growing list of people he has a beef with, and new on the list is fellow rapper Meek Mill, who criticized him for his choice of clothing. West surprised fans and fashion enthusiasts by hosting a surprise Yeezy fashion show during Paris fashion week on Oct. 3.
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e
9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”
John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Joey Bada$$ Defends Kanye West Over Removed ‘Drink Champs’ Interview
Rapper Joey Bada$$ has voiced his thoughts on the removal of Kanye West’s controversial interview from REVOLT’s Drink Champs, deeming the censorship of Ye’s views as “wack.” The Brooklynite weighed in on the topic on Monday evening (Oct. 17), posting multiple tweets challenging the move, while also blasting Drink Champs for caving in to public scrutiny.
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
I'm going to be completely honest with you: my mind is completely blown.
Kanye West Alleges Quentin Tarantino Stole “Django Unchained” Idea From Him
Kanye West says that Quentin Tarantino took the story for “Django Unchained” from an idea he had for a “Gold Digger” music video. Kanye West says that Quentin Tarantino stole the story of Django Unchained from an idea the Donda rapper had for the music video to his song, “Gold Digger.” Ye explained his claim during an interview with Piers Morgan.
Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.
Balenciaga Has Ended Their Relationship with Kanye West
One of Kanye West’s prized relationships has come to a close. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Balenciaga has severed ties with the billionaire rapper. Kering, the fashion house parent company of the Balenciaga brand, released a statement cutting ties: “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”
