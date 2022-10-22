ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. native found guilty of killing business owner while trying to steal his truck

A Lancaster County man was convicted of setting an apartment building on fire and killing the owner of a truck he tried to steal in 2019, prosecutors said Monday. Jaren Jackson, of no fixed address, was found guilty Oct. 14 of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of motor vehicle, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Boy, 13, charged with making verbal threats against a central Pa. school

MIFFLINBURG - A 13-year-old boy has been turned over to Union County juvenile authorities accused of making verbal threats against one of the Mifflinburg schools. The nature of the threats has not been disclosed but borough police said no firearms were found. The youth, whose name has not been disclosed because of age, had a knife in his possession, they said.
Dauphin County police officer rescues dog that was shot in the face

That’s what Timothy Rogers, a police officer in Dauphin County, wrote on a GoFundme page after he rescued a dog that was bleeding out from the face after someone shot him and left him for dead. He started the online fundraiser to help defray some of the costs for emergency surgery, blood transfusions and other medical care for the dog.
Missing central Pa. woman might be in danger: police

Millersville police are looking for a 64-year-old missing woman and they believe she might be in danger. According to a Facebook post from the Millersville Borough Police Department, Wanda Lee Carl is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown and graying hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
Serious crash closes York County intersection: report

A serious crash has taken place in southern York County, abc27 is reporting. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road, which is in the area of the Windsor Commons Shopping Center. That’s a couple of miles...
YORK COUNTY, PA
As nation’s bridges undergo scrutiny, Dauphin County gives report card on the ones it maintains

After decades of planning and years of repairs, Dauphin County’s bridges are all in good shape - a feat that is uncommon, if not unique, in many Pennsylvania counties. During a press conference at the Fiddler’s Elbow Bridge, which connects Derry and Lower Swatara townships, Dauphin County commissioners announced that the 50 bridges maintained by the county are all in good working condition.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/22/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 22. Judith Anne Schrader, 76, of Millerstown passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Richfield Nursing and Healthcare Center. She was born Nov. 25, 1945, to the late Samuel and Anna (Roush) McGowan. She attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Thompsontown, and was...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Cumberland County seeks candidates for Agriculture Land Preservation Board

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners and Agricultural Land Preservation Board is looking for candidates to serve on its Agricultural Land Preservation Board. The board members are responsible for overseeing the administration of the Cumberland County Agricultural Conservation Easement (Farmland Preservation) Program. Per a news release, here are the qualifications...
Harrisburg, PA
