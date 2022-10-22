Read full article on original website
Related
Harrisburg woman arrested after threatening churchgoers with firearm: police
A Harrisburg woman has been charged after threatening churchgoers with a firearm before service Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. At 10:05 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police - Carlisle were sent to Bethel Assembly of God Church in Cumberland County for an armed individual who was making threats at individuals as they were entering for service.
Man pleads guilty to murdering landlord days before trial begins
A 35-year-old York County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing his landlord last year, according to the York Dispatch. Brian Peters, Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Thursday, days ahead of his trial for the killing. Peters killed Robert...
Central Pa. native found guilty of killing business owner while trying to steal his truck
A Lancaster County man was convicted of setting an apartment building on fire and killing the owner of a truck he tried to steal in 2019, prosecutors said Monday. Jaren Jackson, of no fixed address, was found guilty Oct. 14 of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of motor vehicle, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Dog shot in face, found by Dauphin County officer is recovering after surgery
There is some good news to report about the dog that was shot in the head and left for dead before being found by a member of the Susquehanna Township Police Department. Officer Tim Rogers, who found the dog Saturday morning, wrote on Facebook that the dog is “stitched up and recovering.”
Harrisburg resident shoots man who broke into his home: police
A man allegedly shot while breaking into a Harrisburg home Friday is now facing criminal charges, police said. Keon J. Washington, 32, kicked in a back door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets around 4:45 p.m. Friday and was confronted by the homeowner, according to city police.
Boy, 13, charged with making verbal threats against a central Pa. school
MIFFLINBURG - A 13-year-old boy has been turned over to Union County juvenile authorities accused of making verbal threats against one of the Mifflinburg schools. The nature of the threats has not been disclosed but borough police said no firearms were found. The youth, whose name has not been disclosed because of age, had a knife in his possession, they said.
Man pulls knife, stabs patron in the neck at central Pa. tavern: police
An argument turned violent at a Lebanon County restaurant last month and now a Lebanon man is charged. 44-year-old Lamonte Boyce Jr. was outside Frog’s Hollow Tavern and Restaurant, in Swatara Township, on Sept. 25, when he began arguing with someone around 1 a.m., according to state police. The...
Police looking for vehicle that struck Cumberland County pedestrian
Carlisle police are looking for the public’s help locating a vehicle and driver involved in a weekend crash that injured a pedestrian. The crash took place around 8:35 p.m. Sunday at North Bedford and East Penn streets, police said. Police said the vehicle — a newer model white SUV,...
Dauphin County police officer rescues dog that was shot in the face
That’s what Timothy Rogers, a police officer in Dauphin County, wrote on a GoFundme page after he rescued a dog that was bleeding out from the face after someone shot him and left him for dead. He started the online fundraiser to help defray some of the costs for emergency surgery, blood transfusions and other medical care for the dog.
Missing central Pa. woman might be in danger: police
Millersville police are looking for a 64-year-old missing woman and they believe she might be in danger. According to a Facebook post from the Millersville Borough Police Department, Wanda Lee Carl is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown and graying hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in wooded area at Harrisburg housing complex
The Dauphin County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead Thursday near Hall Manor as 23-year-old Jordan Allen. Allen lived in Penbrook and it’s unclear what he was doing or who he may have been visiting or meeting at the housing complex. Harrisburg police said Allen had...
16-year-old girl reported missing in Dauphin County has been found: UPDATE
State police have found a 16-year-old girl, Emercyn Hope Winfindale, who went missing from her Dauphin County home early Friday. According to police, Winfindale was last seen around 12:30 a.m. at her home in the 300 block of South Crawford Street, East Hanover Township, in the Hummelstown area. Police released...
Serious crash closes York County intersection: report
A serious crash has taken place in southern York County, abc27 is reporting. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road, which is in the area of the Windsor Commons Shopping Center. That’s a couple of miles...
As nation’s bridges undergo scrutiny, Dauphin County gives report card on the ones it maintains
After decades of planning and years of repairs, Dauphin County’s bridges are all in good shape - a feat that is uncommon, if not unique, in many Pennsylvania counties. During a press conference at the Fiddler’s Elbow Bridge, which connects Derry and Lower Swatara townships, Dauphin County commissioners announced that the 50 bridges maintained by the county are all in good working condition.
Woman cited for tossing coffee at Camp Hill Starbucks baristas: police
A 34-year-old woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after police said she threw coffee at employees at a Starbucks in Camp Hill. Police were called to the Giant Food Store on Trindle Road just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday for an active disturbance, Camp Hill police said. The responding...
Driver injured when dump truck collides with train: reports
A train and a dump truck collided in Lancaster County on Friday afternoon, injuring the truck’s driver, according to reports. Officials at the scene told WGAL that the driver was ejected during the crash. Fox43 reports that the driver was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Center that serves thousands of children each year, to begin $10M expansion
Officials have broken ground on a $10 million expansion at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in Lancaster County. The construction project is expected to take about 15 months and add 14,700 square feet of space at the center on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township. The center offers therapy services...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/22/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 22. Judith Anne Schrader, 76, of Millerstown passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Richfield Nursing and Healthcare Center. She was born Nov. 25, 1945, to the late Samuel and Anna (Roush) McGowan. She attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Thompsontown, and was...
Cumberland County seeks candidates for Agriculture Land Preservation Board
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners and Agricultural Land Preservation Board is looking for candidates to serve on its Agricultural Land Preservation Board. The board members are responsible for overseeing the administration of the Cumberland County Agricultural Conservation Easement (Farmland Preservation) Program. Per a news release, here are the qualifications...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0