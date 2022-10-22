ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

High School Football PRO

Vinton, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Vinton, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Staunton River High School football team will have a game with William Byrd High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Cave Spring hosts Adam Ward Preseason Showcase

ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring High School was the place to be Saturday night as some elite college prospects hit the court for the Adam Ward Preseason Showcase. Virginia Tech men’s head basketball coach Mike Young was on hand for the later game that featured Massanutten Military Academy versus Oak Hill’s Gold team. Alongside Young was Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Texas Roadhouse Interested in Opening in Danville

Texas Roadhouse rolls could be coming to Danville in the future. Social media chatter exploded on Friday when a photo shared by Kirk Whitt revealed that Texas Roadhouse is looking for a Managing Partner/General Manager for a Danville location. The post was shared over 700 times as residents of Danville...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three adults, including the driver, according to a spokesman with Roanoke County Public Schools. One person from the bus was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake

UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
UNION HALL, VA
Augusta Free Press

Liberty 41, BYU 14: A win for Liberty Football that was 51 years in the making

Jerry Falwell Sr. founded Liberty Baptist College in 1971. Two years later, the school, now Liberty University, was playing football, not well, necessarily – Liberty Football launched at the lowest level of intercollegiate competition, NAIA, then moved up to D2 in 1981, finally getting to FBS in 2018 – but having Liberty playing big-time college football was always part of the mission.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Cement truck overturns on Leesville Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A concrete truck appears to be overturned on Leesville Road in Lynchburg on Friday. The incident happened at about 1:51 p.m. today at the entrance of Ryan Drive and Leesville Road, near the Leesville Estates. Virginia State Police say the cement truck was turning into...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Miss Roanoke Valley Competition Seeks Contestants

Ever dreamed of being Miss America? The journey to the crown starts here in Roanoke! The Miss Roanoke Valley 2023 competition takes place Saturday, November 12, 7:00 pm at the Dumas Center. Applications are open to compete for Miss Roanoke Valley (ages 18-25) and Miss Roanoke Valley’s Outstanding Teen (ages 13-17). The winner of each […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — James Frith, a 22-year-old man from Union Hall, Virginia, died Saturday after a crash with his motorcycle and a truck in Franklin County, Virginia State Police said. On Saturday evening around 7 p.m. Frith was traveling on Old Franklin Turnpike at a high rate...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Ferrum college celebrates 2022 alumni award recipients

FERRUM, Va. (WSET) — Ferrum College alumni, faculty, and staff gathered during Homecoming Weekend to celebrate this year’s three annual alumni awards. The awardees were the following according to the college:. Young Alumni - Matthew Woods '12. Distinguished Alumni - Carthan Currin '84. Beckham Medallion, Phyllis Karavatakis '76.
FERRUM, VA
WSET

Two injured, charges pending after school bus crash in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash just after 10:30 Monday morning sent two people to the hospital with their injuries, the Roanoke Police Department said. At the intersection of Shenandoah and 5th Street NW a vehicle and bus were involved in an accident, RPD said. Law enforcement said an...
ROANOKE, VA

