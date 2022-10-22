Read full article on original website
insideradio.com
San Antonio Vet Russell Rush, PD/Afternoon Host At KXXM, Dies At 44.
Russell Rush, afternoon host and Program Director at iHeartMedia CHR “96.1 Now” KXXM San Antonio, died over the weekend, following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. Tributes and remembrances poured in to the Facebook page of his wife, Saralyn Ferrell, who confirmed the news Saturday evening. “You were...
The truth surrounding the 1996 Devil's Den murders in San Antonio
The truth and the urban legend are not one in the same.
[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok
22Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
iheart.com
Beloved San Antonio Radio Host Russell Rush Remembered
Beloved radio host Russell Rush has died following a long battle with cancer. Rush, who was a host and program director of San Antonio's 96.1 Now, announced in 2019 that he was battling T-Cell Lymphoma,. Earlier in the week, Rush's wife Saralyn shared he had entered home hospice care. His...
California wing ‘Spot’ eyeing first San Antonio location on Far Westside
The restaurant's fries are topped with boneless Buffalo wings.
Former Girl in a Coma frontwoman Nina Diaz got a confidence boost in recording her second solo album
Diaz is taking steps to assemble another full-time band after dropping her second solo album, I Could Be You, You Could Be Me on Aug. 18.
KENS 5
Benefits of weightlifting for women | Great Day SA
SAN ANTONIO — Madeline Mosier Timm, Fitness Coach and Pregnancy Athleticism Coach, shares the benefits of weightlifting specially for women. For more information visit madelinetimmfitness.com.
Tractor-trailers overturn due to rainy conditions, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A tractor-trailer towing a second truck overturned Monday morning due to the wet conditions on the road, police say. It happened near the overpass of Loop 410 at I-35 Southbound entrance ramp on the northeast side of town around 8:18 a.m. Police say the driver of...
KENS 5
CITY PROS | Aqua-Tots provides world-renowned swimming instruction
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in San Antonio, Texas, provides year-round swimming lessons for kids of all ages, including swim lessons for babies and toddlers. Our world-renowned swimming instruction and “safety first, fun every second” approach features water safety certified swim instructors, a family-friendly environment, and a state-of-the-art facility with a comfortable 90° pool.
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q sues suppliers over chicken it says is 'too salty to consume'
Bill Miller's attorney said the chain is no longer using the companies as a poultry supplier because of the dispute.
MuySA: Pete's Tako House's family approach gives puro feel of San Antonio
When you're at Pete's, you're familia.
KENS 5
'It's rough' | Local family of baby with rare defect shares his health journey
SAN ANTONIO — In a gown covered in cartoon characters, 13-month-old Tobias Rincon still smiles and giggles when his mom Sophia speaks to him bedside. She says her son is a happy baby most of the time despite spending much of short life in and out of the hospital. Last September, the baby boy was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, also commonly known as CDH.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Haunted houses San Antonio 2022 – 6 scariest places near you 👻
If you’re searching for a spooky good time, there are some great haunted houses in the San Antonio, Texas area. This season, haunted trails and asylums will be open, so get ready for a fun, fright-filled Halloween activity. We’ve compiled a list of the scariest scream-fests in the area.
San Antonio Current
A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale
A 1926 Monte Vista home once owned by Wilbur Leslie Evans, the son of an iconic Lone Star State businessman, has hit the market for $925,000. According to property records, the Tudor-style home's original owner was the son of Ira Hobart Evans, who won the U.S. Medal of Honor for his service during the Civil War and eventually became a railroad exec then founded Austin National Bank.
7 budget-friendly activities in San Antonio the whole family will enjoy
There's something for everyone on our list!
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue's restaurant on San Antonio's West Side is now open
The new location, near Lackland Air Force Base, is the chain's third store in the San Antonio area.
San Antonio's 'Angry Angelina' is sweetheart in disguise, up for adoption
Shelter staff say not to judge this kitty by her frown.
Things to know about San Antonio's new Southside walking trail
It's now open to the public.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!
Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
