VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
Kevin Garnett declares NBA is no longer in LeBron James era but in Stephen Curry era
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has dominated the NBA since he entered the league back in 2003. He’s bested many talented players over the course of his legendary career. Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry are just two players that he’s taken down in the playoffs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Paul Pierce Hilariously Roasts LeBron & Kendrick Perkins In One Tweet
Kendrick Perkins has nothing to do with the Lakers, but that didn’t stop Paul Pierce from getting his jokes off. When the Los Angeles Lakers are losing, plenty of people out there rush to rejoice over this. The Lakers are one of the most hated franchises in the league, and with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on that roster, it is easy to see why people would want to get their jokes off.
Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React
Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
Chauncey Billups Reveals Portland Trail Blazers Were Looking For Russell Westbrook Mismatches: "We Just Wanted To Play Off Of Russ"
Chauncey Billups revealed that part of Portland's strategy in their win over the Los Angeles Lakers was looking for a Russell Westbrook mismatch with Jusuf Nurkic.
Report: Lakers currently have ‘high’ level of interest in Terry Rozier
The start of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022-23 NBA season has gotten off to about as bad a start as anyone could have imagined. Through three games, the team is 0-3. To make matters worse, the Lakers simply don’t look like a winning team. Despite several offseason moves by L.A. to try to change the makeup of the roster, many of the issues that plagued the team last season are still big concerns right now.
Lakers in crisis? LeBron James won't talk about Russell Westbrook amid 0-3 start
Russell Westbrook missed a pair of critical shots down the stretch as the Lakers fall to 0-3 on the young season with a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Former NBA champion suggests Lakers send ‘cancerous’ Russell Westbrook home until they find trade partner
The Los Angeles Lakers have started the 2022-23 NBA season with an 0-3 record, and unsurprisingly, point guard Russell Westbrook has been identified as a major reason why. So far this season, he’s averaging a measly 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He’s shooting an awful 28.9 percent from the field and 8.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Klay Thompson says allowing Stephen Curry to switch onto Kyrie Irving before Game 7 dagger still haunts him
One of the most iconic games in NBA history came in 2016 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. As Cavs fans know well, the team battled back from a 3-1 series deficit to claim the title over an incredibly dominant Warriors team.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land 3 Players If They Trade Russell Westbrook To The Dallas Mavericks In A 3-Team Deal
Los Angeles Lakers could make a big move regarding Russell Westbrook in a 3-team deal with Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.
Kevin Garnett sends prayers to Russell Westbrook amid Lakers guard’s struggles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has had a rough stretch to start the 2022-23 season. While he has had some solid moments, his overall production hasn’t been good, particularly from a shooting standpoint. So far, the 33-year-old is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game...
NBC Sports
Draymond proves commitment to Dubs with effort in loss
SAN FRANCISCO – As the Warriors were losing to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center, Draymond Green was making a statement that should bring his team at least a modicum of relief. He’s very much with them. Through all the nonsense and side gigs and...
NBC Sports
Kerr defends Klay's missed 3-pointer late in loss to Nuggets
The Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center ended with a questionable decision by Klay Thompson. Down 126-123 with 13 seconds left in the game, Golden State had an opportunity to tie the game after trailing most of the way against the Nuggets. The Warriors...
Report: Lakers expected to eventually resume trade talks with Pacers and Jazz
After an 0-3 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers need to make some changes rather quickly. The team has looked unimpressive in all three of its losses, and its shooting from beyond the arc has been about as bad as it can get at the professional level.
‘Darvin Ham seems to be afraid of Russell Westbrook’: Skip Bayless rips Lakers head coach for ‘crumbling’
After the Los Angeles Lakers dropped their second game of the 2022-23 season on Thursday night, Skip Bayless is claiming that Lakers head coach Darvin Ham seems to be afraid of guard Russell Westbrook. Bayless made the comments on his weekday program “Undisputed” and stated that Ham continued to play...
Report: Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) to miss time
Report: Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) to miss time
LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Bryce James seemingly in favor of Lakers trading their draft picks
Back in February, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed his support for Los Angles Rams general manager Les Snead after he wore a shirt that read “F— them picks” during his team’s Super Bowl victory parade. In recent years, Snead has been known for trading...
Report: Magic Johnson ‘in talks’ to buy stake in Las Vegas Raiders at ‘price that could set a new record’
Although Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is best known for what he accomplished in the NBA, he’s a pretty successful businessman as well. He has a hand in many different companies and even led a group that purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2012 for $2 billion.
LeBron James mentions Russell Westbrook after Los Angeles Lakers fall to 0-3
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 on Oct. 23 after suffering a 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. In the final minute, guard Russell Westbrook missed a jump shot with 30 seconds remaining in the game with 17 seconds left on the shot clock. The logic behind the move tcan only be explained that Westbrook was shooting early to give the Lakers another possession at the end of the game, despite Los Angeles already leading by one. After Jerami Grant made the go-ahead layup with three seconds left, LeBron James missed a turn-around jumper at the buzzer.
