ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Paul Pierce Hilariously Roasts LeBron & Kendrick Perkins In One Tweet

Kendrick Perkins has nothing to do with the Lakers, but that didn’t stop Paul Pierce from getting his jokes off. When the Los Angeles Lakers are losing, plenty of people out there rush to rejoice over this. The Lakers are one of the most hated franchises in the league, and with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on that roster, it is easy to see why people would want to get their jokes off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React

Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers currently have ‘high’ level of interest in Terry Rozier

The start of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022-23 NBA season has gotten off to about as bad a start as anyone could have imagined. Through three games, the team is 0-3. To make matters worse, the Lakers simply don’t look like a winning team. Despite several offseason moves by L.A. to try to change the makeup of the roster, many of the issues that plagued the team last season are still big concerns right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Former NBA champion suggests Lakers send ‘cancerous’ Russell Westbrook home until they find trade partner

The Los Angeles Lakers have started the 2022-23 NBA season with an 0-3 record, and unsurprisingly, point guard Russell Westbrook has been identified as a major reason why. So far this season, he’s averaging a measly 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He’s shooting an awful 28.9 percent from the field and 8.3 percent from beyond the arc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond proves commitment to Dubs with effort in loss

SAN FRANCISCO – As the Warriors were losing to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center, Draymond Green was making a statement that should bring his team at least a modicum of relief. He’s very much with them. Through all the nonsense and side gigs and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr defends Klay's missed 3-pointer late in loss to Nuggets

The Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center ended with a questionable decision by Klay Thompson. Down 126-123 with 13 seconds left in the game, Golden State had an opportunity to tie the game after trailing most of the way against the Nuggets. The Warriors...
DENVER, CO
rolling out

LeBron James mentions Russell Westbrook after Los Angeles Lakers fall to 0-3

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 on Oct. 23 after suffering a 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. In the final minute, guard Russell Westbrook missed a jump shot with 30 seconds remaining in the game with 17 seconds left on the shot clock. The logic behind the move tcan only be explained that Westbrook was shooting early to give the Lakers another possession at the end of the game, despite Los Angeles already leading by one. After Jerami Grant made the go-ahead layup with three seconds left, LeBron James missed a turn-around jumper at the buzzer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.

 https://lakersdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy