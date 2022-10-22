Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Bryce Harper's message to Phillies fans bleeped out on TV broadcast: 'We're gonna bring this s–t home'
Part of Bryce Harper’s message to Phillies fans was bleeped out on the TV broadcast after Philadelphia secured its first World Series berth since 2009.
Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)
Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia
Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies. “The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm. Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday...
Yankee fans furious after Josh Donaldson returns to dugout smiling following flyout
Josh Donaldson couldn’t help but smile in disbelief after flying out on a fastball that caught a lot of the plate, and Yankee fans weren’t happy with the reaction.
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News
Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
Yankees Outfielder Reveals Excuse For His Embarrassing Drop
The New York Yankees are on the cusp of being swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS after losing Game 3 at Yankee Stadium. But there was one embarrassing drop by a Yankees player that made a big difference - and his excuse for making that drop is... interesting.
Angels News: Three Former Halos Heading to the World Series with the Phillies
Some former Angels have a few big weeks ahead of them.
Climbing city poles and pickup baseball games: Highlights of Philadelphia celebrating Phillies pennant
From fans climbing city poles and others breaking out in quick pickup baseball games on the street, here are the highlights of Philadelphia celebrating the Phillies winning the pennant.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Phillies' Bryce Harper hits clutch go-ahead home run vs. Padres, wins NLCS MVP
Here's the biggest, most clutch home run of Bryce Harper's stellar career:. The home run off a 2-2 sinker from lockdown reliever Robert Suarez turned a 3-2 Philadelphia Phillies deficit into a 4-3 lead over the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning of NLCS Game 5. It also put the Phillies, up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, three outs from advancing to the World Series for the first time since 2009 and for just the eighth time in franchise history. They closed things out in the ninth and are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Framed another way, Harper's homer advanced the Phils' chances of winning Game 5 from 40.1 percent to 86.9 percent.
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Is Center City ready for a Phillies championship celebration?
There could be a lot of celebrating in the streets of Philly if the Phillies win another World Series. Some retailers on Chestnut Street in Center City spoke to KYW Newsradio about how they plan to keep their stores safe.
Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego Padres 10-6; one win away from World Series
The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first and then chipped away, slugged away and finally put away the Padres.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Broadcaster Joe Davis Earns Praise For Call Of Bryce Harper’s NLCS Home Run
Bryce Harper sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series with a dramatic home run against the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. The homer was Harper’s second of the series against the Padres and played a part in earning...
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season
The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
Comments / 2