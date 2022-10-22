ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy