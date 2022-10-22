Read full article on original website
Get the facts: Claims made in California governor's debate between Newsom, Dahle
SAN FRANCISCO — Gov. Gavin Newsom and State Senator Brian Dahle went head-to-head in Sunday's first and only California gubernatorial debate between the two. Dahle said Newsom has spent the majority of his term throwing money at the state's major issues, such as the homeless crisis, without producing results.
Recall Alert: Raw goat milk packaged, bottled in Stanislaus County subject of statewide recall
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Raw goat milk produced and bottled in Stanislaus County is being recalled across the state, according to officials. Valley Milk Simply Bottled is the subject of the recall and quarantine ordered by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones, the California Department of Food and Agriculture announced on Friday.
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
