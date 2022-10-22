Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery's Father Charged With Murdering Her
The father of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery was on Monday arrested on charges including second-degree murder, authorities said. Adam Montgomery was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on four charges, police said. He's accused of beating his daughter to death around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing the body by March 4, 2020.
whdh.com
Officials to give update on Harmony Montgomery case
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - At 1 p.m. Monday, Manchester Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General will give an update on the suspected murder of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old who went missing in 2019, but wasn’t reported missing until 2021. For almost a year since then, detectives have searched...
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
whdh.com
FBI to search Concord River in Billerica for ‘specific evidence’ in ongoing investigation
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI plans searched the Concord River in Billerica for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation” Monday. The agency’s underwater search and evidence response team out of New York began searching the Concord River at 9 a.m. The FBI said they aren’t looking for human remains and there is no threat to public safety. One lane of the River Street Bridge was closed while officials conduct their search.
NECN
Mystery in Billerica as FBI Searches for Evidence in Concord River
The FBI is conducting an underwater search for evidence in the Concord River in Billerica, Massachusetts, but they aren't saying what case the investigation is connected to. The Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team, which is out of New York, is searching for "specific evidence," according to a news release from the FBI Boston Division. Local police are not involved with the search.
Police: Framingham House Broken Into Twice in One Day
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham house was broken into twice in one day. According to the Framingham Police log, it was broken into twice within 2 hours on October 20. Police were called to 54 Kendall Street at 3:29 p.m. for a breaking & entering on October 20, and then called back to the same address for a breaking & entering at 5:27 p.m.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
Suspects arrested in connection with 2021 murder of 20-year-old Brockton man
BROCKTON, Mass. — Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with the 2021 murder of a 20-year-old Brockton man. According to the DA’s office, on the afternoon of September 9, 2021, Brockton Police were sent to Highland Terrace for a report of multiple gunshots. Upon their arrival, they found Jauwon Ambers suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.
WCVB
'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
Driver facing charges after elderly man hit and killed in Medford, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A driver is facing charges after hitting and killing a man who was walking in the roadway Sunday night, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the area of 330 Middlesex Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. An investigation shows the victim, a 77-year-old Malden man, was walking in the right travel lane when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Fiesta, according to law enforcement officials.
whdh.com
Two men arrested and charged with murder in connection with 2021 shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal September 2021 shooting. The Plymouth County District Attorney announced Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police arrested Leonardo Monteiro, 22, in Brockton, and Ivanilson Brando, 23, in Stoughton Saturday after a lengthy investigation identified the two individuals as suspects in the shooting.
nbcboston.com
NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery
A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack. Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
DNA evidence links 63-year-old man to 1986 Salem cold case
BEVERLY -- The man accused of killing a college student in Beverly over 35 years ago was arraigned on a murder charge Friday. John Carey, 63, is accused of killing Claire Gravel in 1986. Carey was indicted back in August. He appeared at Friday's arraignment via video conference since he is serving a prison sentence from 2008 for attempted murder. According to prosecutors, when Carey was convicted of that attempted murder, he had to give a DNA swap. The sample linked him to DNA from the tank top worn by Claire Gravel on the day she was killed. Early in the morning of June 29, 1986, Gravel's friends dropped her off at her apartment after a night out at a pub. The next day, the 20-year-old's body was found in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly. Her family was in the courtroom for Friday's hearing. They said they are relieved a suspect has been identified. "Today is the first day on the road to justice, a day we didn't think was coming and it's finally here. Now just waiting for the court process to take its course," said Bob Gravel Jr. Police have not released a motive for the killing.
whdh.com
Identities of pilots killed in NH plane crash released
KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - The Keene Police Department, Fire Department and the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office are releasing the names of two people killed in a small plane crash in the city on Oct. 21. The two occupants were Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Mass. and Marvin David...
whdh.com
Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near Baird...
whdh.com
Methuen man arrested on multiple drug charges after Reading traffic stop
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading Police arrested a Methuen man on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. George J. Bryson II, 37, was arrested and faces nine charges: two motor vehicle-related charges, five drug-related charges, possession of fireworks and fugitive from justice. The drugs involved include Oxycodone, crack cocaine, Adderall, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms.
Tewksbury Police investigating vehicle pursuit and gunshots
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Tewksbury Police are investigating an incident in which gunshots were fired during a pursuit involving two vehicles. On Sunday, Oct. 23 at approximately 2:58 a.m. Tewksbury Police received a 911 call from an individual who reported being pursued by another vehicle on Interstate 495 at Route 133 at high speeds.
NECN
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
