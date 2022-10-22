ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Hashtag Pretty Fest held at Chukchansi Park

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEQOU_0iiQ0DZl00

Chukchansi Park turned into the Hashtag Pretty Fest.

Hundreds of people were expected to spend the day enjoying yoga, food, and shopping.

Organizers describe the event as uniquely Fresno since every vendor, instructor, and healer is from the Central Valley.

One of our Action News writers set up the event as a celebration of life and love.

"I hope that people leave empowered knowing that they can do anything they want to," says Christine Rose.

Several local vendors created specific flavors or items or flavors they only sold at the event.

Hashtag Pretty Fest wrapped up with several local musicians.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sierranewsonline.com

Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival

MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Hindu community celebrates Diwali

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Hindu community is celebrating Diwali. The five-day Festival of Lights kicked off Saturday morning at a new Hindu temple. “For the Hindu community, Diwali is like what Christmas is to Christians,” explained Zeal Shah, outreach administrator for Swaminarayan BAPS Temple. “The celebration symbolizes the victory of good over evil. […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food

Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
HANFORD, CA
sjvsun.com

Breaking down Fresno Co.’s school board races

Fresno County’s highest profile school board race arguably comes in Clovis Unified School District, where two seats are open. Former Area 1 trustee Susan Hatmaker resigned earlier this year due to a move out of the area. Vying to replace her are insurance broker Chuck Der Manouel, communications consultant...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Big donation helps Clovis North hit Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade fundraising goal

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis North High School’s marching band has now reached its fundraising goal for the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade thanks to a huge donation. On Wednesday, officials with the district confirmed that an anonymous donor had given $210,000 for the band’s fundraising efforts. The donation made up about a third of […]
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
CLOVIS, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Francisco Alonso, COS Instructor and Artist of the Year

For Francisco Alonso, an adjunct printmaking instructor at College of the Sequoias and the Visalia Arts Consortium’s 2022 Artist of the Year, everything he does is part of his identity as an artist. “Everything that I do aligns with being an artist. So even when I’m cooking visually, the...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street). City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive […]
FRESNO, CA
montanaoutdoor.com

Fresno Fishing 10/18

John Kleinsasser is pictured above with a skinner 30.5” walleye from Fresno. He was fishing with Dennis Hanson and Brian Olson. The trio had a very good afternoon!
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
57K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy