Hashtag Pretty Fest held at Chukchansi Park

Chukchansi Park turned into the Hashtag Pretty Fest.

Hundreds of people were expected to spend the day enjoying yoga, food, and shopping.

Organizers describe the event as uniquely Fresno since every vendor, instructor, and healer is from the Central Valley.

One of our Action News writers set up the event as a celebration of life and love.

"I hope that people leave empowered knowing that they can do anything they want to," says Christine Rose.

Several local vendors created specific flavors or items or flavors they only sold at the event.

Hashtag Pretty Fest wrapped up with several local musicians.