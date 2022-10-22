ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlingame, CA

Half Moon Bay, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Burlingame High School football team will have a game with Half Moon Bay High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Burlingame High School
Half Moon Bay High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

High School Football PRO

Brentwood, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Deer Valley High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
BRENTWOOD, CA
High School Football PRO

Pittsburg, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Penn Hills High School football team will have a game with Shaler Area High School on October 22, 2022, 07:00:00.
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday

OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 2.7 Magnitude Quake Rattles the South Bay

A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the South Bay near Morgan Hill and San Martin Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 8:12 a.m. and rattled near the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken and Hollister. No other information was...
SAN MARTIN, CA
sftimes.com

San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants

The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
harkeraquila.com

Humans of Harker: Taking kicks and taking risks

The game clock ticks down to its last seconds. The championship game and 2015 Morgan Hill District Cup title now rely on Krish Maniar (12). He secures the soccer ball between his feet and kicks it straight toward the net, praying for the first-ever goal of his soccer career, and the win, of course.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things: Here is what’s happening in the Bay Area

(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are four fun things you can do in the Bay Area this weekend. 1. Dogfest Bay Area — Oakland (11 a.m. on Saturday) 2. Howl-O-Ween Parade — San Francisco (10 a.m. on Saturday) 3. Alameda Arts Festival...
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

