Rain and gusty winds are forecasted to kick off the work week, with a chance of snow in Spokane later in the week!. You may have woken up to some frost on the ground this morning, as we dipped into freezing temperatures overnight. Sunday was dry in Spokane, with some fog looming early on in the morning. The day’s high did not reach much above Saturday’s high; the Lilac City topping off at 48 degrees to wrap up the weekend.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO