MUV Fitness in downtown Spokane closing on November 1
SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness location in downtown Spokane is closing at the end of the month. MUV Fitness spokesperson Jamie Izaks sad they are closing because fewer and fewer people are going to the gym. Izaks released the following statement on the closure. MÜV Fitness recently made the difficult decision to close our Downtown Spokane location. It will...
Why do most residents of Spokane never leave Spokane?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Spokane, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
Day of the Dead celebration returns to Spokane
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Day of the Dead celebration makes its return to the Spokane area next Sunday. The celebration is organized in partnership with Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA). The event will include ofrendas or altars, food, dances, lvendors, piñatas, mariachis and kids' activities. The...
City Council to discuss resolution on the future of transportation in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — At Monday’s meeting, Spokane City Council will be discussing a resolution on recognizing and accepting the DivisonConnects study, which pertains to the future of transportation in the city. The study specifically references the City’s desired future of transportation and land use within the Division Street Corridor from north of downtown Spokane to Spokane City limits. In Phase...
Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it
Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
Longtime Spokane restaurant Azar’s officially closes on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. — After 42 years of service, Azar’s is officially closing its doors on Saturday. Katy Azar, the owner of the Greek restaurant, says she chose to close the beloved restaurant and retire. She says after 42 years, she’s ready to take on a less physical job, planning to pursue a real estate career. The beloved restaurant closes at...
Parade of storms bring return of autumn normalcy to the West
Rain is in the forecast every day this week in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Snow is starting to fall in the mountains. Temperatures are struggling to get out of the 50s. Forecasters eye not just one weather system heading their way but several. Autumn normalcy has finally returned to the Northwest.
13+ FUN things to do in Spokane, Washington! (+ 3 day itinerary!)
Looking to explore Spokane, Washington? In this guide we’re sharing 13+ fun things to do in Spokane, Washington, plus tips for your visit and an itinerary!. Western Washington tends to get a lot of the love by both locals and visitors to Washington and we’ll admit it, when we lived in Seattle we often stuck to exploring the western side of the state. But we had been missing out on Eastern Washington, specifically Spokane!
BUNDLE UP: Breezy, cold rain showers kick off our Monday
Rain and gusty winds are forecasted to kick off the work week, with a chance of snow in Spokane later in the week!. You may have woken up to some frost on the ground this morning, as we dipped into freezing temperatures overnight. Sunday was dry in Spokane, with some fog looming early on in the morning. The day’s high did not reach much above Saturday’s high; the Lilac City topping off at 48 degrees to wrap up the weekend.
Body found by the Spokane River at South A Street and West Riverside
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found near the Spokane River at South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up there through the evening. They’ll...
Body found by Spokane River
Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
What do people not like about living in Spokane?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Spokane and want it to get better.
Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
Police investigating body found by Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night. The body was found in the area of West Riverside and South A Street. Police say the body was found under suspicious circumstances and suspect foul play may be involved. Officials also...
CDA officials believe economic difficulties will pass
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Reports that the Federal Reserve may ease back on interest rate hikes sent stocks soaring Friday and gave Jimmy McAndrew the opening he was looking for: All is not lost when it comes to the economy. "This is not all bad news," said the vice...
9 people escape house fire in east Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nine people, including five children, safely escaped a house fire in east Spokane early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the home near E. Marshall Ave and N. Napa St just after 8 a.m. Crews on scene said there is extensive damage to the home but they have not yet identified the cause of the fire. COPYRIGHT...
NOAA says winter should be colder, wetter in the Northwest this year
SPOKANE, Wash.– The NOAA winter outlook is pointing towards a busy winter season in the Inland Northwest. The outlook gives us a 50% chance for colder and wetter (snowier) conditions in December, January and February. The odds for average conditions are 33% and the odds of warmer and drier than average weather are just 16%. NOAA NOAA For the third...
Do you think the traffic of Spokane is getting worse?
Rising traffic congestion is an inescapable condition in large and growing metropolitan areas across the world. Everyone hates traffic congestion, and it keeps getting worse, in spite of attempted remedies. How do you think about the traffic of Spokane?
VIDEO: Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
Final phase of Riverside construction project in full swing
SPOKANE, Wash. — 7 months ago, Mayor Nadine Woodward held a press conference to bring in the start of an $80 million construction season. In that presser, she also announced the beginning of the Riverside construction project. Monday, that project has moved into its final phase. “It's exciting to...
