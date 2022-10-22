ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

MUV Fitness in downtown Spokane closing on November 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness location in downtown Spokane is closing at the end of the month. MUV Fitness spokesperson Jamie Izaks sad they are closing because fewer and fewer people are going to the gym. Izaks released the following statement on the closure. MÜV Fitness recently made the difficult decision to close our Downtown Spokane location. It will...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Day of the Dead celebration returns to Spokane

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Day of the Dead celebration makes its return to the Spokane area next Sunday. The celebration is organized in partnership with Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA). The event will include ofrendas or altars, food, dances, lvendors, piñatas, mariachis and kids' activities. The...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City Council to discuss resolution on the future of transportation in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — At Monday’s meeting, Spokane City Council will be discussing a resolution on recognizing and accepting the DivisonConnects study, which pertains to the future of transportation in the city. The study specifically references the City’s desired future of transportation and land use within the Division Street Corridor from north of downtown Spokane to Spokane City limits. In Phase...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it

Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
SPOKANE, WA
adventuresofaplusk.com

13+ FUN things to do in Spokane, Washington! (+ 3 day itinerary!)

Looking to explore Spokane, Washington? In this guide we’re sharing 13+ fun things to do in Spokane, Washington, plus tips for your visit and an itinerary!. Western Washington tends to get a lot of the love by both locals and visitors to Washington and we’ll admit it, when we lived in Seattle we often stuck to exploring the western side of the state. But we had been missing out on Eastern Washington, specifically Spokane!
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

BUNDLE UP: Breezy, cold rain showers kick off our Monday

Rain and gusty winds are forecasted to kick off the work week, with a chance of snow in Spokane later in the week!. You may have woken up to some frost on the ground this morning, as we dipped into freezing temperatures overnight. Sunday was dry in Spokane, with some fog looming early on in the morning. The day’s high did not reach much above Saturday’s high; the Lilac City topping off at 48 degrees to wrap up the weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Body found by Spokane River

Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail

SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Police investigating body found by Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night. The body was found in the area of West Riverside and South A Street. Police say the body was found under suspicious circumstances and suspect foul play may be involved. Officials also...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

9 people escape house fire in east Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nine people, including five children, safely escaped a house fire in east Spokane early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the home near E. Marshall Ave and N. Napa St just after 8 a.m. Crews on scene said there is extensive damage to the home but they have not yet identified the cause of the fire. COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend

Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Final phase of Riverside construction project in full swing

SPOKANE, Wash. — 7 months ago, Mayor Nadine Woodward held a press conference to bring in the start of an $80 million construction season. In that presser, she also announced the beginning of the Riverside construction project. Monday, that project has moved into its final phase. “It's exciting to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

