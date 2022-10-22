ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
CHEROKEE, NC
theonefeather.com

“Creating a Cherokee language momentum shift”: A look at the Cherokee Language Master-Apprentice Program

The Kituwah Preservation & Education Program (KPEP) held the first master-apprentice program in 2006 with funding from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. The 10-week program was modeled after Leanne Hinton, PhD.’s work, which was introduced at the 2005 Symposium held in Cherokee. The first program had limited success with the masters being paid and not the apprentices.
CHEROKEE, NC
my40.tv

Man convicted of rape, kidnapping has time added to sentence for additional crime

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — A Haywood County man sentenced to prison last year has had extra time added to his sentence. In 2021, a jury found Timothy Dewayne Connor, of Waynesville, guilty of first-degree forcible rape, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree forcible rape, and first-degree kidnapping. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison for those charges.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sylva (NC)

Sylva is an incorporated borough nestled in Western North Carolina’s Plott Balsam Mountains in Jackson County, United States. Sylva has a population of two thousand six hundred and ninety-six inhabitants. It is rated as one of the top places to visit in the state. Sylva was made the county...
SYLVA, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The body of a man who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found at the bottom of a cliff at Grandfather Mountain. Authorities say it appears the man accidentally fell from an overlook. At this time, authorities have not released the man’s name or where he was from.
ASHEVILLE, NC
grahamstar.com

Fire claims life

Sweetwater – A residential fire off N.C. 143 early Sunday morning killed a local resident. According to Graham County Sheriff Jerry Crisp, 40-year-old Matthew Stan Miller was inside a home at 100…
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Meet the sheriff candidates and local referendums on the WNC ballot

Eight local sheriffs did not run for reelection this year - many retired - causing a changing of the guard in Western North Carolina. In the primary, BPR talked with some the sheriffs who are retiring and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. Below are all of the candidates for sheriff in the region as well as the referendums that are on the ballot.
Smoky Mountain News

Complaint to DPI alleges abuse at  Shining Rock Classical Academy

A parent at Shining Rock Classical Academy has filed an official complaint about discipline at the school with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The allegations, while disturbing, are not the first of such kind. “A parent has filed a complaint with our office,” Ashley Baquero, director of the...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
accesswdun.com

SUV rear-ends motorcycle, seriously injuring two people in Rabun County

Charges are pending in a Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist and possible serious injury to his passenger on Ga. 15 at Seedtick Road. The Georgia State Patrol said 68-year-old William Chaney of Anderson, Ala., was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

TERRY MATTINGLY: The Episcopal Bishop who dared say 'apostacy'

It has been three decades since the Rt. Rev. C. FitzSimons Allison took his first step away from his life as one of the Episcopal Church’s strongest evangelical voices. That tentative move took place in a small-group discussion during an Episcopal House of Bishops meeting at the Kanuga Conference Center in Hendersonville, N.C., during his final year serving as the 12th bishop of the historic Diocese of South Carolina. The topic that day was “Why are we dysfunctional?”
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy