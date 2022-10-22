Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
my40.tv
Part of tractor trailer hangs off of overpass following crash, section of highway closed
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash that resulted in part of a tractor trailer dangling off of an overpass in Western North Carolina prompted authorities to shut down one side of a major highway. Jackson County Emergency Management says crews responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer...
11 people displaced after motel fire in North Carolina
Eleven people were displaced after a motel fire late Sunday night in Macon County.
theonefeather.com
“Creating a Cherokee language momentum shift”: A look at the Cherokee Language Master-Apprentice Program
The Kituwah Preservation & Education Program (KPEP) held the first master-apprentice program in 2006 with funding from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. The 10-week program was modeled after Leanne Hinton, PhD.’s work, which was introduced at the 2005 Symposium held in Cherokee. The first program had limited success with the masters being paid and not the apprentices.
Footage shows moment female high school volleyball player injured by spike from trans opponent
New footage has been released showing the moment a high school volleyball player was injured in a play with a transgender opponent.
my40.tv
Man convicted of rape, kidnapping has time added to sentence for additional crime
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — A Haywood County man sentenced to prison last year has had extra time added to his sentence. In 2021, a jury found Timothy Dewayne Connor, of Waynesville, guilty of first-degree forcible rape, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree forcible rape, and first-degree kidnapping. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison for those charges.
‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at high school football game
A parachutist died Friday night in a skydiving accident at a Tennessee high school football game.
Woman dies following house fire in Macon Co.
A woman died following a house fire early Monday morning in Macon County.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County celebrates 1 year of free compost drop-off program with event Nov. 5
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The beginning of October marked one year of the free residential compost drop-off program through Buncombe County and the city of Asheville -- and to celebrate, there will be a family-friendly event on Saturday, Nov. 5. Buncombe County Solid Waste and the City of Asheville...
ABC 33/40 News
Historic NC building surrounded by paranormal phenomena, mystery and true crime
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina has its fair share of folklore and ghost stories, including a murderous tale in the heart of Asheville. The story begins 86 years ago at the new Battery Park Hotel. A young 19-year-old girl by the name of Helen Clevenger was staying...
my40.tv
Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sylva (NC)
Sylva is an incorporated borough nestled in Western North Carolina’s Plott Balsam Mountains in Jackson County, United States. Sylva has a population of two thousand six hundred and ninety-six inhabitants. It is rated as one of the top places to visit in the state. Sylva was made the county...
my40.tv
JeepFest, cornhole event raises funds for homeless, at-risk youth in Transylvania County
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Calling all Jeeps and Jeep lovers!. Isaac Home Youth Services in Transylvania County held its Fall Jeep Fest and Cornhole Tournament fundraiser Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22 at Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard. Proceeds from the event aim to benefit homeless or at-risk youth in the...
my40.tv
Authorities confirm one killed as crews respond to numerous fires over the weekend
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead following an overnight house fire in Western North Carolina and authorities are releasing more information about several fires they responded to over the weekend. The Macon County Fire Marshal's Office announced on Monday morning that a woman had died after...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The body of a man who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found at the bottom of a cliff at Grandfather Mountain. Authorities say it appears the man accidentally fell from an overlook. At this time, authorities have not released the man’s name or where he was from.
grahamstar.com
Fire claims life
Sweetwater – A residential fire off N.C. 143 early Sunday morning killed a local resident. According to Graham County Sheriff Jerry Crisp, 40-year-old Matthew Stan Miller was inside a home at 100…
bpr.org
Meet the sheriff candidates and local referendums on the WNC ballot
Eight local sheriffs did not run for reelection this year - many retired - causing a changing of the guard in Western North Carolina. In the primary, BPR talked with some the sheriffs who are retiring and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. Below are all of the candidates for sheriff in the region as well as the referendums that are on the ballot.
Smoky Mountain News
Complaint to DPI alleges abuse at Shining Rock Classical Academy
A parent at Shining Rock Classical Academy has filed an official complaint about discipline at the school with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The allegations, while disturbing, are not the first of such kind. “A parent has filed a complaint with our office,” Ashley Baquero, director of the...
accesswdun.com
SUV rear-ends motorcycle, seriously injuring two people in Rabun County
Charges are pending in a Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist and possible serious injury to his passenger on Ga. 15 at Seedtick Road. The Georgia State Patrol said 68-year-old William Chaney of Anderson, Ala., was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment...
Albany Herald
TERRY MATTINGLY: The Episcopal Bishop who dared say 'apostacy'
It has been three decades since the Rt. Rev. C. FitzSimons Allison took his first step away from his life as one of the Episcopal Church’s strongest evangelical voices. That tentative move took place in a small-group discussion during an Episcopal House of Bishops meeting at the Kanuga Conference Center in Hendersonville, N.C., during his final year serving as the 12th bishop of the historic Diocese of South Carolina. The topic that day was “Why are we dysfunctional?”
