Surveillance video identifies 7 additional child molestation victims of St. Johns preschool employee, investigators say
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – WARNING: This story contains descriptions that some may consider graphic. Reader discretion is advised. St. Johns County investigators revealed Monday that a review of surveillance video from a St. Johns County preschool uncovered seven additional child victims in connection with a case of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a now-former employee.
News4Jax.com
Florida organization aims to protect students, hold drivers accountable by adding safety technology to school buses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A program is working to make school buses safer for kids following several recent accidents in Jacksonville. Bus Patrol, which runs the worlds leading stop-arm enforcement program, wants to use the program’s technology to help hold drivers accountable in any situation that potentially can put kids at risk -- although the recent accidents that have occurred haven’t been due to stop-arm violations.
Student accidentally brings drugs to St. Johns County elementary school
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — At around 5:30 p.m. last night, families at the South Woods Elementary School in St. Johns County got an unexpected email. School administrators learned yesterday that a student had unknowingly brought an unidentified substance on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, St. Johns County Sherriff’s Office performed a test that came back positive for presumptive fentanyl. In collaboration with SJSO, St. Johns County Fire and Rescue, and St. Johns County School District, South Woods Elementary states that they took appropriate actions to clean the areas the student had occupied.
Flagler County deputies return after sent to help Hurricane Ian survivors
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team was sent to Charlotte County in southwest Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. They finally arrived back home, FSCO announced. “It was our honor to support our brothers and sisters at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office...
News4Jax.com
Fiancée: ‘No justice’ for National Guard doctor killed in bike crash as driver faces traffic citation
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – It’s been a year and a half since National Guard Captain and doctor was hit and killed while riding his bicycle in St. Johns County and his loved ones say they haven’t gotten any justice. They’re upset the driver who hit him...
News4Jax.com
Northeast Florida Clerks of Court team up against property and mortgage fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clerks of Court for Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties want the residents they serve to take advantage of free property fraud alert services offered by each of their offices. The clerks joined forces Monday to urge property owners to protect themselves...
News4Jax.com
Vehicle flipped upside down, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office vehicle damaged in I-95 crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle was flipped on its roof Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 that also left a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office vehicle damaged. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on I-95 north near the State Road 207 exit. The Sheriff’s...
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
2 accused of stealing from Lowe’s Home Improvement stores throughout the state
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after investigators said the pair allegedly visited multiple Lowe’s Home Improvement stores across Florida, stealing more than $47,000 in items. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The men were arrested Thursday...
flaglerlive.com
Cody’s Corner Is Again the Scene of a Fatal Crash as 44-Year-Old Woman is Killed in T-Bone
Cody’s Corner, the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 304 in southwest Flagler County, was again the scene of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon as a 44-year-old woman lost her life in a t-bone collision. The crash took place at 4:45 p.m. F.S.E., an Orlando pharmacist, was...
Penalty phase begins today in Putnam County double murder case
Palatka, Fla. — Sentencing will begin at 9 a.m. for Mark Wilson at the Putnam County Courthouse. The Melrose man was convicted of the murders of his girlfriend’s nephews on Oct. 14. The three-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of first-degree murder and two...
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Florida teen accused of handing out $10K in stolen cash to fellow students
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — A middle schooler in Summerfield is accused of giving out hundreds of dollars to her classmates that she allegedly stole from her grandmother. Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday after they received a report that a 14-year-old girl was handing out hundreds of dollars to other students, according to WGFL.
Florida Troopers Arrest Escaped Convicted Murderer From Georgia Walking On I-75
A convicted murderer from Georgia is behind bars in Florida after state troopers found him walking along I-75 in Southwest Florida. Anthony Moret, 67, escaped from prison while he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers spotted
Florida student steals $13K from grandparents, passes it out to classmates
Officials at a central Florida middle school are asking parents for their help collecting money after a student reportedly stole thousands of dollars from their grandparents and passed it out to other students.
News4Jax.com
Triple threat this fall: Flu, COVID-19, RSV
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are all threats to people and hospitals this fall. A new study revealed that Florida is also now marked as one of the states with the lowest vaccination rates for any disease. News4JAX spoke to community members who...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Black Rifle Coffee Co. plans Clay County shop
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Black Rifle Coffee Co. on about an acre at 1619 County Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. The project is a remodeling of an existing 4,416-square-foot bank building. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is the agent.
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat
Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.
News4Jax.com
Man shot in torso in Southside apartment parking lot after dispute with friends, family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A large police presence was spotted Sunday evening at the Florida Club at Deerwood Apartments. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the complex around 7 p.m. in response to a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to...
One person shot in parking lot of Southside Apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person shot near the Florida Club at Deerwood Apartments Sunday Evening. JSO reports that around 7:00 p.m responded to a person shot at the 4800 block of Florida Club Circle. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a...
