Saint Johns County, FL

Surveillance video identifies 7 additional child molestation victims of St. Johns preschool employee, investigators say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – WARNING: This story contains descriptions that some may consider graphic. Reader discretion is advised. St. Johns County investigators revealed Monday that a review of surveillance video from a St. Johns County preschool uncovered seven additional child victims in connection with a case of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a now-former employee.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Florida organization aims to protect students, hold drivers accountable by adding safety technology to school buses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A program is working to make school buses safer for kids following several recent accidents in Jacksonville. Bus Patrol, which runs the worlds leading stop-arm enforcement program, wants to use the program’s technology to help hold drivers accountable in any situation that potentially can put kids at risk -- although the recent accidents that have occurred haven’t been due to stop-arm violations.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Student accidentally brings drugs to St. Johns County elementary school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — At around 5:30 p.m. last night, families at the South Woods Elementary School in St. Johns County got an unexpected email. School administrators learned yesterday that a student had unknowingly brought an unidentified substance on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, St. Johns County Sherriff’s Office performed a test that came back positive for presumptive fentanyl. In collaboration with SJSO, St. Johns County Fire and Rescue, and St. Johns County School District, South Woods Elementary states that they took appropriate actions to clean the areas the student had occupied.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Florida teen accused of handing out $10K in stolen cash to fellow students

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — A middle schooler in Summerfield is accused of giving out hundreds of dollars to her classmates that she allegedly stole from her grandmother. Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday after they received a report that a 14-year-old girl was handing out hundreds of dollars to other students, according to WGFL.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Triple threat this fall: Flu, COVID-19, RSV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are all threats to people and hospitals this fall. A new study revealed that Florida is also now marked as one of the states with the lowest vaccination rates for any disease. News4JAX spoke to community members who...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Restaurant Notes: Black Rifle Coffee Co. plans Clay County shop

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Black Rifle Coffee Co. on about an acre at 1619 County Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. The project is a remodeling of an existing 4,416-square-foot bank building. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is the agent.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat

Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
One person shot in parking lot of Southside Apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person shot near the Florida Club at Deerwood Apartments Sunday Evening. JSO reports that around 7:00 p.m responded to a person shot at the 4800 block of Florida Club Circle. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

