ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Suspect in ninja sword assault on subway arrested: NYPD

By Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqN62_0iiPxuWZ00

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man who was allegedly dressed as a ninja when he slashed a man with a sword on Thursday has been arrested, police said Friday.

Selwyn Bernardez, 27, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment, according to NYPD.

Sources said that the suspect and the victim were fighting on a northbound A train when the incident occurred. The victim, Larry Griffin II, was struck in the head with the sword sheath near the Park Place and Church Steet station around 9:30 a.m., sources said.

Griffin suffered a laceration to the head. He was later treated and released from the hospital.

Griffin set off a panic in the city three years ago when he was caught on video dropping off rice cookers in the Fulton Street subway station during a busy morning commute, officials said at the time. All the devices were ultimately deemed safe.

Griffin was found a few days later in the Bronx and charged with placing a bomb. He was banned from the subway system for life, so he could be facing charges in Thursday’s incident, sources said. It remained unclear on Friday night whether he was charged with a crime in Thursday’s incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Teenage girl stabbed on train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating scooter drive-by shooting in Brooklyn

New York, NY – Detectives in New York City are investigating a drive-by shooting by a gunman riding a scooter in Brooklyn. On Tuesday, police were alerted to a shots fired incident at around 2:50 pm in the area of 870 42nd Street. Through their investigation, police used nearby surveillance video that captured the suspect stopping his scooter across the street from two unknown individuals. He then pulled a gun and fired multiple shots in their direction. He then fled the scene on his scooter. Now, police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect. It is not The post NYPD investigating scooter drive-by shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen stabbed in the hip in East Harlem, police say

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the hip following an altercation with two other teens in Manhattan Monday morning, police said. The victim was slashed near Lexington Avenue and 105th Street in East Harlem at around 8:13 a.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to the hospital in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man, 62, knocked to Bronx subway tracks by unprovoked punch: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Mott Haven subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City’s transit system, police said. The attacker came up behind the victim on […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan

New York, NY – Gunshots rang out in Harlem, leaving two people shot, including a 60-year-old retired NYPD detective. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said the retired detective was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,. Alex Guzman and Shaquan Moore opened fire on a crowded street in the area of 304 Lennox Avenue with the intent to shoot and kill a 21-year-old male. That victim, TeSean Harper is an alleged member of the “Make it Happen Boys” gang. Guzman and Moore struck the retired officer once in the shoulder in the crossfire. The post Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching The post 15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Long Island City High School, police say

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was allegedly caught with a loaded gun and a knife at a Queens high school Monday morning, authorities said. The staff at Long Island City High School found the weapon in the teen’s backpack at around 8:17 a.m., police said. The school’s dean was talking to […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street

A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Unlicensed pickup truck driver charged with manslaughter for mowing down panhandler on Brooklyn median

An unlicensed pickup truck driver has been charged with manslaughter for mowing down a panhandler standing on a Brooklyn median, police said Monday. Jefferson Springer is accused of crossing a double yellow line while speeding when he crashed into 56-year-old Walter Gonzalez in Crown Heights about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Gonzalez was standing in a painted median on Eastern Parkway near Schenectady ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Child falls from Brooklyn window, critically injured: NYPD

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 3-year-old boy fell from a second floor window in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, police said. He was rushed from West End Avenue near Hampton Avenue to a hospital in critical condition after he fell around 1:10 p.m., officials said. No additional information on his injuries was immediately available. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
BET

New York Woman Brain Dead After Dispute Led To Fatal Shooting

A Brooklyn, New York woman was fatally shot outside her apartment on Sunday (Oct. 16). According to CBS News, 29-year-old Danielle Parker intervened in a dispute that initially took place via phone call between her brother and a former tenant that occupied space in the family home, where Danielle lived with her sister and her mother.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy