Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
The way you walk could show when you're going to die, according to study
While there are a lot of indicators of how healthy you are, such as age, sleeping pattern, bowel movement, or blood sugar etc. a study has just revealed that scientists have been successful in predicting how long people would live solely by studying the way that they walk. In a...
In-depth: Local concerns over shortages of amoxicillin?
As some parts of the nation are dealing with the potential shortage of amoxicillin, how are some local pharmacies looking in Western New York dealing with the matter? Read more here:
Troubled Digital Mental Health Startup Cerebral Lays Off More than 1,000 Employees
Cerebral Inc. announced to employees it will lay off 20% of its workforce, impacting just over 1,000 people. This news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, marks the second major round of layoffs announced by the company this year. In June, the San Francisco-based digital mental health startup confirmed it would institute layoffs soon after news surfaced the company was under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for its prescribing practices of controlled substances.
Behavioral Health Visits up 17% Of Pre-COVID Levels
Demand for and utilization of behavioral health is growing, yet declining in the rest of health care. Omitting care for COVID-19, behavioral health visit volume is 16.8% above while volume for all other health care services volume is 6.2% below pre-pandemic levels. The report compared care levels during the first quarters of 2019 and 2022.
