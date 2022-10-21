Cerebral Inc. announced to employees it will lay off 20% of its workforce, impacting just over 1,000 people. This news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, marks the second major round of layoffs announced by the company this year. In June, the San Francisco-based digital mental health startup confirmed it would institute layoffs soon after news surfaced the company was under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for its prescribing practices of controlled substances.

