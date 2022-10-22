Read full article on original website
I think this is happening for the same reason Yuma county has seen a major increase in hit and run accidents. We have more people driving illegally because we have more people that are here illegally!
1 person dies after car crashes into wall, erupts into flames on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — One person is dead after a fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa caused the westbound lanes to temporarily close, Arizona DOT said. Officials say the car reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Road and erupted into flames. One person was reportedly trapped in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa temporarily halts westbound traffic, ADOT says
MESA, Ariz. - Westbound lanes of Loop 202 in Mesa reopened following a fiery crash Sunday afternoon that killed a person, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says. "The vehicle reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Rd and erupted in flames. One occupant was trapped," the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. "The cause of the collision is unknown."
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased Traffic
AZ DOT - I-10 and Loop 101 Interchange project map. This construction could also include a connector ramp that would directly carry traffic from southbound Loop 101 to 91st Avenue just south of I-10. The AZ DOT is studying this option and may discuss this during the virtual meeting.
AZFamily
One dead after fiery crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died after a vehicle caught fire following a crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon. Around 4:15 p.m., rescue crews were called out to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit for a reported accident. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that the vehicle crashed into the wall under the Broadway Road overpass and caught fire. One person was trapped in the car and died.
AZFamily
Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix
EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail. Updated: 13...
AZFamily
Troopers: Wrong way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, AZ- (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is now in custody after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of a driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they were able to locate the driver still heading the wrong way near Recker Road. Troopers stopped traffic in the area so they could perform a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping the vehicle.
Police: No signs of impairment found in fatal pedestrian crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. One woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle near 31st Street and Greenway Road. Police said that the crash was an accident, and found that impairment wasn't a factor. Details are scarce at this...
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix
The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot.
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail
On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. The high country, including Flagstaff, is under a high wind warning till 11 a.m. on Sunday. Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix. Updated:...
Fatal shooting at central Phoenix hotel, police looking for suspect
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for possible suspects involved in the shooting death of 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli in central Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting occurred around 8:06 p.m. near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road at a hotel in the area. Police say witnesses reported that Ragnoli and the...
AZFamily
Parts of I-10 have re-opened ahead of schedule
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of east and westbound lanes of I-10 have re-opened ahead of schedule as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Project!. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Sunday morning that westbound I-10, between US 60 and SR 143, and eastbound I-10, between SR 143 and US 60, have now re-opened ahead of schedule. There are still a variety of closures and road restrictions still in place, however.
AZFamily
Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
AZFamily
Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An injured woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews Sunday morning. A 32-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she had hurt herself and had collapsed on the mountain, unable to get off of the trail. Technical rescue crews started heading up the trail around 9 a.m. and found the woman. Officials say she may have broken her ankle but was otherwise okay.
12news.com
Man shot while on the Phoenix light rail train
Phoenix police says that the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police also say they've found a suspect.
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after three cars crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been hospitalized after a triple car crash that happened Sunday in north Phoenix. Phoenix police said that they got a call about a crash near 12th Street and Harmont Drive. When officers showed up to the scene, they found a minor accident between two cars. While drivers were exchanging information, a third car crashed into the two vehicles.
AZFamily
DPS trooper dragged by driver during traffic stop near State Route 303
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was dragged by a driver in Peoria early Sunday morning. DPS officials say that a trooper was attempting to stop a car near State Route 303 and Happy Valley Road. The driver of the vehicle tried to speed away, dragging the trooper until they were able to get away. Eventually, other DPS troopers were able to stop the car and arrest the driver.
AZFamily
Woman, 29 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix;
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An elderly woman and 29 dogs are dead after a house caught on fire in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, around 12:45 p.m., Phoenix fire officials responded to the report of a house fire near 39th Ave and Bell Road. Firefighters rescued an 86-year-old woman from home and took her to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Phoenix police investigators say an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them inside metal cages. Fire crews were able to save nine dogs and took them to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) for care, but 28 dogs didn’t make it.
AZFamily
Potential homeowners are backing out of buying, Arizona realtors say
The Arizona secretary of state’s office has referred to the U.S. Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general’s office a report of voter intimidation. Whether you're buying used or new, there are some things you need to know before you ditch the gas pump for a plug-in. Buckeye...
12news.com
Suspect in light rail shooting identified by police
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the man that they arrested in connection with a shooting on the Valley Metro light rail that took place Saturday morning. Authorities said that man, Fahim Matar, was arrested without incident. According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near...
