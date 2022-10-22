Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pac-12 school has abysmal turnout for game the week after big victory
Stanford is just a week removed from downing Notre Dame in South Bend. The Cardinal are 2-5 on the year, sure, but it still had a to be a bit of a letdown to show up to the stadium and see well under 5,000 in attendance for a home matchup against Arizona State.
Update: San Jose State students, teammates gather to remember Camdan McWright
SAN JOSE -- Students and friends on Friday marched to the intersection where their friend and teammate died after being hit by a bus while riding a scooter early that morning. Camdan McWright, a San Jose State freshman football player, was killed Friday morning when his electric scooter collided with a school bus just blocks from campus. The university confirmed the 18-year-old's identity hours after he died in the 6:51 a.m. collision near South 10th and Reed streets.The accident occurred as the team was preparing for a trip to take on New Mexico State on Saturday. The 6-1 running back from...
SJSU community heartbroken over loss of Camdan McWright, football player killed in school bus crash
"We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon": The San Jose State community is speaking out after an unbelievable tragedy took the life of a young football player, a beloved running back from Southern California.
San Jose, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in San Jose. The Mt. Pleasant High School football team will have a game with Del Mar High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. The Evergreen Valley High School football team will have a game with Lick High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
San Jose State RB Camdan McWright struck, killed while riding electric scooter
SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose State running back Camdan McWright died Friday morning when he was hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter, the school said. He was 18. McWright was hit in a crosswalk at about 6:51 a.m. PDT about two blocks from the...
Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line."
San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct
San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June 26 as a firefighter recruit —... The post San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct appeared first on San José Spotlight.
18-year-old killed by school bus while riding scooter identified as SJSU football player
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Students were on board a school bus when it was involved in a fatal collision with a man on a scooter Friday morning, according to police. Units with the San Jose Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are on the scene of the crash which occurred at South 10th […]
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
KTVU FOX 2
Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
‘Young man will likely never walk again’ after collision: San Jose Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A young man may be permanently paralyzed after a collision late Sunday, according to the San Jose Police Department. “These are the consequences of speeding and driving recklessly on our city streets,” police stated in a tweet that included photos of damaged vehicles. Police stated that the pictures were taken […]
Mountain View educator named 2023 California Teacher of the Year
(KRON) — Lauren Camarillo of Mountain View High School is one of five teachers recognized as California Teacher of the Year 2023. She joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the joys and challenges of teaching and motivating students through the pandemic.
Woman seriously injured Friday night in San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- A woman was suffering from life-threatening injuries Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle in what San Jose police investigators are calling a hit and run collision.The collision occurred in south San Jose at about 7 p.m. Friday near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue.A San Jose police spokesperson said the woman was crossing the street but was not walking in the marked crosswalk there.Police did not have a description of the vehicle as of 9 p.m. Friday. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the San Jose police department.
‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center
EL PASO, Texas -- An epic birthday party at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces Wednesday. Entertainment industry leader Barbara Hubbard is celebrated by big stars and fans in cheap seats. The list of acts Barbara or 'Mother Hubbard' has brought to Las Cruces is impressive. At 95, she's still going strong. She singlehandedly put Las Cruces on the map The post ‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center appeared first on KVIA.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Family Creates Unique Halloween Display for Terminally Ill Son
For one San Jose family, their Halloween display is more than just a showcase for their neighborhood. It’s a way to bring joy to their terminally ill son. Hundreds of people have come from as far as Fresno to see a spooky pumpkin patch on Vernon Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.
Suspect still at large after fatally stabbing man in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in San Jose, according to police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of McKee Road at 2:06 a.m. after reports of a stabbing. Police said they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, and he died from his injuries […]
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in San Jose; traffic impacted
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian is suffering life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run Friday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The collision happened in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue. The victim is female, but police did not provide any other details about her identity. Her condition has […]
2.5 earthquake strikes miles outside of San Jose
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.5 earthquake strikes in the South Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of the Alum Rock district in San Jose. The earthquake happened around 1:02 p.m. PT. The location of the quake is a few miles […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose driver leaves scene after hitting woman
San Jose police said they are looking for the driver who hit a woman and drove away Friday night. Investigators said the woman's condition has been stabilized after sustaining life-threatening injuries.
