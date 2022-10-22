Read full article on original website
Related
This Is Florida's Most Notorious Serial Killer
Insider revealed every state's most infamous murderer.
ohmymag.co.uk
Zodiac signs who have anger issues
Being around people who have short tempers or get easily agitated is one of the most challenging tasks of our lives. It’s like you don’t know what might set them off or cause a fight. While we all go a little mad at times, there’re some people who are always angry even at the tiniest of inconveniences in life. These four zodiac signs are some of them.
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs lie the most
All of us have lied at one point or the other. Be it white lies or elaborate full-fledged manipulative lies, we all have been there. But some people lie more than others, even when it’s not needed. While no one can tell who lies when, these four zodiac signs are most likely to lie the most, regardless of what the situation is.
Elite Daily
Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October
This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 23 to 29, 2022
It’s Scorpio season! Eclipses are here! Saturn is stationing direct! Hold on tight, because there’s no getting off this week’s rollercoaster of a vibe shift! First on the 23rd, the sun and Venus both enter fixed water sign Scorpio while discipline planet Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius. Happy birthday to our secretive Scorpios like Anne Hathaway, Ethan Hawke and President Joe Biden. Then on the 25th, we have a solar eclipse—a super potent new moon—in Scorpio. Eclipses are times of sudden beginnings and endings. This one in protective Scorpio insists on letting go of something that doesn’t work and committing hard to what does. Let fate take the wheel.
Refinery29
Your Halloween Horoscope Is Here
Halloween 2022 is here — are you ready to unleash your wild side? Astrologically, this Halloween is bringing out some intense vibes mid-eclipse season, due to the looming First Quarter moon in Aquarius that occurs the following morning. On the 31st, the sun in Scorpio and Aquarius moon are...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings
Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
themindsjournal.com
What Are The Zodiac Signs Most Confused About?
Zodiac Signs Quotes, Zodiac Personality Quotes, Zodiac Memes Quotes, Zodiac Traits Quotes, Aries Traits Quotes, Taurus Traits Quotes, Gemini Traits Quotes, Cancer Traits Quotes, Leo Traits Quotes, Virgo Traits Quotes, Libra Traits Quotes, Scorpio Traits Quotes, Sagittarius Traits Quotes, Capricorn Traits Quotes, Aquarius Traits Quotes, Pisces Traits Quotes.
Opinion: Has Cheating Occured In Your Relationship?
The thought of cheating was completely baffling to me when I was younger. Stories would reach my ears of men and women that would stay with their unfaithful partners and I secretly considered them weak and pathetic. The very idea of staying with someone who cheated seemed so absolutely insane to me that I swore up and down that I would never end up in that situation.
Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs have the sharpest tongues
When people want to be honest about something, they often think carefully about how to relay their opinions so they don’t hurt others’ feelings. However, some signs won’t hesitate to tell it like it is, which can make them come off as critical, harsh or straight-up vicious. They don’t care about the consequences of their words—what matters to them most is getting their truth out, so they can be pretty confrontational.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of October 1, 2022. The Libran approach to fighting for what’s right shouldn’t involve getting into loud arguments or trying to manipulate people into seeing things your way. If you’re doing what you were born to do, you rely on gentler styles of persuasion. Are you doing what you were born to do? Have you become skilled at using clear, elegant language to say what you mean? Do you work in behalf of the best outcome rather than merely serving your ego? Do you try to understand why others feel the way they do, even if you disagree with their conclusions? I hope you call on these superpowers in the coming weeks. We all need you to be at the height of your potency.
ohmymag.co.uk
The pettiest zodiac signs
All of us have been petty by something or the other at least once in our life. Let’s face it, we are not saints and seeing things that bring us sadness or get us jealous can bring out a side that we may not even be aware of. While some people don’t let this overwhelming feeling of being petty stay for long, others have a tough time hiding it. These three zodiac signs are guilty of being the pettiest:
Elite Daily
The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
In Style
After This Month's New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Scorpio, Your Relationships May Never Be the Same
On October 23, the sun shifts into the fixed water sign, ushering in Scorpio season, a time of year that’s as tailored to bolstering our closest relationships as it is spooky, enchanting, ethereal, and even, at times, unnerving. That’s because the eighth sign — co-ruled by Mars, the planet of action, sex, strength, and courage, and Pluto, the planet of transformation, power, and rebirth — is one of the most intense and mysterious members of the zodiac. Innately comfortable with deep emotional terrain, Scorps have no interest in doing — or feeling — anything halfway. And that’s certainly a message you’ll want to bear in mind as we move toward the third eclipse of the year and first of this fall’s eclipse season.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the weirdest zodiac signs
Everyone knows someone who’s a little offbeat, and if you can’t think of anyone, that oddball is probably you! While society sometimes regards eccentric people a little unfavorably, the truth is that they’re just scared to be their weird, authentic selves and aren’t sure how to act around people who do. Some signs of the zodiac don’t let that faze them, letting their freak flag fly proudly.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
28K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 1