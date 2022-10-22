Was Alabama truly saving Eli Ricks for the second half of the season?. Crimson Tide fans are having this conversation amongst themselves. Nick Saban said the transfer cornerback earned the starting nod opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry against Mississippi State. Ricks, a former standout at Louisiana State University, prepared for the moment and brought an energy that the Tide lacked on defense. In his first career start, the California native shut down Will Rogers and the Bulldogs’ passing game. Ricks earned Defensive Player of the Week honors from Alabama’s coaching staff and Pro Football Focus highlighted his impressive performance. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder got targeted 10 times, but he allowed one catch for 19 yards. Ricks recorded four pass breakups (shared team lead), but he got credited with five forced incompletions.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO